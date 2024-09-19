We put key issues facing Angus to new council leader Bill Duff – this is what he said

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We put key issues facing Angus to new council leader Bill Duff – this is what he said

Montrose councillor Bill Duff replaces Beth Whiteside following her shock resignation from the post this summer.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Challenges facing new Angus leader Bill Duff include coastal erosion on the Montrose SNP councillor's doorstep. Image: Angus Council/DC Thomson
Challenges facing new Angus leader Bill Duff include coastal erosion on the Montrose SNP councillor's doorstep. Image: Angus Council/DC Thomson

New Angus Council leader Bill Duff has a bursting to-do list as he takes up the new role.

The SNP councillor replaced Beth Whiteside following her resignation from the top post in July, who said at the time “personal reasons” were behind her decision to step down.

Taking up the mantle Mr Duff will have to address the lingering issues caused by the devastating Storm Babet, a multi-million-pound funding gap and stabilizing a council chamber plagued with recent controversies.

We sat down with the new leader to find out what he had to say on the matters.

And his stark early message to Angus residents includes a warning of a double-digit council tax hike and tough spending choices in key areas such as schools

Storm Babet

The Montrose representative promised to make Brechin a priority as he steps into the new role.

It is almost a year since the devastating Storm Babet battered Scotland’s east coast.

But in Brechin, one of the worst hit areas during the disaster, 60 council houses still remain uninhabitable and might never be re-occupied.

He said: “Brechin is probably the number one challenge, I would say that for me is the most important thing because there was a huge amount of devastation.

“People have been upset they have had to move house, there are lots of businesses impacted”

Rescuers in Brechin’s River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA

He added: “I would have to say I think our communication on Brechin has been perhaps not the best.

“I think that’s something we definitely need to improve on, in terms of letting the community know what’s going on, what we are doing, when we are doing it and what to expect. ”

Climate change

Tackling the climate emergency is another issue high on the new incoming leader’s list of priorities.

The biggest climate challenge facing Angus Council is on the new leader’s doorstep with Montrose Beach and its famous golf links disappearing at an alarming rate due to coastal erosion.

At the moment the council is spending half of it’s £120m five-year capital plan on the building of the new Monifieth learning campus.

But councillor Duff has warned that more of the council’s budget going forward will be spent on climate change mitigation.

“Now as we go forward I think the percentage of the capital plan that will need to be spent on mitigating climate change – that’s going to take a larger and larger proportion of our budget going forward,” said Mr Duff

“We will have to spend more of the capital on things more related to climate change and less on other things.

Erosion at Montrose golf course after Storm Babet in October 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“This is something that’s going to be a fact of life and we’re going to have to accept that.

“Perhaps on things like schools, sports centres, all that sort of thing, it will be difficult to spend as much money on that going forward given the pressure of dealing with climate change.”

Council Tax hike

Stepping into the top role Mr Duff has to steer a council that is wrestling with a £37.5m funding gap in the next three years.

However, the councillor has warned with fewer money-saving options on the table to fill the gap Angus locals can expect to face a significant council tax increase.

“We have done a lot of cost saving, it’s now getting increasingly difficult because all the easy stuff has been done,” said Mr Duff.

Angus House council headquarters in Forfar recently went on the market. Image: Graham & Sibbald

“The amount of money we can save from the conventional cost saving is getting less and less.

“We are going to have to increase council tax, we flagged up some ago that it’s likely to be a double-digit increase.

“There was an estimate of 10%, but there was still a deficit so that 10% wasn’t enough on that basis.

“We’ve got to be honest with people, it’s going to be that level of magnitude.”

Stabilizing the council

Mr Duff also wants to unify the council chamber after what he said was a “turbulent” summer” for the authority.

Beth Whiteside stood down as the leader of the council.

SNP councillor Linda Clark also replaced former Angus Provost Brian Boyd, who resigned after an outburst during a council meeting left a fellow councillor Lois Speed in tears.

Previous council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Beth Whiteside quit as Angus SNP council leader. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It’s been quite a turbulent summer, I think an element of stability is needed,” said Mr Duff.

“We need to all work together and I think that goes beyond just the administration group.”

However this week councillor Serena Cowdy announced that she is quitting the SNP party over Scottish Government cuts, resulting in the new leader inheriting a minority administration.

Serena Cowdy with husband Stewart Hosie, a former Dundee East SNP MP. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Duff said: “It will be more challenging, we will have to negotiate and discuss with other groupings and getting things done will be a bit more difficult.

“We might have certain things we won’t be able to do, inevitably we might lose some votes, we just have to accept that – that’s life as a minority administration.”

