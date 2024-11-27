Beautiful new-build Carse of Gowrie home sits on the banks of the Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful new-build Carse of Gowrie home sits on the banks of the Tay

Clad in aluminium and Abodo wood, Seabank is a striking new home that takes full advantage of its impressive views.

By Jack McKeown
Seabank House is a stunning new home on the banks of the Tay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Seabank House is a handsome new home on the banks of the River Tay around a mile from Errol.

It sits on just shy of three acres at the end of a private lane and is surrounded by countryside.

It is the second home Brod Crawford and his wife Jill have built. Their first, Balcraggan, was just outside Scone and overlooked Murrayshall Golf Course.

Seabank House is clad in aluminium and timber. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It was a great house but the hill next to it meant you lost the sun too early in the winter,” Brod explains. “We wanted a house that gets the sun all day long.”

It was when looking at a property in the Carse of Gowrie that Brod saw a plot was for sale near the shoreline of the River Tay.

Brod Crawford at Seabank House. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I arranged to have a look at it and we did the deal right there on the spot,” he continues. “That was in 2021.”

Architects and builders

They brought in Liam Mckelvie from Dundee based LJR+H architects to help design Seabank House.

Construction started in March 2022 and took around 18 months. Brod used TDL Joinery, which is based in Auchterarder and run by Tom Lochtie.

The house has outstanding Tay views from the moment you set foot inside. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Tom was fantastic and so was Adam, the foreman he put on our project,” Brod says. “We brought in the sparky we used on our previous house and we had a plumber and the air source heat pump installers.

“But for the vast majority of the build it was just myself, Adam and his apprentice working away on it.”

An overhanging roof gives shelter from the elements. Image: LJR+H Architects.

The roof and parts of the walls at Seabank House are clad in powder coated aluminium. The rest of the walls are clad in Abodo, a hard wearing and beautiful timber.

Brod and Adam ran the Abodo boards through a CNC machine, giving them a unique waved pattern that adds texture and makes them stand out more.

Seabank House was completed just over a year ago. Image: LJR+H Architects.

The single storey house consists of two large wings connected by a long block. To the rear is a carport which has been designed so it can easily be converted into an annex flat.

What’s Seabank House like inside?

Step through the front door and you’re greeted by a full height wall of glass that frames phenomenal views over the River Tay.

To the right is the main living area. This open plan space is divided into a magnificent living space with vaulted ceiling and a cosier kitchen and dining area.

Huge windows let in plenty of light and frame the views. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Huge windows give a fantastic outlook across the Tay to the Fife hills beyond.

Meanwhile, a large west facing window makes sure the room receives the evening sunshine. Heat reflective glass prevents the house from overheating during the summertime.

The main living area is open plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In the connecting corridor there is a nook that’s ideal for reading or as a home office. Beyond that are two guest bedrooms that share a family bathroom.

Then there is the stunning master suite. Its two banks of windows capture the vista over the river.

The house has nearly 250sqm of living space. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There is a luxurious en suite bathroom and a spacious dressing room. And there are two double beds side by side, which Brod insists is one of the secrets of a happy marriage.

Seaview is super-insulated and has an air source heat pump with underfloor heating. When I visit on a chilly November afternoon the heating has barely been on and the house is a comfortable 20 degrees.

Sunshine all day long

The grounds stretch to 2.8 acres and run to within a few yards of the reed beds that border the Tay.

The two wings of the house wrap around a central courtyard and there is an additional west-facing patio located to enjoy the evening sunshine.

The master bedroom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Electric heaters are installed in the courtyard’s covered terrace. “We’re outdoors people,” Brod says. “We have breakfast in the courtyard in the morning and a glass of wine on the patio getting the last of the sunshine in the evening.

“The heaters are great. I’ve been out there until two in the morning a few times.”

Windows are cleverly placed to take advantage of the views. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Car fanatic Brod built a metal garage/workshop and there is also a one bedroom timber cabin that he and Jill lived in while the main house was under construction.

Landscaping the grounds

The couple moved in just over a year ago. Since then they’ve focused on landscaping the extensive garden grounds.

“We planted an orchard. At one time there were loads of orchards in the Carse of Gowrie but they were bombed during the war and I think only one remains now,” Brod says.

The house sits in 2.8 acres of grounds. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Brod, 66, started out as a mechanic and became an automotive consultant, travelling internationally and working with some of the world’s most famous car brands. Meanwhile, Jill, 65, had a career as a radiographer.

Both came from humble beginnings and feel lucky to be in a position to live in a house as special as Seabank.

Brod is very happy with his new home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There are a few things that niggle me,” Brod admits. “I miss having a snug where you can shut the door and cosy in with a blanket.

“They say you build the perfect house on your third attempt and this was our second try. I’m not sure if you ever get it perfect but I’m very happy with what we did here.

“I love the peacefulness. It’s quite a calm house. And the views over the river and the Fife hills are lovely as well.”

 

Seabank House was designed by LJR+H Architects.

Conversation