16-year-old charged after ‘numerous’ reports of careless ebike riding in Perth city centre

A 16-year-old has been charged after “numerous” reports of careless electric bike riding in Perth city centre.

The male is accused of multiple road traffic offences, and threatening and abusive behaviour.

A Suron bike, which was seized by police on October 11, was reported as being ridden by a male in a “careless manner” in various locations in Perth.

These included the North Inch, Gowans Terrace and the city centre.

Police warn of ebike ‘dangers’ as 16-year-old charged

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The way these vehicles are being used is putting the riders, passengers and other members of the public at unnecessary risk which cannot be justified.

“Members of the public and parents who are purchasing these bikes for their children should be aware of the dangers and the law, ebikes and escooters are unregistered vehicles and cannot be driven legally on public roads and footpaths, they can only be driven off road on private land with the permission of the landowner.”

Sergeant Judge of the Perth city community policing team said: “We are aware of several complaints from members of the public in relation to anti-social behaviour and dangerous riding of these types of bikes and escooters in the local area.

“We take complaints of this nature very seriously and will continue to carry out regular proactive work to identify those involved.”