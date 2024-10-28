Fife Police probe after bus and tractor collide on A91 near Auchtermuchty Three people received medical treatment after the incident. By Chloe Burrell October 28 2024, 6:30pm October 28 2024, 6:30pm Share Police probe after bus and tractor collide on A91 near Auchtermuchty Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5112510/probe-bus-tractor-crash-a91/ Copy Link 0 comment The A91 near Auchtermuchty. Image: Google Street View Police have launched an investigation after a bus and tractor collided on the A91 in Fife. Three people received medical treatment as a result of the incident near Auchtermuchty on Saturday afternoon. Scottish Citylink are assisting police with the probe. A spokesperson said: “At around 2.30pm on Saturday October 26, a tractor was involved in a collision with one of our vehicles on the A91 near Auchtermuchty. “Three people received medical treatment as a result of the incident and our best wishes are with those involved. “We are assisting police with their inquiries into the incident.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday October 26 2024, we were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A91 near Auchtermuchty.”
