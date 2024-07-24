Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

EXCLUSIVE: John Daly criticised by Arbroath theatre chiefs over remarks including ‘X-rated Kamala Harris comment’

Angusalive has raised concerns with the promoter of the golf legend's gig at Webster Theatre.

By Lindsey Hamilton
John Daly. Image: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
John Daly. Image: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Golf legend John Daly has been criticised by theatre chiefs over remarks he made at an appearance in Arbroath – including an alleged X-rated comment about US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The American, who won The Open at St Andrews in 1995, appeared at An Evening with John Daly at the Webster Theatre on Tuesday night.

A small number of fans later complained to Angusalive, which runs the venue, about comments made by the double major winner during the evening.

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and R&A mentioned at Arbroath event

It is claimed Daly – nicknamed Wild Thing – made an X-rated comment about Harris, the current vice president and the presidential candidate for the Democrat Party in November’s US election.

He is also said to have made “vitriolic” remarks about outgoing president Joe Biden, St Andrews-based golf governing body the R&A, the PGA and several fellow golf personalities.

President Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Image: Pool/ABACA/Shutterstock

Angusalive says it shares fans’ “disappointment” about the comments made by the 58-year-old, known for his brightly coloured trousers and smoking on the golf course

Ian Crighton, 70, from Monifieth, went to the event with friends.

John Daly Arbroath show complaints
John Daly after his Open win at St Andrews in 1995. Image: David Giles/PA

He claims Daly, who is no stranger to controversy, “shuffled on stage” and then “mumbled and slurred his way through” the event as he took aim at women, politicians and golfers.

Ian said: “I was keen to leave at the interval but I was the driver and the others that I was with decided to see it out.

“The auditorium was about 95% full and it’s fair to say he seemed to get a fairly muted reception.”

Ian called it a “horrendous exhibition” from the two-time major winner.

A promo for the show on the Angusalive website said: “JD’s views on golf and life are almost unrivalled and we are delighted to welcome him to Arbroath for an evening of stories about the ups and downs of being a successful golfer and the rags to riches stories you don’t want to miss.”

Arbroath theatre chiefs ‘share disappointment of some guests at John Daly event’

A spokesperson for Angusalive said: “We hope that everyone has a fantastic experience at all of our performances.

“We share the disappointment experienced by some of our guests regarding the professionalism and views expressed at An Evening with John Daly, and we have reflected this to the show’s promoter.

“We would reiterate that views expressed by performers do not necessarily reflect the views of Angusalive.”

John Daly Arbroath show
The Webster Theatre, Arbroath. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Daly’s representatives and the show’s promoters have been contacted for comment.

The golfer, who won the US PGA Championship in 1991, is in Angus to play at this week’s Senior Open at Carnoustie.

The Courier has a full guide to the event, which runs until Sunday, including ticket details, travel information and the weather forecast.

Conversation