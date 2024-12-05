First look inside new Bridge of Allan restaurant replacing Nick Nairn’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside new Bridge of Allan restaurant replacing Nick Nairn’s

The Red Herring on Henderson Street will be serving up breakfast, brunch, lunch and evening meals.

The Red Herring is now open in Bridge of Allan. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Bridge of Allan’s newest restaurant has opened its doors.

The Red Herring takes the place of Stirling-born TV chef Nick Nairn’s former eatery on Henderson Street.

Local businessman Andrew Mitchell, who runs The Bawbee and the Westerton Arms as well as Slanj-A-Va in Stirling, is behind the new venture.

Andrew, 44, says he feels “lucky” to have been offered the space and is looking forward to running another Henderson Street institution.

Artwork and photographs adorn the walls inside The Red Herring. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
There are booths as well as table in the newly renovated restaurant. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

He said: “We just wanted to create a space that was a bit more informal.

“The Westerton is informal, but it’s also got a bar attached.

“A lot of the time, people don’t see past the fact that, fundamentally, it’s a pub.

“So, what we wanted to do was create a nice informal space that, whether you come in first thing in the morning, or you come in at last thing at night, has the same feel to it albeit different food offering.

“It’s slightly different, but it’s the same welcome. It’s the same staff, it’s the same relaxed atmosphere.”

What’s on the menu at The Red Herring?

The Red Herring will be serving up breakfast, brunch, lunch and evening meals, including pizza, pasta, and favourites from past iterations of the eatery.

“I like to think there’s something for everyone,” said Andrew.

“Whether it’s a bit of cake, or granola, or fish and chips, or a nice pasta dish, all underpinned with some nice specials at the weekend.”

Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are stocked. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Artwork, warm lighting and wood-burning stoves give the space a cosy feel. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Despite having lots of ideas for what to call the restaurant, with themes ranging from geography to food, Andrew says ‘The Red Herring’ stuck.

“It’s absolutely made up. It can be whatever you want it to be,” he explained.

Having been gearing up since October to open, the restaurateur – who has been involved in hospitality since 2005 – hopes locals will like the new restaurant and the changes they’ve made.

He said: “I’m excited for people to come in and see it.

“Hopefully it brings back some nice memories of places it’s been in the past.

“It’ll be nice to create a family space.”

The restaurant’s stoves will keep diners warm during the chilly festive period. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Everything from fine wines to Buckfast is on offer at the bar. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Why did Nick Nairn’s restaurant close?

The restaurant, formerly the Jam Jar Cafe, was rebranded to Nick’s in 2020.

It reopened in July 2023, after being devastated by a fire two years prior, then shut in September, with Mr Nairn claiming the business was “no longer viable”.

The Red Herring will be open from 8am until late from Saturday, December 7.

Its days of operation are Wednesday to Sunday until spring, when it will be open seven days a week.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation