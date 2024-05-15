Dundee boss Tony Docherty: I know where we need to get better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty: I know where we need to get better

The Dark Blues 'fell a little bit short' in the top six admits the Dens Park gaffer.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty.
Tony Docherty says the future is bright at Dundee FC. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty says he “knows where we need to get better” as he picks through the wreckage of Dundee’s dismal second half at Rangers on Tuesday.

Dundee’s excellent first-half display raised the prospect of a shock at Ibrox, a venue the Dark Blues haven’t won at since 2001.

A win, too, would have kept their slim hopes of European football alive while confirming the Premiership title would be Celtic’s.

Goals from Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales had their side 2-0 up before Ross McCausland got one back just before half-time.

Cyriel Dessers of Rangers made it 2-2 early in the second half against Dundee.
Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers celebrates as Dundee see their lead disappear. Image: SNS.

And the floodgates opened in the second-half with the Gers running out 5-2 winners in the end.

That made it four league defeats on the spin since qualifying for the top six and now seven without victory heading into the final match of the season.

“That is the first time we have had a run of games, four defeats,” Docherty said.

“It is playing against top opposition and that is because we got into that position because of what we did in the league campaign.

“It’s about identifying areas where we can get better and we will do that.

“I still think you can’t take away the achievements the players have had this season.

“We’ve ticked off all the objectives we’ve set.

“We fell a little bit short but we will reflect on the season as a whole and I think the players should take a lot of credit for what they’ve done.”

Dundee’s Tony Docherty knows where team needs to strengthen

Work is already well under way to bolster the squad that has sealed a sixth-place finish for just the second time in the past two decades.

Though Docherty is disappointed at the run of results to end the season with, he’s adamant this is the start of better times ahead for the Dark Blues.

“Yes I think so. You need to remember I have 17 players in that squad who made their Premiership debuts this season and 11 U/21 players.

“Look at the amount of U/21 players out on the pitch.

Lyall Cameron takes on Rangers. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Scotland U/21 star Lyall Cameron takes on Rangers. Image: SNS

“Every experience is a good experience for them.

“If you take the experience of playing the way we did in the first half I thought we were really good.

“Everything about us epitomised why we are in the top six.

“Then the shortcomings in the second half, I take the responsibility at 3-2 I changed the shape of the team and went with two strikers up.

“I was trying to get something from the game and go and win it because whether you lose 3-2 or 4-2 it’s immaterial.

“But from our endeavours in the top six, the games we played, I know where we need to get better.

“However, I am hugely proud of what the players have given me to get into that position.”

