Doubt over £50m levelling up cash for Dundee, Perth, Arbroath and Dunfermline after Budget silence

Levelling up cash for Tayside and Fife worth £50 million is in doubt after Chancellor Rachel Reeves failed to mention the fund once during her Budget statement.

The levelling up scheme was created by the previous Conservative government with millions promised to Dundee, Perth, Arbroath, Dunfermline and Stirling.

But Labour’s election win in July left the projects uncertain, after Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said previous Conservative commitments were “headline grabbing gimmicks without any money attached”.

A full budget document published shortly after Wednesday’s statement, said all projects promised levelling up cash in the Spring budget, but has not yet been paid, will likely be cancelled.

“The government is minded to cancel unfunded Levelling Up Culture and Capital Projects that were announced at Spring Budget 2024, but will consult with potential funding recipients before making a final decision,” it said.

It is understood other projects, including in Glenrothes, Leven and Forthside in Stirling, is secure as it was announced in 2023.

Speaking after the budget, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the projects may be funded in other ways.

“There will be some positive news and some stuff that will either be moved into the further spending review or indeed cancelled,” he added.

“There will be a big value for money exercise alongside that.”

Here we look at projects which were previously promised funding and are now uncertain:

Dundee

£20m was announced during a ministerial visit to the city in May.

Key projects earmarked to benefit include:

£5m for Dundee and Angus College towards new campus project

£3m Waterfront office block development

£2m Dundee city centre regeneration

£1.2m Dundee Museum of Transport project at former Forfar Road tram depot

The £16m redevelopment of Bell Street car park is also is expected to be predominantly funded separately by levelling up cash.

Arbroath

£20m over 10 years for town transformation projects led by Our Arbroath town board.

Arbroath was announced as part of the long term for towns programme in April.

The town board has already produced a broad plan on the back of feedback from community consultation events.

Fife

£5m for Dunfermline projects including:

New cultural space at St Margaret’s House

Dunfermline Learning Campus outdoor amphitheatre

Tower House youth hub

Fire Station Creative art gallery improvements on Carnegie Drive.

Perth

A £5m levelling up commitment was given for three city centre projects earlier this year.