Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed

Thousands of Perth and Kinross pupils are facing disruption during strike action.

Trade union Unison called the strike after rejecting a pay deal for council staff from local authority body Cosla.

The action – which started on Monday and involves non-teaching members – is targeting the home constituency of First Minister John Swinney.

The strike has forced some schools to close but others are able to open.

We will update this list of schools that are open and closed daily throughout the strike action.

List of schools open during Perth and Kinross strikes

The list of schools that are either fully or partially open, or closed, on Tuesday October 22 is as follows.

Primary schools fully open

Abernyte

Blair Atholl

Collace

Dunning

Forgandenny

Glendelvine

Glenlyon

Kinloch Rannoch

Portmoak

Ruthvenfield

Primary schools partially open

Abernethy – primary open, ELC closed

Aberuthven – closed Monday and Fridays but open Tuesday to Thursday

Alyth –primary open, ELC closed

Arngask – primary open, ELC closed

Auchtergaven – primary open, ELC closed

Blackford – open to P6 and P7 all week only. Open to P4 and P5 on Wednesdays.

Braco – primary open, ELC closed

Breadalbane – primary open, and is able to provide ISP to primary and secondary pupils, ELC is only open to three and four-year-olds

Comrie – primary open, ELC closed

Craigie – primary open, ELC closed

Errol – P6 and P7 only

Fossoway – open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, ELC closed

Guildtown – primary open. ELC will remain closed all week.

Invergowrie – school open, ELC closed

Kenmore – open Wednesday only

Kinnoull – closed Tuesday, open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Logiealmond – open Thursday and Friday only

Luncarty – primary open, ELC closed. No breakfast club

Methven – P1 and P2 only. ELC open.

Moncreiffe – school closed. ELC open

Muthil – open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Pitlochry Primary – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday P1 to P7. Tuesday, open P1 to P4, Friday open to P5 – P7. ELC closed

St Dominic’s – school open, ELC closed

Primary schools closed

Balbeggie

Burrelton

Cleish

Coupar Angus

Crieff

Dunbarney

Goodlyburn

Goodlyburn COPECC

Grandtully

Inchture

Inch View

Kettins

Kinross

Kirkmichael

Letham

Logierait

Longforgan

Madderty

Meigle

Milnathort

Murthly

Newhill

Oakbank

Our Lady’s

Pitcairn

Rattray

Riverside

RDM

Royal School of Dunkeld

St Madoes

St Ninian’s Episcopal

St Stephen’s

Stanley

Tulloch

Viewlands

Community School of Auchterarder (primary)

St John’s Academy (primary)

Secondary schools

All secondaries are open but St John’s Academy and Community School of Auchterarder are only open to pupils in S4 to S6.

The council has also confirmed that intensive support provision (ISP) is also closed unless otherwise stated.