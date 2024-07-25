5 of the best places to enjoy gluten-free food in Fife

Finding places which offer gluten-free food can sometimes be a task.

So to make things easier for you, here are some Fife recommendations.

Whether you’re after cakes, pasta, tacos or good old fish and chips, you can find places offering gluten-free versions below.

Box Tacos

Exceptional takeaway – or tacoway – Box Tacos serves up gluten-free Mexican street food in Fife.

Everything on its menu is gluten-free, in keeping with the ethos of CoelBrew brewery, which is based just metres away.

The menu includes quesabirria, which is a flavourful corn tortilla, filled with cheese, onion, coriander and slow-cooked beef birria. It is served with tasty birria broth for dipping.

There’s also a chicken or baja mushroom taco. Or, it serves guac and chips, fries, loaded nachos or loaded fries.

You can find Box Tacos in Guardbridge, inside the Avalon Business Park.

Address: Avalon Business Park, Guardbridge, St Andrews, KY16 0UB

Sweetpea at the Museum

The owner of this St Andrews cafe is dedicated to creating a menu that caters to all.

Zoe Lawson, who also runs sister cafe Sweetpea in Broughty Ferry, says those with dietary requirements need only ask and staff can amend the menu.

There are plenty of dishes on the menu which are gluten-free, and all but one item on the menu can be adapted to be gluten-free.

The feta and strawberry salad is served gluten-free, and there are gluten-free adaptations for the loaded hot dog, banana Biscoff waffles, Caprese focaccia and more.

The cafe also serves at least four different gluten-free bakes every day.

The most popular of these include rocky road, raspberry brownies, chocolate orange slice and the lemon and coconut slice.

Address: St Andrews Museum, Kinburn Park, Doubledykes Road, St Andrews, KY16 9DP

Anstruther Fish Bar

If you eat a gluten-free diet but still fancy a chippie, then the Anstruther Fish Bar has you covered.

The fish and chip shop has regular gluten-free days running from October to early April.

There are also some gluten-free dishes available all the time.

The gluten-free options all year round include:

Smoked sausage (no batter)

Fish cakes

Smoked haddock

All grilled fish such as hake

Prawn and smoked salmon salad

Address: 42 – 44 Shore St, Anstruther KY10 3AQ

Dhoom

This Dunfermline Indian restaurant serves as much food as possible which is not only gluten-free, but nut-free and dairy-free too.

98% of its menu is gluten-free, aside from the chapati and naan.

Much of the seven and ten course taster menu is gluten-free, but staff say they can adapt other dishes to be gluten-free.

From the à la carte menu, Dhoom’s quirky mac n cheese pakora are gluten-free, as the macaroni used does not contain gluten.

The restaurant serves plenty of other gluten-free dishes, including the mango chicken curry, crispy Punjabi lamb and Indian railway-style potato tikki.

Address: 19-25 New Row, Dunfermline KY12 7EA

Crail Harbour Gallery & Tearoom

This quaint cafe above Crail’s stunning harbour serves a range of gluten-free bakes.

The view out over the water on a sunny day will make you feel like you’re in the Mediterranean.

The gluten-free bakes available include chocolate cake, lemon berry deluxe, fruit scone, sticky toffee pudding and apple and blackberry cake.

Address: Shoregate, Crail, Anstruther KY10 3SU

Do you know of any other restaurants or cafes in Fife offering great gluten-free food? Let us know in the comments below.