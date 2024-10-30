St Johnstone ultras explain bizarre napkin protest at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone ultras explain bizarre napkin protest at Dens Park

Fair City Unity threw thousands of napkins from the stand before the game against Dundee.

By Andrew Robson
St Johnstone Fans napkin protest
Fans staged the napkin protest ahead of kick-off on Saturday. Image: Fair City Unity/X

A St Johnstone fan group have explained why they threw thousands of napkins from the stand at Dens Park.

Fair City Unity (FCU) carried out the bizarre act in protest at a court case involving one of their members.

The ultras group threw the napkins from the away stand at Dens Park before Saturday’s game against Dundee.

Posting on social media, FCU said their actions were in response to a court appearance for member Ciaran Sinclair – after he flicked a napkin at a Dens Park steward in February.

St Johnstone fan protest over ‘assault by napkin’ case

He was cleared by a sheriff over the bizarre incident which saw him ejected from the stadium.

Although he pled guilty, Sinclair was given an absolute discharge, meaning no criminal conviction is recorded.

Appearing incredulous that the case had ended up in court, Sheriff George Way said: “I thought it was some hospitality suite where a cloth was taken and used for the kind of cracking we used to do with towels when we were stupid boys.”

FCU made their feelings clear about the case during Saturday’s protest.

The travelling St Johnstone supporters at Dens Park on Saturday.
The travelling support at Dens Park on Saturday. Image: SNS

A post from the group on X on Wednesday said: “Prior to kick-off, 5,000 napkins were distributed and thrown towards the pitch in protest (at an) unjust accusation of ‘assault by napkin’.

“A member of FCU was pulled through court proceedings.”

Dundee FC and Safe-Tay Security – which runs the stewarding at Dens Park – have been approached for comment.

New Saints boss Simo Valakari thanked the 1,500-strong travelling support for playing their part in their side’s dramatic comeback at the match.

