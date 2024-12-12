5 of the best bars and pubs in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best bars and pubs in St Andrews

Gayle Ritchie picks her favourite watering holes in St Andrews, including a pub with iconic pies and a golf-themed bar loved by celebrities.

Manager Marta Raynor chats with Gayle while she stands behind the bar at The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
Manager Marta Raynor chats with Gayle at The Keys Bar in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

From pubs offering iconic pies to golf-themed bars and cosy, dog-friendly cubby holes, there’s a haunt for everyone in St Andrews.

I often visit the famous Fife town – usually to swim at East Sands, devour a toastie from the Cheesy Toast Shack, or to indulge in a bit of shopping.

But recently, I popped along for an evening to check out some of the top bars and pubs.

I was keen to find out a few things. So which were the most dog-friendly? Which offered the best food?

Which ones were most popular among celebrities? And which were, quite simply, just really fantastic places to hang out?

The Keys Bar – dog-friendly and welcoming

My first stop was the oldest pub in St Andrews – The Keys Bar. It’s been welcoming customers since 1858.

The bar was busy with locals, and I chatted to Leven couple Andy and Sue Graham who regularly come along with their gorgeous Labradoodle Mollie.

“We pop in once a week,” said Sue. “Folk are just so friendly. It’s a small bar but really lively.”

Customers watch as Labradoodle Mollie puts her front two paws on the bar at The Keys Bar in St Andrews, as the bartender leans forward to 'serve' her
Labradoodle Mollie wants in on the action at The Keys Bar in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

I also chatted to Brian Cowan. He’s in The Keys “three or four times a week” after work as a golf starter at the Old Course.

“This is a favourite with locals but it also attracts some tourists,” Brian told me. “It’s one of the only true local pubs left, in my opinion.”

If you’re a fan of whisky, then The Keys will be right up your street as it offers more than 300 malts.

Gin lovers will be equally in paradise here, too. There are more than 150 different types of gin to sample.

customers sit at the bar and two bartenders stand behind the bar
Inside The Keys Bar, one of the best pubs in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at The Keys, and friendly staff are happy to offer your four-legged friends bowls of water and biscuits.

Next time I’ll bring my Labrador puppy!

The pub also runs darts and domino nights, plus gin and whisky tastings.

The Criterion Bar – delicious pies

My belly was rumbling as I approached The Criterion Bar on South Street.

I’d heard a great deal about the pub’s legendary Cri Pies, and I couldn’t wait to try one.

I found a cosy corner, sat down, and chatted to the super-friendly owner, Hazel Latto.

When I told her I was a gin fan, she asked if I’d liked to try the special Criterion Gin, launched in April 2024 to mark the historic pub’s 150th anniversary.

Gayle sits in a booth and tries a Criterion Gin.
Gayle tries a Criterion Gin. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The pub teamed up with Tayport Distillery to produce the new blackcurrant-inspired gin, infused with local berries.

It tastes amazing – zesty, bursting with berry flavours, and complemented by citrus and base notes of juniper.

Hazel told me there’s a spiced rum, called 100 Chimes, coming soon, too.

Friends sit at a table, laughing, drinking and enjoying themselves in The Criterion.
Friends enjoying themselves in The Criterion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

But what about the Cri Pies? There are four on the menu: steak and ale; macaroni cheese; chicken, chorizo and sun-dried tomato; and butternut squash, goat’s cheese and spinach.

A special Christmas pie, boasting turkey and all the trimmings, is also on offer over the festive period.

I opted for the chicken, chorizo and sun-dried tomato, and boy, I wasn’t disappointed!

Gayle holds up a plate bearing a Cri-Pie in the Criterion in St Andrews.
Gayle tries a Cri-Pie in the Criterion in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

It was HUGE! And yes, it was absolutely delicious.

There are other choices on the menu, of course, including burgers, salads, nachos, and pub classics.

Hooper the Retriever sits beside two people at a table in The Criterion in St Andrews.
Hooper the Retriever in The Criterion in St Andrews. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

And yes, The Criterion is dog-friendly.

Golfers Corner at The Dunvegan Hotel

Other than caddying for my dad when I was a teenager, I haven’t had much insight into golf.

But it would almost be a crime to go to St Andrews – the home of golf – and not to visit The Dunvegan Hotel’s famous Golfers Corner Lounge Bar.

The walls and ceilings are plastered with amazing golf memorabilia, and photographs of top golfers and celebrities – including Clint Eastwood – who’ve had a drink or two here over the years.

People sit at tables in The Dunvegan Hotel is full of golf memorabilia and has framed pictures on the walls and ceiling
The Dunvegan Hotel is full of golf memorabilia. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Other big names to drop in by include Michael Douglas, Sean Connery, Jack Nicholson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Arnold Palmer.

And Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, visited the Dunvegan multiple times

Inside the bar, I was welcomed with open arms by friendly staff and offered – you guessed it – another gin and tonic.

Friends clink glasses and have a drink in the Dunvegan.
Friends have a drink in the Dunvegan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

They pointed out the banknotes in different currencies pinned behind the bar. They’ve been left by tourists from across the globe.

I also chatted to a group of students who were enjoying a few pints.

Most of them liked golf, but said they absolutely loved the ambience of the bar, and visit often.

Alas, no dogs are allowed in The Dunvegan, which is a shame.

Central Bar – great cocktails and mocktails

It’s no surprise to find that Central Bar is slap, bang in the heart of St Andrews.

The bar has a lot going for it – it’s dog-friendly, it has a beer garden, and it’s a great place to watch live sport, whether rugby, football or darts.

Gayle stands at the bar and chats with Central Bar's assistant manager Charlotte McCallion.
Gayle chats with Central Bar’s assistant manager, Charlotte McCallion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

It’s beautifully decorated – check out the ornate ceiling – and has a really nice traditional feel about it.

It wasn’t too busy when I popped in for a mocktail – a Pink Berry Spritz – but the staff were friendly and attentive.

I’ve heard reports that the food is good here, too, but having consumed the enormous Cri Pie earlier, I wasn’t fit to sample even the tiniest of morsels!

One Under Bar

Billed as one of St Andrews’ “best-kept secrets”, One Under Bar can be found within the iconic Rusacks on Pilmour Links.

It’s a mere minute from the golf course, and boasts an extensive drinks menu including local brews, fine ales, world-class whiskies, and bespoke cocktails.

Hunger pangs can be tamed here, too, with traditional pub food classics and light bar snacks on offer.

booths and the bar at One Under Bar in St Andrews.
One Under Bar in St Andrews. Image: Supplied.

Being so close to the famous links, it’s no surprise to find that One Under Bar has a golf theme going on, with photos of famous faces plastered all over the walls.

There’s an intimate feel about this underground basement bar. It would make a fantastic choice for a post-golf dinner or any sort of celebration.

And yes, it’s dog-friendly.

