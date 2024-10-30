Perth traffic ‘chaos’ as roadworks clash with emergency closure

Traffic in Perth has turned into “chaos” due to overrunning roadworks on a busy city road.

According to the Perth and Kinross Council website, work on Jeanfield Road was due to last 19 days, ending on Tuesday.

However, the southbound lane remained closed on Wednesday while Glasgow Road has had to shut completely due to separate emergency works.

The works mean that two major western approaches into Perth city centre have restrictions.

It comes after repairs on Letham Road in August left one newsagent down £400 a day due to a reduction in trade.

‘Chaos ensuing’ during works on two major Perth streets

One local resident said the closures have caused traffic “chaos” in Perth.

He told The Courier: “Jeanfield Road southbound was meant to be open but it hasn’t.

“And the roadworks are still there today.

“With the adjacent Glasgow Road shut both ways, chaos is ensuing.”

It is unknown when the works on Jeanfield Road will now end.

Emergency repairs on Glasgow Road began on Monday October 28 and are due for completion on November 8.

The Courier has contacted Perth and Kinross Council for comment.