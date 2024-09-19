Pupil, 16, ‘caught with knife’ at Dundee high school

A 16-year-old pupil is being reported to prosecutors after he was allegedly caught with a knife at a Dundee high school.

Police were called to the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Onlookers reported seeing several officers and a police dog at the scene.

The school cannot be named as it may identify the pupil allegedly involved.

Weapon recovered after knife incident at Dundee school

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.40pm on Wednesday, officers received a report of a pupil in possession of a weapon at a school in Dundee.

“The weapon was not brandished and has been recovered.

“A 16-year-old male youth will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment while there is an ongoing police investigation’.”