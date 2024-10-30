Perth and Kinross Council staff to get Real Living Wage rise 4 months early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council staff to get Real Living Wage rise 4 months early

Employees won't have to wait until April to receive the 60p an hour raise

By Morag Lindsay
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing led the move to raise the Real Living Wage from December. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Council workers across Perth and Kinross will receive the Real Living Wage increase from December 1.

Councillors voted to apply the 60p an hour rise immediately, rather than making staff wait until April next year.

It comes after the Living Wage Foundation revealed the rate was going up from £12 an hour to £12.60 an hour.

The rise will affect 43 Perth and Kinross Council employees, at a cost of £13,500.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing presented an urgent motion to Wednesday’s meeting of the full council following the announcement last week.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council is a Living Wage employer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It was unanimously supported by councillors of all parties.

SNP councillor Mr Laing said: “If we can agree this today the extra money will be in our staff’s bank accounts on November 1, instead of waiting until April.

“It is the right thing to do.”

What is the Living Wage, and how does Perth and Kinross measure up?

The UK Government announced this week that the National Living Wage (paid to over-21s) will also rise from £11.44 an hour to £12.21.

Meanwhile, the National Minimum Wage (for 18 to 20-year-olds) is going up from £8.60 to £1 an hour.

The Real Living Wage is a higher hourly rate paid voluntarily by some UK employers.

Perth and Kinross Council is an accredited Living Wage employer.

Wednesday’s vote also paved the way for future uplifts in the Real Living Wage to be applied automatically.

