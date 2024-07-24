Golf legends Gary Player and Vijay Singh pay visit to Carnoustie restaurant

Golf legends Gary Player and Vijay Singh visited a Carnoustie restaurant ahead of the Senior Open.

The sports stars – who have 12 major titles between them – surprised customers and staff at Ganges South Indian Restaurant on Monday night.

Gary and Vijay were both “very pleasant” as they posed for photos with tourists.

‘Absolute honour’ to serve golfing royalty at Ganges

Mohammed Haq, the acting manager on Monday, said: “We were really quite busy on Monday night when one of our regulars pointed out the pair were in the restaurant.

“Both Gary and Vijay were very pleasant to speak to and took the time to take photos with tourists.

“Vijay actually said he’s been coming to Carnoustie for several years and couldn’t believe he’d not found us before.

“It was an absolute pleasure and honour to serve golfing royalty and they’re welcome back anytime.

“Not every day you get to serve golf stars but there are a few more big names booked in over the weekend.”

Thousands of golf fans are set to descend on Carnoustie Links this week as the Senior Open rolls into town.

Stars including Paul Lawrie, Darren Clarke, Sir Nick Faldo, Padraig Harrington and Colin Montgomerie are scheduled to take part.

The Courier has all you need to know ahead of the event including ticket details, travel information and weather.