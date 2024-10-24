Drivers face road closures and diversions as work begins on A93 in Perth

Works are set to begin on a major road in Perth on Friday.

The resurfacing project on the A93 Glasgow Road, from Woodlands to Lamberkine Drive, near Broxden, is expected to last around two weeks.

The project will be carried out in three phases to minimise disruption with a mixture of daytime and night-time operations.

Full list of closures as roadworks to begin on major Perth road

Below is a full list of what each phase will involve and which roads are affected.

Phase 1: October 25 – November 1

The first phase will cover the area from Woodlands to the west side of Berwick Brae junction.

This will be managed using two-way temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system from 8am to 4pm.

Outside these hours, the temporary traffic lights will remain in place for safety and will be manually operated from 7am to 7pm daily.

During this phase, the Glasgow Road/Charlotte Gate junction will be closed, with a diversion via Necessity Brae, Robb Place, and Mailer Way.

Phase 2: November 3

This phase involves resurfacing the Glasgow Road/Lamberkine Drive Roundabout and will be conducted under a full night-time closure from 8pm to 6am.

During this time, there will be no access between Broxden Roundabout, Broxden Services, Lamberkine Drive, and Glasgow Road.

Traffic will be diverted via A9, B9993, A85, Dunkeld Road, Caledonian Road, and Glasgow Road.

Phase 3: November 4-8

The final phase will cover the area from the roundabout to the west side of Berwick Brae junction.

It will also be managed under a full night-time closure from 8pm to 6am.

Traffic will be diverted via A9, B9993, A85, Dunkeld Road, and Caledonian Road.

Local traffic for Lamberkine Drive will be diverted via Cedar Drive, Fairhill Crescent, Oakbank Road, and Oakbank Place.

The road will be open to traffic as normal from 6am to 8pm daily.