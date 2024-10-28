Police probe after bus and tractor collide on A91 near Auchtermuchty

Police have launched an investigation after a bus and tractor collided on the A91 in Fife.

Three people received medical treatment as a result of the incident near Auchtermuchty on Saturday afternoon.

Scottish Citylink are assisting police with the probe.

A spokesperson said: “At around 2.30pm on Saturday October 26, a tractor was involved in a collision with one of our vehicles on the A91 near Auchtermuchty.

“Three people received medical treatment as a result of the incident and our best wishes are with those involved.

“We are assisting police with their inquiries into the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday October 26 2024, we were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A91 near Auchtermuchty.”