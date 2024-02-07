Curtis Main reveals why he chose Dundee over return to St Mirren

Curtis Main is unsure what kind of reception he’ll get from St Mirren fans on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old spent two happy seasons in Paisley, playing a key role in their first top-six finish since 1985 last term.

He left in the summer to try a new adventure out in India but after six months and only eight appearances at Bengaluru he was heading back to the UK.

The chance was there to return to the Buddies.

However, he chose to join Dundee and will report to the SMISA Stadium this evening in dark blue rather than black and white stripes.

“I had a conversation. It was something that was there initially,” Main said of possibly re-joining St Mirren last month.

“But I’d left on a good note and I think sometimes when you go back to places sometimes you can maybe taint that.

“I did really enjoy my time there and part of me did want to go back. But on the flipside I didn’t want to go back and it not go as well as it did previously.

“I was after a new challenge, a different environment.

“I wanted to test myself somewhere else and when I spoke to the manager at Dundee, this was the option that really stood out.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty

A major part of the stand-out Dens Park offer was boss Tony Docherty.

The 53-year-old was stepping into his first role as a manager after a long time as Derek McInnes’ No 2.

He immediately tried to sign Main in the summer – but the move to India was already confirmed – after the two had worked together at Aberdeen previously.

And he didn’t wait around when news of his return in January reached the ears of the Dens Park gaffer.

“That was one of the big reasons for me coming, having that relationship with the manager,” Main said.

“I had a great relationship with him at Aberdeen and, when he called, it was something I was interested in.

“He knows what he gets out of me and I know what I’m getting from him.

“I like to have an open, honest relationship with coaches and managers.

“Knowing Tony Docherty like I do, it’s no surprise things have started off really well here.

“But coming through the door, there is a real good setup here and you can see the talent in the team.

“I think the make-up is here for Dundee to have a really strong season.

“And not just this season but beyond.

“We are strengthening all the time so hopefully we can finish this season strong and then build on that.

“Really take it up a gear next season as well.”

Curtis Main on relishing the challenge

Getting into the team, though, has been no easy task for Main.

Despite his considerable experience in the Premiership, he is yet to start a game for his new club.

Match fitness has been an issue after few games at Bengaluru but also the form of strikers like Amadou Bakayoko, Zach Robinson and Michael Mellon.

He’s hoping he can get a chance to shine at his old club tonight.

“I’m feeling really good now, training has been going well,” the big striker added.

“The team has been doing well and from day one I’ve been aware the squad, not just the team, but the squad is a really talented squad.

“There is good quality throughout so it’s difficult to get in.

“It’s important when you are in you continue to perform and, if you are not, when you do get your chance you have to take it.

“I’m relishing that challenge.”

Stadium reception?

Starting or on the bench, Main will be the focus of many at St Mirren this evening.

But will it be a friendly reception or a hostile one?

“I’m not actually sure. I guess we’ll find out!” Main replied.

“I really enjoyed my time there, I have nothing but good memories from St Mirren.

“Some players have changed but a lot of people connected to the club are the same so I have a lot of friends there.

“I have no issues going back and hopefully they have no issues the other way!

“We’ll see on tonight but the plan is to go there and take three points for Dundee.”