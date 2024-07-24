Golf legend John Daly has been criticised by theatre chiefs over remarks he made at an appearance in Arbroath – including an alleged X-rated comment about US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The American, who won The Open at St Andrews in 1995, appeared at An Evening with John Daly at the Webster Theatre on Tuesday night.

A small number of fans later complained to Angusalive, which runs the venue, about comments made by the double major winner during the evening.

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and R&A mentioned at Arbroath event

It is claimed Daly – nicknamed Wild Thing – made an X-rated comment about Harris, the current vice president and the presidential candidate for the Democrat Party in November’s US election.

He is also said to have made “vitriolic” remarks about outgoing president Joe Biden, St Andrews-based golf governing body the R&A, the PGA and several fellow golf personalities.

Angusalive says it shares fans’ “disappointment” about the comments made by the 58-year-old, known for his brightly coloured trousers and smoking on the golf course

Ian Crighton, 70, from Monifieth, went to the event with friends.

He claims Daly, who is no stranger to controversy, “shuffled on stage” and then “mumbled and slurred his way through” the event as he took aim at women, politicians and golfers.

Ian said: “I was keen to leave at the interval but I was the driver and the others that I was with decided to see it out.

“The auditorium was about 95% full and it’s fair to say he seemed to get a fairly muted reception.”

Ian called it a “horrendous exhibition” from the two-time major winner.

A promo for the show on the Angusalive website said: “JD’s views on golf and life are almost unrivalled and we are delighted to welcome him to Arbroath for an evening of stories about the ups and downs of being a successful golfer and the rags to riches stories you don’t want to miss.”

Arbroath theatre chiefs ‘share disappointment of some guests at John Daly event’

A spokesperson for Angusalive said: “We hope that everyone has a fantastic experience at all of our performances.

“We share the disappointment experienced by some of our guests regarding the professionalism and views expressed at An Evening with John Daly, and we have reflected this to the show’s promoter.

“We would reiterate that views expressed by performers do not necessarily reflect the views of Angusalive.”

Daly’s representatives and the show’s promoters have been contacted for comment.

The golfer, who won the US PGA Championship in 1991, is in Angus to play at this week’s Senior Open at Carnoustie.

The Courier has a full guide to the event, which runs until Sunday, including ticket details, travel information and the weather forecast.