Dozing driver parked on A9 Perthshire more than six times alcohol limit

Police found Gordon Liddle asleep in the driver's seat, with a bottle of gin at his side.

By Jamie Buchan
Police found Gordon Liddle asleep in the driver's seat, with a bottle of gin at his side.

A motorist was found asleep in his car on the A9, while more than six times the drink-drive limit and with a litre bottle of gin by his side.

Police were despatched to search for missing Gordon Liddle after a 999 call from his partner.

They traced his Volvo S60 parked up at the side of the A9, between Auchterarder and Aberuthven.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he was dozing with the engine running.

Cops had to close off part of the trunk road to safely remove him from the vehicle.

Liddle, of Fearn, near Tain, appeared in the dock and pled guilty to drink-driving (137.2mics/ 22).

The 61-year-old was banned from the road, despite a plea to let him keep his licence.

Search operation

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said at 12pm on May 27 this year, Liddle’s partner called 999 with concerns about his welfare.

“It transpired that the accused was somewhere on the A9.

“Police conducted a search of the road northbound and southbound.”

Gordon Liddle appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Liddle was found just after 1pm.

“His vehicle was parked, with the engine running,” said Mr Hamilton.

“The accused was sleeping in the driver’s seat, with his seat belt on.

“Further units were asked to attend.

“When opening the car door, officers were met with a smell of alcohol.

“The accused was slurring his words and police formed the impression he was under the influence of alcohol.”

Aberuthven, Auchterarder road sign
The Auchterarder turn-off

The prosecutor said: “Officers also observed a one-litre bottle of London Dry Gin, and a bottle of apple juice.

“The accused was removed from his vehicle for his own safety.

“This caused a temporary lane one road closure as he was taken into a marked police vehicle.”

Liddle failed a roadside breath test and was taken into custody.

“He was described as being shocked by how much over the limit he was,” Mr Hamilton said.

Liddle told police he had mental health issues.

Remote home

Solicitor Kris Buchanan, defending, said: “What I am told is that the event in question was as a result of emotional distress arising from childhood trauma.”

He said his client had no intention of driving off.

“This was an isolated and one-off incident.

“He lives in a rural location in the Highlands.

“Your ladyship will notice his heft and his mobility problems.

“Where he lives, the closest bus stop is a mile away and the local taxi company effectively only does airport runs.

“His ability to attend at appointment is crucial to his ongoing treatment.”

benjamin jenkins welshman racist
Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Alison McKay told Liddle: “You appreciate that the charge before me is a serious one and the (alcohol) reading was particularly high, over six times the limit for drink-driving.

“Mr Buchanan is correct to say that you face a charge where disqualification is not mandatory.

“However, I am afraid that given the excessively high reading in this case, I cannot deal with this matter with penalty points.”

Liddle was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for a year.

