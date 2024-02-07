5 of the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

5 of the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in St Andrews

There are a wide range of dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in St Andrews.

The delicious food and drink options available at Bibi's Cafe, one of the dog friendly restaurants in St Andrews. Image: Bibi's Cafe.
The delicious food and drink options available at Bibi's Cafe, one of the dog friendly restaurants in St Andrews. Image: Bibi's Cafe.
By Terri Simpson

With its beautiful countryside and award-winning beaches, St Andrews is the perfect place to take your dog for a day out. But what happens if you want to stop off for a bite to eat or a cup of coffee?

Thankfully, these days it’s never been easier to enjoy a sit-in meal or a relaxing drink accompanied by your favourite furry friend.

To help you plan ahead, we’ve put together a list of some of the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in St Andrews.

Bibi’s Cafe

This cute café can be found a short walk away from the Old Course.

It is the perfect place for breakfast or lunch with your pup as the entire venue is dog-friendly.

Pancakes at Bibi's Cafe, one of the dog friendly restaurants in St Andrews
The delicious food and drink options available at Bibi’s Cafe, St Andrews. Image: Bibi’s Cafe.

The building is bursting with character and both you and your pet will be warmly welcomed.

They serve a wide selection of food if you’re in need of a meal. But it is a great place to go for a coffee and catch up too.

Address: 5 Ellice Place, St Andrews, KY16 9HU

The Saint

Serving yummy cocktails and great food, this bar and restaurant is ideal for those days where you don’t fancy cooking.

The Saint is located on South Street and with both indoor and outdoor seating, you’re sure to be comfortable while enjoying your meal.

Inside The Saint, one of the dog friendly restaurants in St Andrews
The Saint, South Street, St Andrews. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Dogs are welcome in the main bar area and the private dining area, though they are not allowed in the main restaurant.

So, whether it’s a bite to eat, or a few drinks after a long day, The Saint is the place for you!

Address: West Port Hotel, 170 South St, St Andrews KY16 9EG

The Cottage Kitchen

The Cottage Kitchen is an award-winning dog-friendly cafe in St Andrews.

Found on Logies Lane, the vibrant cafe won Best Bistro in Fife in the 2022 Scottish Business Awards.

With options ranging from breakfast rolls to avocado and poached eggs, it is an amazing place for a weekday brunch.

Tarts and cakes available at The Cottage Kitchen, one of the dog friendly restaurants in St Andrews
Tarts, cakes and bakes at The Cottage Kitchen, St Andrews. Image: The Cottage Kitchen.

Priding themselves on their locally sourced ingredients, dining at the Cottage Kitchen will give you a taste of the local area.

The busy cafe has many options for places to enjoy your food.

There are two levels of seating inside, and there are a few tables outside. There is also a lovely courtyard at the back of the cafe.

Your furry friends are welcome everywhere in the cafe apart from the upstairs seating area, so it is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat after a morning walk.

Address: 5 Logies Lane, St Andrews, KY16 9NL

The Central Bar

Found in the heart of St Andrews, the Central Bar has been serving people in Fife for the past century.

Offering a variety of pub classics from 11.30am every day, it is the perfect socialising spot.

The burger at The Central Bar, one of the dog friendly restaurants in St Andrews
The burger at The Central Bar, St Andrews. Image: The Central Bar.

And, if you’re in need of a good night out, their extensive drinks menu and late closing hours ensure that you will have a good time.

They prepare a number of signature serves, including the Cherry Bakewell and the Caramel Apple if you’re a fan of a sweet drink.

If you’re worried about your dog feeling lonely at home, the Central Bar is very dog friendly.

Address: 77 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9NU

Cafe In The Square

As their name suggests, this daytime coffee shop can be found in Church Square. It is one of the most dog-friendly cafes in St Andrews.

The quaint shop offers a variety of homemade soups, sandwiches, baguettes.

Scones at the Cafe in the Square, one of the dog friendly restaurants in St Andrews
Scones at the Cafe in the Square, St Andrews. Image: Cafe in the Square.

It is a nice place to sit in the sun with a cup of tea with seating indoors and outside. And if you feel like something sweet, they also offer a range of cakes and pastries.

Your furry companions will be treated like royalty with a fresh bowl of water and a handful of treats to enjoy while you relax.

Address: 4 Church St, St Andrews, KY16 9NN

More from Food & Drink

Who are our finalists for the Rising Star? Vote for the winner.
Help us crown The Courier Food and Drink Award's Rising Star of 2024! Voting…
The finalists for The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 have been announced.
Revealed: The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 finalists
Mark Edwards (left) and Graham Cameron (right) have opened Höfn coffee shop in Dundee, pictured alongside manager Calum Whyte.
First look: Tattoo artist's 'pipedream' Höfn coffee shop opens in Dundee
The North Port Restaurant, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
6 of the best Perth restaurants for a special occasion
The Maker's falafel gyros. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Some hits and a few misses at new Dundee restaurant The Maker
Dinner dishes at The Covenantry Hotel and Restaurant in Falkland
Best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Falkland and…
Steve and Hilary of The Cheesery Dundee alongside their cheese tower.
A £345 cheese tower instead of a wedding cake? Owner of The Cheesery in…
Carnoustie's Kelsi Davis started her business Baked House Co at 27 back in 2021 and has been flourishing ever since. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Making show-stopping cookies for pals turned into a thriving business for Carnoustie baker
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner headed along to the WeeCOOK Kitchen pie panel, alongside features writer Poppy Watson. WeeCOOK's staff, including sous chef Ethan O'Hare served a range of delicious pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
What does it take to pick award-winning Angus pies?
The Asian meets Spanish tapas dishes we tried on our review at Black Mamba, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Is Black Mamba Dundee's 'quirky' Asian and Spanish tapas combo a success?

Conversation