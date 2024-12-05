First look inside new Bridge of Allan restaurant replacing Nick Nairn’s

Bridge of Allan’s newest restaurant has opened its doors.

The Red Herring takes the place of Stirling-born TV chef Nick Nairn’s former eatery on Henderson Street.

Local businessman Andrew Mitchell, who runs The Bawbee and the Westerton Arms as well as Slanj-A-Va in Stirling, is behind the new venture.

Andrew, 44, says he feels “lucky” to have been offered the space and is looking forward to running another Henderson Street institution.

He said: “We just wanted to create a space that was a bit more informal.

“The Westerton is informal, but it’s also got a bar attached.

“A lot of the time, people don’t see past the fact that, fundamentally, it’s a pub.

“So, what we wanted to do was create a nice informal space that, whether you come in first thing in the morning, or you come in at last thing at night, has the same feel to it albeit different food offering.

“It’s slightly different, but it’s the same welcome. It’s the same staff, it’s the same relaxed atmosphere.”

What’s on the menu at The Red Herring?

The Red Herring will be serving up breakfast, brunch, lunch and evening meals, including pizza, pasta, and favourites from past iterations of the eatery.

“I like to think there’s something for everyone,” said Andrew.

“Whether it’s a bit of cake, or granola, or fish and chips, or a nice pasta dish, all underpinned with some nice specials at the weekend.”

Despite having lots of ideas for what to call the restaurant, with themes ranging from geography to food, Andrew says ‘The Red Herring’ stuck.

“It’s absolutely made up. It can be whatever you want it to be,” he explained.

Having been gearing up since October to open, the restaurateur – who has been involved in hospitality since 2005 – hopes locals will like the new restaurant and the changes they’ve made.

He said: “I’m excited for people to come in and see it.

“Hopefully it brings back some nice memories of places it’s been in the past.

“It’ll be nice to create a family space.”

Why did Nick Nairn’s restaurant close?

The restaurant, formerly the Jam Jar Cafe, was rebranded to Nick’s in 2020.

It reopened in July 2023, after being devastated by a fire two years prior, then shut in September, with Mr Nairn claiming the business was “no longer viable”.

The Red Herring will be open from 8am until late from Saturday, December 7.

Its days of operation are Wednesday to Sunday until spring, when it will be open seven days a week.

