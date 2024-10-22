Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed

Thousands of Perth and Kinross pupils are facing disruption during strike action.
Trade union Unison called the strike after rejecting a pay deal for council staff from local authority body Cosla.
The action – which started on Monday and involves non-teaching members – is targeting the home constituency of First Minister John Swinney.
The strike has forced some schools to close but others are able to open.
We will update this list of schools that are open and closed daily throughout the strike action.
List of schools open during Perth and Kinross strikes
The list of schools that are either fully or partially open, or closed, on Tuesday October 22 is as follows.
Primary schools fully open
- Abernyte
- Blair Atholl
- Collace
- Dunning
- Forgandenny
- Glendelvine
- Glenlyon
- Kinloch Rannoch
- Portmoak
- Ruthvenfield
Primary schools partially open
- Abernethy – primary open, ELC closed
- Aberuthven – closed Monday and Fridays but open Tuesday to Thursday
- Alyth –primary open, ELC closed
- Arngask – primary open, ELC closed
- Auchtergaven – primary open, ELC closed
- Blackford – open to P6 and P7 all week only. Open to P4 and P5 on Wednesdays.
- Braco – primary open, ELC closed
- Breadalbane – primary open, and is able to provide ISP to primary and secondary pupils, ELC is only open to three and four-year-olds
- Comrie – primary open, ELC closed
- Craigie – primary open, ELC closed
- Errol – P6 and P7 only
- Fossoway – open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, ELC closed
- Guildtown – primary open. ELC will remain closed all week.
- Invergowrie – school open, ELC closed
- Kenmore – open Wednesday only
- Kinnoull – closed Tuesday, open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
- Logiealmond – open Thursday and Friday only
- Luncarty – primary open, ELC closed. No breakfast club
- Methven – P1 and P2 only. ELC open.
- Moncreiffe – school closed. ELC open
- Muthil – open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
- Pitlochry Primary – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday P1 to P7. Tuesday, open P1 to P4, Friday open to P5 – P7. ELC closed
- St Dominic’s – school open, ELC closed
Primary schools closed
- Balbeggie
- Burrelton
- Cleish
- Coupar Angus
- Crieff
- Dunbarney
- Goodlyburn
- Goodlyburn COPECC
- Grandtully
- Inchture
- Inch View
- Kettins
- Kinross
- Kirkmichael
- Letham
- Logierait
- Longforgan
- Madderty
- Meigle
- Milnathort
- Murthly
- Newhill
- Oakbank
- Our Lady’s
- Pitcairn
- Rattray
- Riverside
- RDM
- Royal School of Dunkeld
- St Madoes
- St Ninian’s Episcopal
- St Stephen’s
- Stanley
- Tulloch
- Viewlands
- Community School of Auchterarder (primary)
- St John’s Academy (primary)
Secondary schools
All secondaries are open but St John’s Academy and Community School of Auchterarder are only open to pupils in S4 to S6.
The council has also confirmed that intensive support provision (ISP) is also closed unless otherwise stated.
Conversation