Perth and Kinross Council staff to get Real Living Wage rise 4 months early

Council workers across Perth and Kinross will receive the Real Living Wage increase from December 1.

Councillors voted to apply the 60p an hour rise immediately, rather than making staff wait until April next year.

It comes after the Living Wage Foundation revealed the rate was going up from £12 an hour to £12.60 an hour.

The rise will affect 43 Perth and Kinross Council employees, at a cost of £13,500.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing presented an urgent motion to Wednesday’s meeting of the full council following the announcement last week.

It was unanimously supported by councillors of all parties.

SNP councillor Mr Laing said: “If we can agree this today the extra money will be in our staff’s bank accounts on November 1, instead of waiting until April.

“It is the right thing to do.”

What is the Living Wage, and how does Perth and Kinross measure up?

The UK Government announced this week that the National Living Wage (paid to over-21s) will also rise from £11.44 an hour to £12.21.

Meanwhile, the National Minimum Wage (for 18 to 20-year-olds) is going up from £8.60 to £1 an hour.

The Real Living Wage is a higher hourly rate paid voluntarily by some UK employers.

Perth and Kinross Council is an accredited Living Wage employer.

Wednesday’s vote also paved the way for future uplifts in the Real Living Wage to be applied automatically.