Woman in court accused of ‘murder’ of 97-year-old in Dundee

A woman has appeared in court accused of the murder of a 97-year-old man in Dundee earlier this year.

Tandy Swinton, of Elders Court in Dundee, appeared in private accused of murdering William Lambie.

Swinton is accused of assaulting Mr Lambie at a flat in Dryburgh Gardens by demanding money from him and pushing him on the body.

Court papers allege this thereby caused Mr Lambie to fall on the ground.

Swinton is further accused of seizing Mr Lambie’s community alarm from around his neck as he as he attempted to use it to call for help.

The attack allegedly left Mr Lambie “severely” injured.

Mr Lambie died at Saint Columba’s Nursing Home in Dundee on May 26 this year, allegedly as a consequence of the assault.

Swinton is accused of murdering Mr Lambie and attempting to rob him of a quantity of money.

At the brief hearing, 43-year-old Swinton made no plea and no motion for bail.

She was remanded in custody by Sheriff Clair McLachlan.

The court appearance came a week after police confirmed the death of a then- unnamed 97-year-old man.

