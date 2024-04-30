Dundee United owner Mark Ogren to touch down in Scotland for Tannadice title party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren to touch down in Scotland for Tannadice title party

Ogren continued to back the Tangerines following their relegation and will be present to toast their Premiership return.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren on the pitch at Tannadice
Mark Ogren will be at Tannadice on Friday night. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren will be in attendance for the Tannadice title party on Friday night.

U.S.-based businessman Ogren is due to touch down in Scotland this midweek as the Tangerines prepare to toast their return to the top-flight.

It will be his first visit to these shores since January, when he was present for the Terrors’ 0-0 draw against Dunfermline before taking his place at the top table for the club’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

During the AGM, Ogren assured shareholders that United had learned the lessons from their dismal relegation from the Premiership in 2022/23.

He also emphasised that he remained engaged and determined to lead the Tangerines back to the top-flight amid suggestions he could look to sell his stake in the club.

United have achieved that goal under his watch and will receive the Championship trophy on Friday night following their final game of the season against Partick Thistle.

Attention has already turned to building towards next season – on and off the pitch – and Ogren will hold meetings with boss Jim Goodwin during his time in Scotland.

More from Dundee United

Sam McClelland has been a big hit with Dundee United fans
Why Sam McClelland WILL get a Championship medal despite Dundee United loan star failing…
Fans in The Shed at Tannadice.
Dundee United fans' love letter to The Shed - 'the most exciting place in…
The Dundee United players celebrate their title win being made official
LEE WILKIE: Unique opportunity for Dundee United to celebrate title win in style
The scenes at Tannadice prior to Dundee United's 2-0 win over Raith Rovers
9 games that defined Dundee United Championship title triumph
2
Ross Graham after promotion was made official in Airdrie
Ross Graham laps up 'dream come true' as Dundee United defender fields question on…
The Dundee United players celebrate their title being made official
3 Dundee United talking points: What next for title hero Jack Walton?
Tony Watt and Kai Fotheringham celebrate for Dundee United
Tony Watt jokes he was due a guard of honour from Airdrie FANS on…
Georgie Robb wheels away in delight after sealing the three points
Dundee United boss 'so proud' as Georgie Robb stunner seals dramatic Tannadice triumph to…
A grinning Jim Goodwin after sealing promotion
Jim Goodwin in Tannadice pitch invasion plea to fans after Dundee United make Championship…
Dundee United players celebrate
Airdrie 0-0 Dundee United: Jack Walton is Tangerines hero in Championship title win

Conversation