UK Government told to stump up V&A Dundee levelling-up cash as it hangs in balance

More than £2 million promised to the museum by the previous government is in jeopardy.

By Alasdair Clark
MSP Joe FitzPatrick has told the UK Government to deliver a promised £2.3 million cash boost to the V&A Dundee after they said it was under review.

Levelling-up funds promised to the city by the previous government have been put on ice while the new government review spending commitments they say were unfunded.

In a letter to Dundee City West’s Joe FitzPatrick, UK Government ministers confirmed the review was still ongoing.

Local growth minister Alex Norris said the projects, which include £5 million promised to Perth, were being assessed as the government prioritises spending on “projects that most directly support the five missions on which this government was elected.”

The cash had been promised by former Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, with the V&A Dundee intending to use it to re-model galleries.

Mr FitzPatrick called on the UK Government not to “abandon” the pledge, calling on Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra, who represents the North East, to intervene.

The SNP MSP said: “It would be hugely damaging for V&A Dundee and the city’s cultural offering were Labour to withdraw this funding at the eleventh hour.

“Dundee’s cultural sector is a vitally important part of the local economy and any cut could put the city’s ongoing regeneration at risk.

Local MSP tells Labour to deliver on promises

“Westminster made a promise to deliver this funding for the city.

“The people of Dundee will never forgive Labour if they now renege on this commitment.”

Mr Marra said he was continuing discussions with colleagues in Westminster around the £2.3 million promise.

He said: “The central challenge is that no money was identified by the previous UK Government to pay for £22 billion of promises.

“Despite this, I was very happy to be able to personally secure the £20 million of funds for the city in the recent budget that has supported a number of exciting and vital projects.

“I have met with the leadership of the V&A and they will continue to have my support.

“I was involved in the establishment of the V&A Dundee project almost 20 years ago and have worked with them closely on a professional basis as well as an elected member.”

But he hit back, saying it was cuts from Holyrood which had put the city’s culture hubs at risk.

A £6.6m budget cut was imposed on Creative Scotland in the SNP’s autumn budget for 2023.

Mr Marra added: “I am very happy that Joe Fitzpatrick MSP is signalling his support of local culture in our city.

“Many of our well-known local venues and cultural groups sit on the edge of ruin after years of cuts by his SNP Government.

“The UK Labour Government has ended austerity and provided an unprecedented additional £5 billion of funding for the Scottish Government.

“After years of blame and financial incompetence, the time for excuses is over.

“Joe Fitzpatrick and his SNP colleagues must change course and support Dundee’s culture and economy in the budget on December 4.”

Conversation