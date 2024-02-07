‘Uninhabitable’ mud-covered Brechin flat ruined in Storm Babet being auctioned off

An “uninhabitable” mud-covered Brechin flat that was ruined by flooding during Storm Babet is being auctioned off.

The ground-floor flat was one of dozens left under several feet of water when the River South Esk burst its banks in October.

Occupant Euan Clark told The Courier at the time how the water was chest-high and he feared he was going to die as he tried to flee his home.

Now the flat, which cannot get a mortgage because of the damage, is being sold off at auction.

It has a guide price of just £15,000 – which, according to Zoopla, is £60,000 below the average sale price for flats in the Brechin area.

The River Street property – which has one bedroom, a kitchen, a bathroom and a living room – will need a full refurbishment.

Euan told The Courier it would have cost a huge amount for him to bring the flat back up to a liveable standard.

‘Estimate of £20k to make River Street flat habitable again’

He said: “The house is owned by my dad, who inherited it from my gran who had lived there for more than 60 years.

“I rented it from him for around four years before the flood.

“After the flood we got an estimate of around £20,000 to make it habitable again.

“We decided the best thing to do was to try to put it on the market and get rid of it.

“All we did after the flood was to clear out all my belongings.

“The flat is still covered in mud and is completely uninhabitable at the moment.

“I would love to be able to go back there to live but it’s just not realistic between the reinstatement costs and my fears for the future if the river were to burst its banks again.

“It’s so sad what happened but if we can sell the house, we will be happy.”

Drone footage released in the hours after Storm Babet showed the River Street area covered in water.

Auction House Scotland says a date for the flat’s sale is still to be confirmed.