Home News Fife

Police probe after bus and tractor collide on A91 near Auchtermuchty

Three people received medical treatment after the incident.

By Chloe Burrell
A91 near Auchtermuchty.
The A91 near Auchtermuchty. Image: Google Street View

Police have launched an investigation after a bus and tractor collided on the A91 in Fife.

Three people received medical treatment as a result of the incident near Auchtermuchty on Saturday afternoon.

Scottish Citylink are assisting police with the probe.

A spokesperson said: “At around 2.30pm on Saturday October 26, a tractor was involved in a collision with one of our vehicles on the A91 near Auchtermuchty.

“Three people received medical treatment as a result of the incident and our best wishes are with those involved.

“We are assisting police with their inquiries into the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday October 26 2024, we were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A91 near Auchtermuchty.”

