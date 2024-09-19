Dundee Pupil, 16, ‘caught with knife’ at Dundee high school Police descended on the school on Wednesday. By Kieran Webster September 19 2024, 1:34pm September 19 2024, 1:34pm Share Pupil, 16, ‘caught with knife’ at Dundee high school Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5085870/pupil-knife-dundee-high-school/ Copy Link Police were called to a Dundee high school on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A 16-year-old pupil is being reported to prosecutors after he was allegedly caught with a knife at a Dundee high school. Police were called to the school on Wednesday afternoon. Onlookers reported seeing several officers and a police dog at the scene. The school cannot be named as it may identify the pupil allegedly involved. Weapon recovered after knife incident at Dundee school A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.40pm on Wednesday, officers received a report of a pupil in possession of a weapon at a school in Dundee. “The weapon was not brandished and has been recovered. “A 16-year-old male youth will be reported to the procurator fiscal.” A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment while there is an ongoing police investigation’.”