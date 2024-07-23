Max Anderson set to join English League One outfit as midfielder heads for Dundee exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Max Anderson set to join English League One outfit as midfielder heads for Dundee exit

The 23-year-old was left out of the Dee squad to face Annan.

By George Cran
Max Anderson in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Max Anderson in action for Dundee. Image: SNS

Former Scotland U/21 international Max Anderson is set to leave Dundee.

The 23-year-old midfielder is a Dark Blues youth academy graduate but has found first-team football hard to come by in recent seasons.

He spent last season on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle before returning to his parent club in the summer.

However, he was left out of Tony Docherty’s squad for their Premier Sports Cup clash with Annan Athletic on Tuesday night as he nears a move down south.

Max Anderson made his Inverness debut last weekend. Image: SNS
Max Anderson spent last season at Inverness. Image: SNS

Anderson is set to join Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee.

The Red Devils won promotion from League Two last season through the play-offs and are building for the new campaign under manager Scott Lindsey.

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray opened his Dundee account for the season with two goals against Annan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee 'dug it out' against Annan as Tony Docherty hails double goalscorer Simon Murray
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Ambitious Antonio Portales sets lofty Dundee aims as Mexican defender targets cup run
Brechin City's Glebe Park. Image: SNS.
Key reasons why Dundee picked Brechin's Glebe Park for alternative home venue
Diego Pineda
Mexican striker Diego Pineda departs Dundee
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES
26
Brechin City's Glebe Park
LEE WILKIE: Dundee at Brechin is far from ideal and why Annan promise sterner…
Wieghorst
Dundee Hall of Fame star Morten Wieghorst takes on Denmark job as 'top coach'…
Brian Irvine takes on Rangers for Dundee in a clash taking place at Tannadice.
Dundee at Brechin: What is Dee record at Glebe Park and when did they…
Luke Graham standing at training for Dundee FC.
EXCLUSIVE: Luke Graham eager for first-team chance at Dundee with prospect insisting 'I feel…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right).
JIM SPENCE: Dundee derby ticket prices – how much is too much for a…
34

Conversation