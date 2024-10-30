Perth traffic ‘chaos’ as roadworks clash with emergency closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth traffic ‘chaos’ as roadworks clash with emergency closure

Two major approaches into Perth city centre are restricted at the same time.

By Kieran Webster
Congestion on Riggs Road in Perth.
Congestion on Riggs Road between Glasgow Road and Jeanfield Road. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Traffic in Perth has turned into “chaos” due to overrunning roadworks on a busy city road.

According to the Perth and Kinross Council website, work on Jeanfield Road was due to last 19 days, ending on Tuesday.

However, the southbound lane remained closed on Wednesday while Glasgow Road has had to shut completely due to separate emergency works.

Jeanfield Road blocked by roadworks.
Jeanfield Road was meant to fully reopen on Tuesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The works mean that two major western approaches into Perth city centre have restrictions.

It comes after repairs on Letham Road in August left one newsagent down £400 a day due to a reduction in trade.

‘Chaos ensuing’ during works on two major Perth streets

One local resident said the closures have caused traffic “chaos” in Perth.

He told The Courier: “Jeanfield Road southbound was meant to be open but it hasn’t.

“And the roadworks are still there today.

Roadworks on Glasgow Road in Perth
Glasgow Road is closed in both directions. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“With the adjacent Glasgow Road shut both ways, chaos is ensuing.”

It is unknown when the works on Jeanfield Road will now end.

Emergency repairs on Glasgow Road began on Monday October 28 and are due for completion on November 8.

The Courier has contacted Perth and Kinross Council for comment.

Conversation