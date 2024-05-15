Louis Moult named Championship player of the year as Dundee United complete awards double

Louis Moult is the Scottish Championship player of the year after a 20-goal season for Dundee United.

It comes hours after Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was named Scottish Championship manager of the year.

Moult netted 18 times in the league, second only to Partick Thislte’s Brian Graham, including a run of 11 in 15 matches between January and April.

A goal in the League Cup and another in the Challenge Cup takes his tally to 20 for the season.

Moult was also nominated for the PFA Scotland Scottish Championship player of the year award but lost out to Graham.

The 32-year-old Terrors marksman was part of a productive attacking quartet that fired United back to the Scottish Premiership with a goal difference of +50.

“I’d have never been able to do it without all the help and support from everyone at the football club – players, staff, fans,” said Moult.

“It’s been a good season on the whole, personally, but also as a collective.

“Scoring the 20 goals after the few years that I’ve had but, as a whole, winning the league the way we did was just the icing on the cake.”