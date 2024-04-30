Dundee United owner Mark Ogren to touch down in Scotland for Tannadice title party

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren will be in attendance for the Tannadice title party on Friday night.

U.S.-based businessman Ogren is due to touch down in Scotland this midweek as the Tangerines prepare to toast their return to the top-flight.

It will be his first visit to these shores since January, when he was present for the Terrors’ 0-0 draw against Dunfermline before taking his place at the top table for the club’s annual general meeting (AGM).

During the AGM, Ogren assured shareholders that United had learned the lessons from their dismal relegation from the Premiership in 2022/23.

He also emphasised that he remained engaged and determined to lead the Tangerines back to the top-flight amid suggestions he could look to sell his stake in the club.

United have achieved that goal under his watch and will receive the Championship trophy on Friday night following their final game of the season against Partick Thistle.

Attention has already turned to building towards next season – on and off the pitch – and Ogren will hold meetings with boss Jim Goodwin during his time in Scotland.