News Courts

Dundee man stole bedding, sleeping bags and hammer after arriving to collect TV

Gary Thoms was supposed to help collect a television but ended up staging a robbery.

By Ciaran Shanks
Gary Thoms. Image: Facebook.
Gary Thoms. Image: Facebook.

A sheriff has jailed a man who was sent to retrieve a borrowed TV before forcibly helping himself to other items.

Gary Thoms, 40, was asked to help the woman get the Samsung TV back from a flat on Provost Road but decided to take matters further.

A mobile phone, a rucksack containing bedding and a hammer were among the items stolen.

Filled rucksack

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the victim was at home when he heard a knock at the door and the sound of a man shouting.

He recognised it as Thoms, who was with a woman.

Thoms said he was there to collect a TV which belonged to the woman and there was no issue with this being handed over.

However, Thoms decided he wanted more of the man’s property.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “He began filling a sack with items.

“The accused pushed the witness in the close and said if he phoned police then there would be repercussions.

“The accused took the Samsung television along with a rucksack containing clothing and bedding, sleeping bags and a mobile phone.”

Imprisoned

Police were contacted and the items were discovered after a search of Thoms’ home on Strathmartine Road.

Repeat offender Thoms, now a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted assaulting the man by pushing him against a wall and robbing him of a TV, a rucksack containing clothing and bedding, sleeping bags, a phone and a hammer.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said Thoms’ record – which includes previous convictions for assault and robbery – “does him no credit at all”.

Mr Norrie told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “There had been repeated attempts to have that television returned.

“She asked Mr Thoms to attend with her to the locus in the hope that his presence would ensure the release of the television.

“Whilst at the locus, things escalated and Mr Thoms accepts that he got himself embroiled in a situation that had not been expected.”

Thoms was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

