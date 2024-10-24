16-year-old charged after ‘numerous’ reports of careless ebike riding in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

16-year-old charged after ‘numerous’ reports of careless ebike riding in Perth city centre

He is accused of multiple road traffic offences, and threatening and abusive behaviour.

By Ellidh Aitken
The 16-year-old has been charged after 'careless' riding of an electric bike in Perth city centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The 16-year-old has been charged after 'careless' riding of an electric bike in Perth city centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A 16-year-old has been charged after “numerous” reports of careless electric bike riding in Perth city centre.

The male is accused of multiple road traffic offences, and threatening and abusive behaviour.

A Suron bike, which was seized by police on October 11, was reported as being ridden by a male in a “careless manner” in various locations in Perth.

These included the North Inch, Gowans Terrace and the city centre.

Police warn of ebike ‘dangers’ as 16-year-old charged

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The way these vehicles are being used is putting the riders, passengers and other members of the public at unnecessary risk which cannot be justified.

“Members of the public and parents who are purchasing these bikes for their children should be aware of the dangers and the law, ebikes and escooters are unregistered vehicles and cannot be driven legally on public roads and footpaths, they can only be driven off road on private land with the permission of the landowner.”

The teenager was also reported riding the bike on Gowans Terrace. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Sergeant Judge of the Perth city community policing team said: “We are aware of several complaints from members of the public in relation to anti-social behaviour and dangerous riding of these types of bikes and escooters in the local area.

“We take complaints of this nature very seriously and will continue to carry out regular proactive work to identify those involved.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Glasgow Road, Perth
Drivers face road closures and diversions as work begins on A93 in Perth
Roadworks will take place on the A9 near Aberuthven. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Roadworks to cause 6 weeks of lane closures on 8-mile stretch of A9 near…
Free school meals.
Perth and Kinross Council reveals free school meals plan for strike-affected children
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Family of Perth stabbing victim concerned over temporary release rules for killer Robbie Smullen
Councillor Angus Forbes.
Amey responds to Perthshire driver complaints over 'lack of staff' at A90 roadworks
2
Unison members on the picket line.
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
3
Perthshire school strikes
Readers react to school strikes targeting John Swinney's Perthshire constituents
Rachel Borthwick.
Partner of St Johnstone star vows: 'I won't leave this world early without a…
Kenneth Ingber
Drunk attacked passenger on train between Stirling and Perth
Junaid Akram
Man found guilty of sex attack on sleeping woman at Perth house party

Conversation