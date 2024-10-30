Dundee education chief hits out at ‘unfair’ claims school is downplaying police incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee education chief hits out at ‘unfair’ claims school is downplaying police incidents

Some parents at the high school have criticised the communication from staff.

By Andrew Robson
Councillor Stewart Hunter, Children, Families and Communities Convener.
Councillor Stewart Hunter. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A council education chief has hit out at “unfair” claims a Dundee high school has downplayed a spate of police incidents.

Parents have criticised the communication from staff after officers were called to the school several times in recent weeks.

Youngsters attending the school – which cannot be named as it may identify those involved – claim they were held in classrooms during a “disturbance” on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a boy, 14, was charged after another “disturbance” at the school on Friday.

In September, police were called to the school amid claims a pupil was caught with a knife.

Dundee high school parents call for ‘better communication’ over police incidents

One parent, who contacted The Courier off the back of Tuesday’s incident, accused the school of downplaying the severity of the incidents.

She said: “It’s frightening when you receive a text from your child saying they’ve been locked in the classroom and police are in the school.

“It’s happened around four times in the last six months.

“Previously I’ve phoned the school to ask why police were in the building.

“There needs to be better communication from the school to reassure parents it’s safe.

“I understand they don’t want to create panic during these incidents, but the lack of information is concerning.”

Police were called to the school on Tuesday.
Police were called to the school on Tuesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Others took to social media after Tuesday’s incident to raise similar concerns about a lack of information from the school.

However, Councillor Stewart Hunter – the council’s children, families and communities convener – claims school staff have acted appropriately.

He said: “I am acutely aware of the speculation that goes on whenever anything happens in the school.

“It’s important to remember that the school will be extremely limited in what information it is allowed to share.

“It should also be noted that speculation is not always accurate or indeed (tells) the full story.”

Education chief says claims incidents are being downplayed are ‘unfair’

He said it was “unfair” to suggest the school was downplaying the incidents.

He added: “The school’s priorities will always be the safety and welfare of staff and pupils.

“The council will provide full support to the school, as we do to any school that needs it.

“I am grateful to the staff who responded so quickly to the incident yesterday and dealt with it.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “All schools take the safety of pupils extremely seriously and there are procedures in place to deal with any incidents that may occur.

“This includes communications with pupils and families to reassure them.

“While it would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation, the school in question did ensure that young people were informed that police officers were involved.”

