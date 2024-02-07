5 of the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in St Andrews

With its beautiful countryside and award-winning beaches, St Andrews is the perfect place to take your dog for a day out. But what happens if you want to stop off for a bite to eat or a cup of coffee?

Thankfully, these days it’s never been easier to enjoy a sit-in meal or a relaxing drink accompanied by your favourite furry friend.

To help you plan ahead, we’ve put together a list of some of the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in St Andrews.

Bibi’s Cafe

This cute café can be found a short walk away from the Old Course.

It is the perfect place for breakfast or lunch with your pup as the entire venue is dog-friendly.

The building is bursting with character and both you and your pet will be warmly welcomed.

They serve a wide selection of food if you’re in need of a meal. But it is a great place to go for a coffee and catch up too.

Address: 5 Ellice Place, St Andrews, KY16 9HU

The Saint

Serving yummy cocktails and great food, this bar and restaurant is ideal for those days where you don’t fancy cooking.

The Saint is located on South Street and with both indoor and outdoor seating, you’re sure to be comfortable while enjoying your meal.

Dogs are welcome in the main bar area and the private dining area, though they are not allowed in the main restaurant.

So, whether it’s a bite to eat, or a few drinks after a long day, The Saint is the place for you!

Address: West Port Hotel, 170 South St, St Andrews KY16 9EG

The Cottage Kitchen

The Cottage Kitchen is an award-winning dog-friendly cafe in St Andrews.

Found on Logies Lane, the vibrant cafe won Best Bistro in Fife in the 2022 Scottish Business Awards.

With options ranging from breakfast rolls to avocado and poached eggs, it is an amazing place for a weekday brunch.

Priding themselves on their locally sourced ingredients, dining at the Cottage Kitchen will give you a taste of the local area.

The busy cafe has many options for places to enjoy your food.

There are two levels of seating inside, and there are a few tables outside. There is also a lovely courtyard at the back of the cafe.

Your furry friends are welcome everywhere in the cafe apart from the upstairs seating area, so it is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat after a morning walk.

Address: 5 Logies Lane, St Andrews, KY16 9NL

The Central Bar

Found in the heart of St Andrews, the Central Bar has been serving people in Fife for the past century.

Offering a variety of pub classics from 11.30am every day, it is the perfect socialising spot.

And, if you’re in need of a good night out, their extensive drinks menu and late closing hours ensure that you will have a good time.

They prepare a number of signature serves, including the Cherry Bakewell and the Caramel Apple if you’re a fan of a sweet drink.

If you’re worried about your dog feeling lonely at home, the Central Bar is very dog friendly.

Address: 77 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9NU

Cafe In The Square

As their name suggests, this daytime coffee shop can be found in Church Square. It is one of the most dog-friendly cafes in St Andrews.

The quaint shop offers a variety of homemade soups, sandwiches, baguettes.

It is a nice place to sit in the sun with a cup of tea with seating indoors and outside. And if you feel like something sweet, they also offer a range of cakes and pastries.

Your furry companions will be treated like royalty with a fresh bowl of water and a handful of treats to enjoy while you relax.

Address: 4 Church St, St Andrews, KY16 9NN