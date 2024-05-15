Dundee boss Tony Docherty: I know where we need to get better

Tony Docherty says he “knows where we need to get better” as he picks through the wreckage of Dundee’s dismal second half at Rangers on Tuesday.

Dundee’s excellent first-half display raised the prospect of a shock at Ibrox, a venue the Dark Blues haven’t won at since 2001.

A win, too, would have kept their slim hopes of European football alive while confirming the Premiership title would be Celtic’s.

Goals from Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales had their side 2-0 up before Ross McCausland got one back just before half-time.

And the floodgates opened in the second-half with the Gers running out 5-2 winners in the end.

That made it four league defeats on the spin since qualifying for the top six and now seven without victory heading into the final match of the season.

“That is the first time we have had a run of games, four defeats,” Docherty said.

“It is playing against top opposition and that is because we got into that position because of what we did in the league campaign.

“It’s about identifying areas where we can get better and we will do that.

“I still think you can’t take away the achievements the players have had this season.

“We’ve ticked off all the objectives we’ve set.

“We fell a little bit short but we will reflect on the season as a whole and I think the players should take a lot of credit for what they’ve done.”

Dundee’s Tony Docherty knows where team needs to strengthen

Work is already well under way to bolster the squad that has sealed a sixth-place finish for just the second time in the past two decades.

Though Docherty is disappointed at the run of results to end the season with, he’s adamant this is the start of better times ahead for the Dark Blues.

“Yes I think so. You need to remember I have 17 players in that squad who made their Premiership debuts this season and 11 U/21 players.

“Look at the amount of U/21 players out on the pitch.

“Every experience is a good experience for them.

“If you take the experience of playing the way we did in the first half I thought we were really good.

“Everything about us epitomised why we are in the top six.

“Then the shortcomings in the second half, I take the responsibility at 3-2 I changed the shape of the team and went with two strikers up.

“I was trying to get something from the game and go and win it because whether you lose 3-2 or 4-2 it’s immaterial.

“But from our endeavours in the top six, the games we played, I know where we need to get better.

“However, I am hugely proud of what the players have given me to get into that position.”