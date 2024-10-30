Doubt over £50m levelling up cash for Dundee, Perth, Arbroath and Dunfermline after Budget silence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Doubt over £50m levelling up cash for Dundee, Perth, Arbroath and Dunfermline after Budget silence

Chancellor Rachel Reeves didn't mention the previously promised levelling up fund once during Labour's first budget since 2010.

By Graham Brown
Chancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street with her ministerial red box before delivering her first Budget. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Chancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street with her ministerial red box before delivering her first Budget. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Levelling up cash for Tayside and Fife worth £50 million is in doubt after Chancellor Rachel Reeves failed to mention the fund once during her Budget statement.

The levelling up scheme was created by the previous Conservative government with millions promised to Dundee, Perth, Arbroath, Dunfermline and Stirling.

But Labour’s election win in July left the projects uncertain, after Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said previous Conservative commitments were “headline grabbing gimmicks without any money attached”.

A full budget document published shortly after Wednesday’s statement, said all projects promised levelling up cash in the Spring budget, but has not yet been paid, will likely be cancelled.

“The government is minded to cancel unfunded Levelling Up Culture and Capital Projects that were announced at Spring Budget 2024, but will consult with potential funding recipients before making a final decision,” it said.

It is understood other projects, including in Glenrothes, Leven and Forthside in Stirling, is secure as it was announced in 2023.

Speaking after the budget, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the projects may be funded in other ways.

Secretary of state for Scotland Ian Murray. Image: PA

“There will be some positive news and some stuff that will either be moved into the further spending review or indeed cancelled,” he added.

“There will be a big value for money exercise alongside that.”

Here we look at projects which were previously promised funding and are now uncertain:

Dundee

£20m was announced during a ministerial visit to the city in May.

Key projects earmarked to benefit include:

  • £5m for Dundee and Angus College towards new campus project
  • £3m Waterfront office block development
  • £2m Dundee city centre regeneration
  • £1.2m Dundee Museum of Transport project at former Forfar Road tram depot
Dundee museum of transport building
Inside the building that will become the new Dundee Museum of Transport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The £16m redevelopment of Bell Street car park is also is expected to be predominantly funded separately by levelling up cash.

Arbroath

£20m over 10 years for town transformation projects led by Our Arbroath town board.

Arbroath was announced as part of the long term for towns programme in April.

The town board has already produced a broad plan on the back of feedback from community consultation events.

Fife

£5m for Dunfermline projects including:

  • New cultural space at St Margaret’s House
  • Dunfermline Learning Campus outdoor amphitheatre
  • Tower House youth hub
  • Fire Station Creative art gallery improvements on Carnegie Drive.

Perth

A £5m levelling up commitment was given for three city centre projects earlier this year.

Perth city centre
Perth city centre is at the heart of levelling up plans. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
  • £3 million development of Lower City Mills into a tourist attraction
  • Transforming the Ironworks into an exhibition and Unesco City of Craft makers and retail space
  • Creating A Taste of Perth and Kinross outlet for micro-producers

