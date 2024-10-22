Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed

Industrial action is affecting thousands of pupils. See if your child's school is affected.

By Kieran Webster
The strikes are set to last for two weeks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Thousands of Perth and Kinross pupils are facing disruption during strike action.

Trade union Unison called the strike after rejecting a pay deal for council staff from local authority body Cosla.

The action – which started on Monday and involves non-teaching members – is targeting the home constituency of First Minister John Swinney.

The strike has forced some schools to close but others are able to open.

We will update this list of schools that are open and closed daily throughout the strike action.

List of schools open during Perth and Kinross strikes

The list of schools that are either fully or partially open, or closed, on Tuesday October 22 is as follows.

Primary schools fully open
  • Abernyte
  • Blair Atholl
  • Collace
  • Dunning
  • Forgandenny
  • Glendelvine
  • Glenlyon
  • Kinloch Rannoch
  • Portmoak
  • Ruthvenfield
Primary schools partially open
  • Abernethy – primary open, ELC closed
  • Aberuthven – closed Monday and Fridays but open Tuesday to Thursday
  • Alyth –primary open, ELC closed
  • Arngask – primary open, ELC closed
  • Auchtergaven – primary open, ELC closed
  • Blackford – open to P6 and P7 all week only. Open to P4 and P5 on Wednesdays.
  • Braco – primary open, ELC closed
  • Breadalbane – primary open, and is able to provide ISP to primary and secondary pupils, ELC is only open to three and four-year-olds
  • Comrie – primary open, ELC closed
  • Craigie – primary open, ELC closed
Unison staff striking outside Viewlands Primary School in 2023.
  • Errol – P6 and P7 only
  • Fossoway – open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, ELC closed
  • Guildtown – primary open. ELC will remain closed all week.
  • Invergowrie – school open, ELC closed
  • Kenmore – open Wednesday only
  • Kinnoull – closed Tuesday, open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
  • Logiealmond – open Thursday and Friday only
  • Luncarty – primary open, ELC closed. No breakfast club
  • Methven – P1 and P2 only. ELC open.
  • Moncreiffe – school closed. ELC open
  • Muthil – open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
  • Pitlochry Primary – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday P1 to P7. Tuesday, open P1 to P4, Friday open to P5 – P7. ELC closed
  • St Dominic’s – school open, ELC closed
Primary schools closed
  • Balbeggie
  • Burrelton
  • Cleish
  • Coupar Angus
  • Crieff
  • Dunbarney
  • Goodlyburn
  • Goodlyburn COPECC
  • Grandtully
  • Inchture
  • Inch View
  • Kettins
  • Kinross
  • Kirkmichael
  • Letham
  • Logierait
  • Longforgan
  • Madderty
  • Meigle
  • Milnathort
  • Murthly
  • Newhill
  • Oakbank
  • Our Lady’s
  • Pitcairn
  • Rattray
  • Riverside
  • RDM
  • Royal School of Dunkeld
  • St Madoes
  • St Ninian’s Episcopal
  • St Stephen’s
  • Stanley
  • Tulloch
  • Viewlands
  • Community School of Auchterarder (primary)
  • St John’s Academy (primary)
Secondary schools

All secondaries are open but St John’s Academy and Community School of Auchterarder are only open to pupils in S4 to S6.

The council has also confirmed that intensive support provision (ISP) is also closed unless otherwise stated.

Conversation