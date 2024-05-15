Louis Moult named Championship player of the year as Dundee United complete awards double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult named Championship player of the year as Dundee United complete awards double

The prolific striker helped fire the Tangerines back to the Premiership.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United's Louis Moult is the Scottish Championship player of the year. Image: 3x1 Group
Dundee United's Louis Moult is the Scottish Championship player of the year. Image: 3x1 Group

Louis Moult is the Scottish Championship player of the year after a 20-goal season for Dundee United.

It comes hours after Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was named Scottish Championship manager of the year.

Moult netted 18 times in the league, second only to Partick Thislte’s Brian Graham, including a run of 11 in 15 matches between January and April.

A goal in the League Cup and another in the Challenge Cup takes his tally to 20 for the season.

Louis Moult, pictured with wife Carlie and daughters Isla and Lily
Moult, pictured with wife Carlie and daughters Isla and Lily. Image: SNS

Moult was also nominated for the PFA Scotland Scottish Championship player of the year award but lost out to Graham.

The 32-year-old Terrors marksman was part of a productive attacking quartet that fired United back to the Scottish Premiership with a goal difference of +50.

“I’d have never been able to do it without all the help and support from everyone at the football club – players, staff, fans,” said Moult.

“It’s been a good season on the whole, personally, but also as a collective.

“Scoring the 20 goals after the few years that I’ve had but, as a whole, winning the league the way we did was just the icing on the cake.”

