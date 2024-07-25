5 of the best places to enjoy gluten-free food in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best places to enjoy gluten-free food in Fife

Gluten-free tacos, cakes, mac and cheese pakora and more are available in these Fife spots.

Box Tacos in Guardbridge is one of the places in Fife serving up gluten-free food. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Box Tacos in Guardbridge is one of the places in Fife serving up gluten-free food. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Finding places which offer gluten-free food can sometimes be a task.

So to make things easier for you, here are some Fife recommendations.

Whether you’re after cakes, pasta, tacos or good old fish and chips, you can find places offering gluten-free versions below.

Box Tacos

Exceptional takeaway – or tacoway – Box Tacos serves up gluten-free Mexican street food in Fife.

Everything on its menu is gluten-free, in keeping with the ethos of CoelBrew brewery, which is based just metres away.

The menu includes quesabirria, which is a flavourful corn tortilla, filled with cheese, onion, coriander and slow-cooked beef birria. It is served with tasty birria broth for dipping.

The loaded fries, nachos and tacos at Box Tacos are gluten-free. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

There’s also a chicken or baja mushroom taco. Or, it serves guac and chips, fries, loaded nachos or loaded fries.

You can find Box Tacos in Guardbridge, inside the Avalon Business Park.

Address: Avalon Business Park, Guardbridge, St Andrews, KY16 0UB

Sweetpea at the Museum

The owner of this St Andrews cafe is dedicated to creating a menu that caters to all.

Zoe Lawson, who also runs sister cafe Sweetpea in Broughty Ferry, says those with dietary requirements need only ask and staff can amend the menu.

There are plenty of dishes on the menu which are gluten-free, and all but one item on the menu can be adapted to be gluten-free.

The feta and strawberry salad is served gluten-free, and there are gluten-free adaptations for the loaded hot dog, banana Biscoff waffles, Caprese focaccia and more.

These dishes at Sweeptea at the Museum can easily be made gluten-free. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The cafe also serves at least four different gluten-free bakes every day.

The most popular of these include rocky road, raspberry brownies, chocolate orange slice and the lemon and coconut slice.

Address: St Andrews Museum, Kinburn Park, Doubledykes Road, St Andrews, KY16 9DP

Anstruther Fish Bar

If you eat a gluten-free diet but still fancy a chippie, then the Anstruther Fish Bar has you covered.

The fish and chip shop has regular gluten-free days running from October to early April.

The prawn and hot smoked salmon salad at Anstruther Fish Bar. Image: Anstruther Fish Bar.

There are also some gluten-free dishes available all the time.

The gluten-free options all year round include:

  • Smoked sausage (no batter)
  • Fish cakes
  • Smoked haddock
  • All grilled fish such as hake
  • Prawn and smoked salmon salad

Address: 42 – 44 Shore St, Anstruther KY10 3AQ

Dhoom

This Dunfermline Indian restaurant serves as much food as possible which is not only gluten-free, but nut-free and dairy-free too.

98% of its menu is gluten-free, aside from the chapati and naan.

Much of the seven and ten course taster menu is gluten-free, but staff say they can adapt other dishes to be gluten-free.

The gunpowder masala idli, a steamed rice dish, is vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free at Dhoom, Dunfermline. Image: Dhoom.

From the à la carte menu, Dhoom’s quirky mac n cheese pakora are gluten-free, as the macaroni used does not contain gluten.

The restaurant serves plenty of other gluten-free dishes, including the mango chicken curry, crispy Punjabi lamb and Indian railway-style potato tikki.

Address: 19-25 New Row, Dunfermline KY12 7EA

Crail Harbour Gallery & Tearoom

This quaint cafe above Crail’s stunning harbour serves a range of gluten-free bakes.

The view out over the water on a sunny day will make you feel like you’re in the Mediterranean.

The gluten-free bakes at the Crail cafe, including chocolate cake, fruit scone and lemon berry deluxe. Image: Crail Harbour Gallery and Tearoom.

The gluten-free bakes available include chocolate cake, lemon berry deluxe, fruit scone, sticky toffee pudding and apple and blackberry cake.

Address: Shoregate, Crail, Anstruther KY10 3SU

Do you know of any other restaurants or cafes in Fife offering great gluten-free food? Let us know in the comments below.

