Golf legends Gary Player and Vijay Singh pay visit to Carnoustie restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Golf legends Gary Player and Vijay Singh pay visit to Carnoustie restaurant

The Senior Open starts at the Angus links course this week.

By Andrew Robson
Gary Player with Ganges staff members. I
Gary Player, centre, with tourists at Ganges. Image: Ganges

Golf legends Gary Player and Vijay Singh visited a Carnoustie restaurant ahead of the Senior Open.

The sports stars – who have 12 major titles between them – surprised customers and staff at Ganges South Indian Restaurant on Monday night.

Gary and Vijay were both “very pleasant” as they posed for photos with tourists.

‘Absolute honour’ to serve golfing royalty at Ganges

Mohammed Haq, the acting manager on Monday, said: “We were really quite busy on Monday night when one of our regulars pointed out the pair were in the restaurant.

“Both Gary and Vijay were very pleasant to speak to and took the time to take photos with tourists.

“Vijay actually said he’s been coming to Carnoustie for several years and couldn’t believe he’d not found us before.

Vijay Singh also visited the South Indian Restaurant in Carnoustie
Vijay Singh, right, also visited the South Indian Restaurant. Image: Ganges

“It was an absolute pleasure and honour to serve golfing royalty and they’re welcome back anytime.

“Not every day you get to serve golf stars but there are a few more big names booked in over the weekend.”

Thousands of golf fans are set to descend on Carnoustie Links this week as the Senior Open rolls into town.

Stars including Paul Lawrie, Darren Clarke, Sir Nick Faldo, Padraig Harrington and Colin Montgomerie are scheduled to take part.

The Courier has all you need to know ahead of the event including ticket details, travel information and weather.

More from Angus & The Mearns

John Daly. Image: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: John Daly criticised by Arbroath theatre chiefs over remarks including 'X-rated Kamala Harris…
The Royal Thai restaurant in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
Police probe 'dine-and-dash' at Arbroath restaurant
tasmin glass third parole hearing
Donaldson family plea as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for third parole date
Colin Bandeen
Paedophile Angus motorsports boss faces jail after decades of child abuse
Miguel Angel Jimenez in action at the 2016 Senior Open at Carnoustie. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Senior Open at Carnoustie: Full details including tickets, travel information, weather and more
The 2019 Steven Donaldson memorial ride arriving at Kinnordy Loch.
Steven Donaldson event organiser hopes it will show depth of support for Angus murder…
12
Ben Cheyne
Man sparked Angus armed response after gas canister threat
Eilish McColgan.
List of Dundee, Perthshire and Fife athletes going for glory at Olympic Games
The rate of erosion at has accelerated at Montrose dunes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Fears Angus Council may be forced to foot multi-million-pound coastal erosion bill
6
A cyclist out on the course near Lunanhead. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Great shots as fifth Forfar triathlon competitors feel the heat

Conversation