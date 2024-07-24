Dundee Science Centre seeks new CEO to shape its future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Science Centre seeks new CEO to shape its future

The city centre attraction has seen a rise in visitors since a £2.1m refurbishment but is now looking to plan the "next stage in its journey".

By Rob McLaren
Dundee Science Centre.
Dundee Science Centre.

Dundee Science Centre is seeking a new chief executive to shape the future of the visitor attraction.

Dr Isabel Bruce OBE, will step down from the position after five years in the role.

She oversaw a £2.1 million upgrade of the venue, which reopened three years ago.

She will retire this autumn after dedicating much of her life to the public and third sector.

CEO to shape Dundee Science Centre future

Dundee Science Centre is recruiting for its next chief executive with the job being advertised with a salary of around £60,000.

Chairman Paul Clancy said the new CEO will play a key part in developing its strategy for the next three years as it plans the “next stage in its journey”.

He said: “A brand-new three-year business strategy is to be developed in the spring of 2025.

Zuzanne Bujak, 4, from Lochee, examining bugs at Dundee Science Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This is an exciting opportunity for someone to make their mark and take this fantastic local and national asset to the next stage in its journey”.

Dundee Science Centre employs around 40 staff and generates an annual income of around £1.5m.

It generates revenue through visitors, grant funding and partnership work.

It is led by a board of directors and a small, experienced executive team.

Rise in visitor numbers

The centre engages with now around 250,000 people each year compared to 70,000 five years ago.

The chairman said Dr Bruce was leaving the business in “perhaps the strongest position we have ever been in”.

He added: “It has been a privilege to work alongside Isabel.

“We have strong links with the educational community, business partners and local communities and are attracting visitors from across the country.

Dundee Science Centre CEO Dr Isabel Bruce OBE.

“We have created, under Isabel’s leadership, a welcoming, inclusive environment. I am particularly proud of what we have done to support young children and families really getting an early feel for what a love of science. Isabel has been a fundamental part in this success.

“She will be an extremely hard act to follow but I believe, due to the Science Centre’s reputation and the upward trajectory of our city, this position will be an extremely attractive one.”

Overcoming challenges

Dr Bruce is also retiring from her position as chair of Dundee Tourism Leadership Group.

She will continue to be chair of The David Livingstone Trust and her 20 years of charitable work in Malawi.

She said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Science Centre.

“While the pandemic presented many challenges, working with the team, I leave the Centre, with its accessible and immersive exhibitions and STEM activities, in a strong and stable position, with a fantastic culture that supports our diverse audiences.”

