St Johnstone ultras explain bizarre napkin protest at Dens Park

A St Johnstone fan group have explained why they threw thousands of napkins from the stand at Dens Park.

Fair City Unity (FCU) carried out the bizarre act in protest at a court case involving one of their members.

The ultras group threw the napkins from the away stand at Dens Park before Saturday’s game against Dundee.

Posting on social media, FCU said their actions were in response to a court appearance for member Ciaran Sinclair – after he flicked a napkin at a Dens Park steward in February.

St Johnstone fan protest over ‘assault by napkin’ case

He was cleared by a sheriff over the bizarre incident which saw him ejected from the stadium.

Although he pled guilty, Sinclair was given an absolute discharge, meaning no criminal conviction is recorded.

Appearing incredulous that the case had ended up in court, Sheriff George Way said: “I thought it was some hospitality suite where a cloth was taken and used for the kind of cracking we used to do with towels when we were stupid boys.”

FCU made their feelings clear about the case during Saturday’s protest.

A post from the group on X on Wednesday said: “Prior to kick-off, 5,000 napkins were distributed and thrown towards the pitch in protest (at an) unjust accusation of ‘assault by napkin’.

“A member of FCU was pulled through court proceedings.”

Dundee FC and Safe-Tay Security – which runs the stewarding at Dens Park – have been approached for comment.

