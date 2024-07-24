Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone must show Alloa horror show was a one-off and why Aaron Essel red ‘can’t happen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone must show Alloa horror show was a one-off and why Aaron Essel red ‘can’t happen’

A big improvement is needed against East Fife.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone need to prove that being out-fought by their opposition was a one-off for them this season, according to Cammy MacPherson.

The Perth midfielder dismissed the idea that Saints took their third Premier Sports Cup group fixture lightly after getting two wins under their belt.

But he knows that a repeat of the horror show in the 3-2 midweek defeat to Alloa will not be tolerated.

And that means a big improvement is needed when East Fife visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday, whether that proves to be enough to progress to the last 16 or not.

“I’ve been playing for long enough to know that when you come to places like this it’s not going to be easy,” said MacPherson.

“It was always likely to be one of the toughest games in the group.

“They’ve got experienced players who got in about us and we didn’t deal with that.

“It wasn’t good enough at all.

“We got a good reaction from them opening the scoring by going straight up the pitch to equalise.

“Then we basically handed them two goals – two really sloppy goals.

St Johnstone suffered a miserable night at Alloa.
St Johnstone suffered a miserable night at Alloa. Image: PPA.

“It’s just not good enough.

“We knew it was going to be tough.

“They’ve got good, experienced players and the pitch obviously doesn’t help.

“You have to battle and hope that you’ve got better quality in your team to get the result. We didn’t show that.

“We now have to beat East Fife convincingly and see what happens.

“We need to roll our sleeves up now and show a reaction.”

Essel lesson

Saints’ task was made harder by Aaron Essel’s straight red card just after the hour-mark.

It will hopefully be a case of lesson learned, when the 18-year-old returns from suspension.

“It can’t happen,” said MacPherson. “Especially right in front of the linesman.

“The linesman said that he stamped on him.

“You can’t get away with it. They’re never going to let you away with a stamp.

“We didn’t need it.”

