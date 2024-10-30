Dundee Crews tackle ‘fierce’ car fire in Dundee Hilltown was blocked for about half an hour during the blaze. By Lindsey Hamilton October 30 2024, 2:54pm October 30 2024, 2:54pm Share Crews tackle ‘fierce’ car fire in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5113954/hilltown-dundee-car-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment The car that went on fire on Hilltown in Dundee. Image: Lindsey Hamilton DC/Thomson A car has been damaged in a “fierce” blaze on Dundee’s Hilltown. Firefighters were called to the scene near Kinghorne Road at around 1.30pm on Wednesday. A section of Hilltown was closed for around half an hour. One local resident said: “It was a really fierce fire but the fire brigade got it out pretty quickly. Front of car destroyed after Hilltown fire “There was a lot of smoke and flames and the front of the car is completely destroyed. “I have no idea who it belongs to.” A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We got a call about a car on fire in the Hilltown at 1.30pm. The road was closed while firefighters fought the blaze. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson “We sent one appliance to the scene. “The stop was called at 2pm. “The road was closed for a short time while the fire was being extinguished.” The cause has not been confirmed.
