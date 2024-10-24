Drivers face road closures and diversions as work begins on A93 in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers face road closures and diversions as work begins on A93 in Perth

The resurfacing project begins on Friday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Glasgow Road, Perth
Work will take place on the A93 in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Works are set to begin on a major road in Perth on Friday.

The resurfacing project on the A93 Glasgow Road, from Woodlands to Lamberkine Drive, near Broxden, is expected to last around two weeks.

The project will be carried out in three phases to minimise disruption with a mixture of daytime and night-time operations.

Full list of closures as roadworks to begin on major Perth road

Below is a full list of what each phase will involve and which roads are affected.

Phase 1: October 25 – November 1

The first phase will cover the area from Woodlands to the west side of Berwick Brae junction.

This will be managed using two-way temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system from 8am to 4pm.

Outside these hours, the temporary traffic lights will remain in place for safety and will be manually operated from 7am to 7pm daily.

During this phase, the Glasgow Road/Charlotte Gate junction will be closed, with a diversion via Necessity Brae, Robb Place, and Mailer Way.

The locations of each phase. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Phase 2: November 3

This phase involves resurfacing the Glasgow Road/Lamberkine Drive Roundabout and will be conducted under a full night-time closure from 8pm to 6am.

During this time, there will be no access between Broxden Roundabout, Broxden Services, Lamberkine Drive, and Glasgow Road.

Traffic will be diverted via A9, B9993, A85, Dunkeld Road, Caledonian Road, and Glasgow Road.

Diversion routes during each phase. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Phase 3: November 4-8

The final phase will cover the area from the roundabout to the west side of Berwick Brae junction.

It will also be managed under a full night-time closure from 8pm to 6am.

Traffic will be diverted via A9, B9993, A85, Dunkeld Road, and Caledonian Road.

Local traffic for Lamberkine Drive will be diverted via Cedar Drive, Fairhill Crescent, Oakbank Road, and Oakbank Place.

The road will be open to traffic as normal from 6am to 8pm daily.

