Emergency gas repairs to shut Glasgow Road near Perth city centre

It coincides with a closure on Jeanfield Road and resurfacing work elsewhere on the Glasgow Road.

By Stephen Eighteen
A93 Glasgow Road near Aldi, Perth
The A93 will be shut near Aldi. Image: Google Street View

A stretch of Glasgow Road near Perth city centre will be closed due to emergency gas repairs.

Perth and Kinross Council announced that part of the busy A93 is to shut from 11pm on Monday October 28.

The closure is expected to last around one week.

A council statement said: “Glasgow Road will be temporarily closed between Aldi Food Store, Whitefriars Crescent and Elibank Street.

“This closure is expected to be for approximately one week and to allow Scottish Gas Network to continue with emergency gas repairs safely.

“A signed diversion will be in place for motorists, so please be vigilant whilst approaching the closure and leave extra time for your journey.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause to commuters and the local community.

“Thank you for your patience.”

More roadworks on Perth’s Glasgow Road

It follows an emergency road closure at nearby Jeanfield Road, between Rose Crescent and Riggs Road.

This began on October 10 and was due to end on Tuesday October 29, according to the Perth and Kinross Council website.

The latest closure also coincides with resurfacing work further west on the Glasgow Road.

This A93 project, from Woodlands to Lamberkine Drive, near Broxden, began on Friday and is expected to last around two weeks.

