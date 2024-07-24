Dundee Science Centre seeks new CEO to shape its future

Dundee Science Centre is seeking a new chief executive to shape the future of the visitor attraction.

Dr Isabel Bruce OBE, will step down from the position after five years in the role.

She oversaw a £2.1 million upgrade of the venue, which reopened three years ago.

She will retire this autumn after dedicating much of her life to the public and third sector.

CEO to shape Dundee Science Centre future

Dundee Science Centre is recruiting for its next chief executive with the job being advertised with a salary of around £60,000.

Chairman Paul Clancy said the new CEO will play a key part in developing its strategy for the next three years as it plans the “next stage in its journey”.

He said: “A brand-new three-year business strategy is to be developed in the spring of 2025.

“This is an exciting opportunity for someone to make their mark and take this fantastic local and national asset to the next stage in its journey”.

Dundee Science Centre employs around 40 staff and generates an annual income of around £1.5m.

It generates revenue through visitors, grant funding and partnership work.

It is led by a board of directors and a small, experienced executive team.

Rise in visitor numbers

The centre engages with now around 250,000 people each year compared to 70,000 five years ago.

The chairman said Dr Bruce was leaving the business in “perhaps the strongest position we have ever been in”.

He added: “It has been a privilege to work alongside Isabel.

“We have strong links with the educational community, business partners and local communities and are attracting visitors from across the country.

“We have created, under Isabel’s leadership, a welcoming, inclusive environment. I am particularly proud of what we have done to support young children and families really getting an early feel for what a love of science. Isabel has been a fundamental part in this success.

“She will be an extremely hard act to follow but I believe, due to the Science Centre’s reputation and the upward trajectory of our city, this position will be an extremely attractive one.”

Overcoming challenges

Dr Bruce is also retiring from her position as chair of Dundee Tourism Leadership Group.

She will continue to be chair of The David Livingstone Trust and her 20 years of charitable work in Malawi.

She said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Science Centre.

“While the pandemic presented many challenges, working with the team, I leave the Centre, with its accessible and immersive exhibitions and STEM activities, in a strong and stable position, with a fantastic culture that supports our diverse audiences.”