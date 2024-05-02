Dundee United set for season high attendance as 11,000-plus secure tickets for Tannadice title party

Dundee United will host an attendance of more than 11,000 supporters at Tannadice for the first time this season as fans flock to snap up tickets for their title party.

The Tangerines will receive the Championship trophy following their Friday night fixture against Partick Thistle, having officially secured promotion with a draw against Airdrie last week.

The Carling Stand (“The Shed”), the Eddie Thompson Stand and the George Fox Stand are all complete sell-outs, with only a few briefs remaining in the Jerry Kerr Stand.

Courier Sport understands that sales among HOME supporters only have already surpassed 11,000.

With Thistle effectively assured to finish third regardless of the result tomorrow night, around 250 fans are expected to make the trip from Maryhill.

As a result, the crowd will be United’s biggest of the season – topping the 10,336 who watched the Terrors beat Raith Rovers 2-0 in March – and likely the most punters inside Tannadice since hosting Celtic (12,448) in January 2023.