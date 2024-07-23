Dundee FC Max Anderson set to join English League One outfit as midfielder heads for Dundee exit The 23-year-old was left out of the Dee squad to face Annan. By George Cran July 23 2024, 10:38pm July 23 2024, 10:38pm Share Max Anderson set to join English League One outfit as midfielder heads for Dundee exit Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5044402/max-anderson-english-league-one-dundee-exit/ Copy Link 0 comment Max Anderson in action for Dundee. Image: SNS Former Scotland U/21 international Max Anderson is set to leave Dundee. The 23-year-old midfielder is a Dark Blues youth academy graduate but has found first-team football hard to come by in recent seasons. He spent last season on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle before returning to his parent club in the summer. However, he was left out of Tony Docherty’s squad for their Premier Sports Cup clash with Annan Athletic on Tuesday night as he nears a move down south. Max Anderson spent last season at Inverness. Image: SNS Anderson is set to join Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee. The Red Devils won promotion from League Two last season through the play-offs and are building for the new campaign under manager Scott Lindsey.
