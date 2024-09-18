What does Arbroath councillor Serena Cowdy’s shock SNP exit do to Angus Council power balance?

Arbroath councillor Serena Cowdy’s shock SNP exit has tipped the overall balance of power away from the party in Angus.

And it triggered a call for senior figures from across the political divide to “steady the wheel” at local level.

Ms Cowdy’s SNP departure is the latest episode in a summer of discontent for the Angus administration.

It has seen former council leader Beth Whiteside resign and ex-Dundee City Council leader John Alexander drafted in to mediate a local split.

But council environment spokesperson Ms Cowdy said that had no bearing on her move.

Her split from the SNP leaves the nationalists with just 12 of the authority’s 28 councillors.

Instead she blamed recent party and governmental decisions around in-year spending and redirection of finances from specific areas.

“The party and I are now in different places on too many issues, particularly with regard to the environmental agenda,” she said.

It’s a significant move for the former journalist elected to the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward in 2022.

Her husband, former Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie was deputy SNP leader and spearheaded the party’s summer general election campaign.

Mr Hosie has said he “fully supports” Ms Cowdy’s decision. He remains an SNP member and expressed confidence in John Swinney’s government.

And, significantly, it has shifted the balance in the Forfar chamber.

What is the political make-up of Angus Council now?

The SNP remains the largest single party with 12 of the area’s 28 councillors.

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape is also part of the administration.

But the SNP’s 15-13 majority collapsed when former Provost Brian Boyd resigned in disgrace in June.

It followed a full council rant which reduced Arbroath Independent Lois Speed to tears.

It left the administration and opposition/non-aligned numbers equally balanced at 14-14.

Ms Cowdy said she is moving to the non-aligned members and, with Carnoustie councillor Mr Boyd also there, it now means a 13-15 split in the chamber.

Opposition leader’s ‘steady the wheel’ call

Conservative opposition leader Derek Wann says it’s time to drop an ‘us and them’ mentality which has harmed the area.

“The last two years have seen an administration unwilling to challenge funding decisions made in Edinburgh which don’t work for the people of Angus,” he said.

“Just look at the clear up after Storm Babet and the unwillingness to submit a funding bid for the Caledonian Railway two years ago.

“And of course there is the disastrous council tax freeze debacle that will now end up possibly with a double figure increase come March at budget – something our new leader Councillor Bill Duff is relishing telling our constituents.

“It is my hope there are now enough elements in the council to make targeted, non-political interventions.

“I will be looking to work with non-aligned members – indeed across the chamber – on specific, realistic objectives for Angus.”

He added: “I have described the administration as a clown car, which may have been a bit strong, although there have been a few swerves in its roads.

“But I think there’s an opportunity for more of our experienced councillors to get involved, to help steady the wheel.

“An ‘us and them’ mentality won’t help when the admin aren’t entirely sure of who they are anymore.”