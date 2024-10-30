Dundee education chief hits out at ‘unfair’ claims school is downplaying police incidents

A council education chief has hit out at “unfair” claims a Dundee high school has downplayed a spate of police incidents.

Parents have criticised the communication from staff after officers were called to the school several times in recent weeks.

Youngsters attending the school – which cannot be named as it may identify those involved – claim they were held in classrooms during a “disturbance” on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a boy, 14, was charged after another “disturbance” at the school on Friday.

In September, police were called to the school amid claims a pupil was caught with a knife.

Dundee high school parents call for ‘better communication’ over police incidents

One parent, who contacted The Courier off the back of Tuesday’s incident, accused the school of downplaying the severity of the incidents.

She said: “It’s frightening when you receive a text from your child saying they’ve been locked in the classroom and police are in the school.

“It’s happened around four times in the last six months.

“Previously I’ve phoned the school to ask why police were in the building.

“There needs to be better communication from the school to reassure parents it’s safe.

“I understand they don’t want to create panic during these incidents, but the lack of information is concerning.”

Others took to social media after Tuesday’s incident to raise similar concerns about a lack of information from the school.

However, Councillor Stewart Hunter – the council’s children, families and communities convener – claims school staff have acted appropriately.

He said: “I am acutely aware of the speculation that goes on whenever anything happens in the school.

“It’s important to remember that the school will be extremely limited in what information it is allowed to share.

“It should also be noted that speculation is not always accurate or indeed (tells) the full story.”

Education chief says claims incidents are being downplayed are ‘unfair’

He said it was “unfair” to suggest the school was downplaying the incidents.

He added: “The school’s priorities will always be the safety and welfare of staff and pupils.

“The council will provide full support to the school, as we do to any school that needs it.

“I am grateful to the staff who responded so quickly to the incident yesterday and dealt with it.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “All schools take the safety of pupils extremely seriously and there are procedures in place to deal with any incidents that may occur.

“This includes communications with pupils and families to reassure them.

“While it would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation, the school in question did ensure that young people were informed that police officers were involved.”