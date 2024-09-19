Woman in court accused of ‘murder’ of 97-year-old in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman in court accused of ‘murder’ of 97-year-old in Dundee

Tandy Swinton appeared in private accused of murdering William Lambie and attempting to rob him in a flat in Dryburgh Gardens earlier this spring.

By Ross Gardiner
Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee
The court appearance comes after an incident in Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee. Image: Google

A woman has appeared in court accused of the murder of a 97-year-old man in Dundee earlier this year.

Tandy Swinton, of Elders Court in Dundee, appeared in private accused of murdering William Lambie.

Swinton is accused of assaulting Mr Lambie at a flat in Dryburgh Gardens by demanding money from him and pushing him on the body.

Court papers allege this thereby caused Mr Lambie to fall on the ground.

Swinton is further accused of seizing Mr Lambie’s community alarm from around his neck as he as he attempted to use it to call for help.

The attack allegedly left Mr Lambie “severely” injured.

Mr Lambie died at Saint Columba’s Nursing Home in Dundee on May 26 this year, allegedly as a consequence of the assault.

Swinton is accused of murdering Mr Lambie and attempting to rob him of a quantity of money.

At the brief hearing, 43-year-old Swinton made no plea and no motion for bail.

She was remanded in custody by Sheriff Clair McLachlan.

The court appearance came a week after police confirmed the death of a then- unnamed 97-year-old man.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

