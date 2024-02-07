Curtis Main reveals why he chose Dundee over return to St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Curtis Main reveals why he chose Dundee over return to St Mirren

The Dark Blues head to Paisley this evening aiming to cut a six-point gap to the Buddies.

By George Cran
New Dundee striker Curtis Main.
Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: David Young

Curtis Main is unsure what kind of reception he’ll get from St Mirren fans on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old spent two happy seasons in Paisley, playing a key role in their first top-six finish since 1985 last term.

He left in the summer to try a new adventure out in India but after six months and only eight appearances at Bengaluru he was heading back to the UK.

The chance was there to return to the Buddies.

However, he chose to join Dundee and will report to the SMISA Stadium this evening in dark blue rather than black and white stripes.

“I had a conversation. It was something that was there initially,” Main said of possibly re-joining St Mirren last month.

Main celebrates a goal at Celtic Park.
Main celebrates a goal at Celtic Park during his time at St Mirren. Image: SNS

“But I’d left on a good note and I think sometimes when you go back to places sometimes you can maybe taint that.

“I did really enjoy my time there and part of me did want to go back. But on the flipside I didn’t want to go back and it not go as well as it did previously.

“I was after a new challenge, a different environment.

“I wanted to test myself somewhere else and when I spoke to the manager at Dundee, this was the option that really stood out.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty

A major part of the stand-out Dens Park offer was boss Tony Docherty.

The 53-year-old was stepping into his first role as a manager after a long time as Derek McInnes’ No 2.

He immediately tried to sign Main in the summer – but the move to India was already confirmed – after the two had worked together at Aberdeen previously.

And he didn’t wait around when news of his return in January reached the ears of the Dens Park gaffer.

Tony Docherty applauds Dundee fans after winning at Livingston.
Manager Tony Docherty was a big reason for Curtis Main’s move to Dundee. Image: SNS

“That was one of the big reasons for me coming, having that relationship with the manager,” Main said.

“I had a great relationship with him at Aberdeen and, when he called, it was something I was interested in.

“He knows what he gets out of me and I know what I’m getting from him.

“I like to have an open, honest relationship with coaches and managers.

“Knowing Tony Docherty like I do, it’s no surprise things have started off really well here.

Curtis Main in his Dundee uniform.
Curtis Main made his Dundee debut at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“But coming through the door, there is a real good setup here and you can see the talent in the team.

“I think the make-up is here for Dundee to have a really strong season.

“And not just this season but beyond.

“We are strengthening all the time so hopefully we can finish this season strong and then build on that.

“Really take it up a gear next season as well.”

Curtis Main on relishing the challenge

Getting into the team, though, has been no easy task for Main.

Despite his considerable experience in the Premiership, he is yet to start a game for his new club.

Match fitness has been an issue after few games at Bengaluru but also the form of strikers like Amadou Bakayoko, Zach Robinson and Michael Mellon.

He’s hoping he can get a chance to shine at his old club tonight.

Main takes on another of his former clubs in Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Main takes on another of his former clubs in Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“I’m feeling really good now, training has been going well,” the big striker added.

“The team has been doing well and from day one I’ve been aware the squad, not just the team, but the squad is a really talented squad.

“There is good quality throughout so it’s difficult to get in.

“It’s important when you are in you continue to perform and, if you are not, when you do get your chance you have to take it.

“I’m relishing that challenge.”

Stadium reception?

Starting or on the bench, Main will be the focus of many at St Mirren this evening.

But will it be a friendly reception or a hostile one?

Curtis Main
Curtis Main made a big impact at St Mirren before leaving in the summer. Image: SNS

“I’m not actually sure. I guess we’ll find out!” Main replied.

“I really enjoyed my time there, I have nothing but good memories from St Mirren.

“Some players have changed but a lot of people connected to the club are the same so I have a lot of friends there.

“I have no issues going back and hopefully they have no issues the other way!

“We’ll see on tonight but the plan is to go there and take three points for Dundee.”

More from Dundee FC

Ricki Lamie
Dundee No 2 points out key lesson to learn as Dark Blues hope to…
Dundee were furious after referee Graham Grainger awarded Hearts a penalty. Image: SNS
Dundee seek 'clarity' from referee chief over VAR after five penalties in four games
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to submit planning permission for new stadium
5
Shankland shoots and Ashcroft blocks - referee gives penalty.
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft on Hearts penalty decision: 'I've no idea what I'm supposed to…
Dundee were furious after referee Graham Grainger awarded Hearts a penalty. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Hearts defeat - why controversial penalty call was CORRECT…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty slams handball decision that 'changes everything' in Hearts defeat
Luke McCowan on the ball
Dundee 2-3 Hearts: Player ratings and match report as Dee lead twice but come…
Michael Mellon made his debut less than 24 hours after signing on loan from Burnley. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty shares Michael Mellon fitness update ahead of Hearts clash
Dundee United's Tony Watt (left) and Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Ayr clash is Dundee United's chance to FINALLY put down Raith Rovers'…
Cammy Kerr, Owen Beck and Michael Mellon.
Dundee transfer window assessed - who is a star in the making and which…

Conversation