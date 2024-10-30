Crews tackle ‘fierce’ car fire in Dundee

A car has been damaged in a “fierce” blaze on Dundee’s Hilltown.

Firefighters were called to the scene near Kinghorne Road at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

A section of Hilltown was closed for around half an hour.

One local resident said: “It was a really fierce fire but the fire brigade got it out pretty quickly.

Front of car destroyed after Hilltown fire

“There was a lot of smoke and flames and the front of the car is completely destroyed.

“I have no idea who it belongs to.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We got a call about a car on fire in the Hilltown at 1.30pm.

“We sent one appliance to the scene.

“The stop was called at 2pm.

“The road was closed for a short time while the fire was being extinguished.”

The cause has not been confirmed.