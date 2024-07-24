Wednesday court round-up — ‘I’ll bite your baws off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — ‘I’ll bite your baws off’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A drunk man unleashed a barrage of abuse at police officers in front of young children at a bus station.

Concerns had been raised for the welfare of Mortimer Perrie at Leven bus station after he was seen falling over and banging his head.

However, police deployed to assist him were only met with a torrent of insults.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how numerous members of the public, including children, witnessed the incident at around 4.15pm on October 28 2023.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said Perrie was heard to shout: “I’ll bite your baws off.

“I’ll kill you, I’ll kill your family, I don’t care about jail.”

The 42-year-old was checked by ambulance crews but refused treatment.

Leven bus station
Perrie was picked up by police at Leven bus station. Image: Google

He was arrested and taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but his unruly behaviour continued.

“The accused had been moved to an overflow waiting area due to kicking out at chairs and plant pots,” Mr Robertson said.

“The accused was placed in a chair by officers and kicked out at a police officer.

“He was eventually admitted into hospital and fell asleep.

“At around 10.30pm, he woke and immediately became abusive to officers.

“He threatened to kill officers and asked them for a square go when they were off-duty.”

Perrie, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted behaving abusively and lashing out at police officers.

The court was told how Perrie has suffered with long-term alcohol problems but was benefitting from the period spent on remand.

Sheriff John Rafferty sentenced him to six months in prison.

Paedo motorsports boss

A paedophile motorsports business owner from Angus showered parents with money and gifts to get access to their children.

Colin Bandeen, who worked in the oil industry in the Far East before setting up the motorcycle business, “corrupted the innocence” of children as young as eight in Kirriemuir and in a neighbouring town.

Colin Bandeen
Colin Bandeen. Image: Central Scotland News Agency

His crimes spanned 20 years, starting in 2001, as he sexually abused four children, behaved indecently towards a fifth and sixth and tried to worm his way into the confidence of the parents of five more.

He now faces a prison term after being found guilty at the end of a trial in Stirling.

Child killer warning

A child killer has been warned he is at risk of a prison sentence if he does not comply with a court-ordered social work report.

Luke Pirie is awaiting sentencing after he was caught driving while disqualified by police in Dundee.

In October 2016, Pirie lost control of his Ford Focus and killed two-year-old Harlow Edwards after mounting a pavement in Coupar Angus at 50mph.

Pirie was texting on his mobile phone moments before striking the toddler. A boy aged six and a 17-year-old were also injured in the crash.

In 2017, Lord Ericht ordered Pirie to serve six years in prison after sentencing him at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was disqualified from driving for seven years and would have to re-sit the extended test in order to be granted a licence again.

Luke Pirie
Luke Pirie.

The 30-year-old, of Broughty Ferry Road, was hauled back into custody and pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to driving disqualified and without insurance on June 20 on the A923 Lochee Road.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence until July for reports to be obtained and released Pirie on bail.

He returned to court for sentencing earlier this week but it was revealed no social work report had been prepared.

Solicitor John Boyle said it was Pirie’s position a large volume of documentation had arrived at his home the previous weekend relating to the meeting with social workers.

He claimed he did not receive any information about when an appointment would be made.

Sheriff David Hall deferred sentence until August and warned Pirie that if he failed to comply he would be remanded in custody.

Cocaine crash

A 19-year-old cocaine-driver who ploughed his mother’s Vauxhall Corsa into a Glenrothes house, injuring a pensioner as he watched TV, has avoided prison due to his age. Labourer Jay Cation’s appalling driving left a resident with serious injuries including a fractured rib, cuts to his scalp and stomach and bruising.

Jay Cation crashed into a house
Jay Cation smashed his mum’s car into a house in Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson/ Fife Jammer Locations

Buckie motorist breach

A Perth motorist banned from the road after dragging police across a car park after guzzling Buckfast was caught driving disqualified and then refused to give a breath sample.

William Mason was jailed and banned from the road for 42 months after he drove over a stinger and smashed into a police car at the end of a tense stand-off outside his former Strathtay Road home in June 2020.

Constables clung to his vehicle as they tried to stop him driving into the path of children playing nearby.

William Mason
William Mason.

Mason, now of Perth’s County Place, was caught back behind the wheel on the M9 between Stirling and Dunblane on June 8 this year, before his ban had lapsed.

At Stirling Sheriff Court, he was placed under supervision for a year, instructed to complete 167 hours unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

