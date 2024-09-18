What does Arbroath councillor Serena Cowdy’s shock SNP exit do to Angus Council power balance?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

What does Arbroath councillor Serena Cowdy’s shock SNP exit do to Angus Council power balance?

Ms Cowdy will remain as an Independent Angus councillor following her surprise resignation from the SNP on Monday.

By Graham Brown
Serena Cowdy was elected to Angus Council for the SNP in 2022. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Serena Cowdy was elected to Angus Council for the SNP in 2022. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Arbroath councillor Serena Cowdy’s shock SNP exit has tipped the overall balance of power away from the party in Angus.

And it triggered a call for senior figures from across the political divide to “steady the wheel” at local level.

Ms Cowdy’s SNP departure is the latest episode in a summer of discontent for the Angus administration.

It has seen former council leader Beth Whiteside resign and ex-Dundee City Council leader John Alexander drafted in to mediate a local split.

But council environment spokesperson Ms Cowdy said that had no bearing on her move.

Her split from the SNP leaves the nationalists with just 12 of the authority’s 28 councillors.

Serena Cowdy and husband Stewart Hosie.
Serena Cowdy with husband Stewart Hosie, a former Dundee East SNP MP. Image: DC Thomson

Instead she blamed recent party and governmental decisions around in-year spending and redirection of finances from specific areas.

“The party and I are now in different places on too many issues, particularly with regard to the environmental agenda,” she said.

It’s a significant move for the former journalist elected to the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward in 2022.

Her husband, former Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie was deputy SNP leader and spearheaded the party’s summer general election campaign.

Mr Hosie has said he “fully supports” Ms Cowdy’s decision. He remains an SNP member and expressed confidence in John Swinney’s government.

And, significantly, it has shifted the balance in the Forfar chamber.

What is the political make-up of Angus Council now?

The SNP remains the largest single party with 12 of the area’s 28 councillors.

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape is also part of the administration.

But the SNP’s 15-13 majority collapsed when former Provost Brian Boyd resigned in disgrace in June.

It followed a full council rant which reduced Arbroath Independent Lois Speed to tears.

It left the administration and opposition/non-aligned numbers equally balanced at 14-14.

Ms Cowdy said she is moving to the non-aligned members and, with Carnoustie councillor Mr Boyd also there, it now means a 13-15 split in the chamber.

Opposition leader’s ‘steady the wheel’ call

Conservative opposition leader Derek Wann says it’s time to drop an ‘us and them’ mentality which has harmed the area.

“The last two years have seen an administration unwilling to challenge funding decisions made in Edinburgh which don’t work for the people of Angus,” he said.

“Just look at the clear up after Storm Babet and the unwillingness to submit a funding bid for the Caledonian Railway two years ago.

“And of course there is the disastrous council tax freeze debacle that will now end up possibly with a double figure increase come March at budget – something our new leader Councillor Bill Duff is relishing telling our constituents.

“It is my hope there are now enough elements in the council to make targeted, non-political interventions.

“I will be looking to work with non-aligned members – indeed across the chamber – on specific, realistic objectives for Angus.”

Arbroath councillor Derek Wann.
Angus opposition leader, Arbroath East and Lunan councillor Derek Wann. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

He added: “I have described the administration as a clown car, which may have been a bit strong, although there have been a few swerves in its roads.

“But I think there’s an opportunity for more of our experienced councillors to get involved, to help steady the wheel.

“An ‘us and them’ mentality won’t help when the admin aren’t entirely sure of who they are anymore.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

A worker putting together a bag of Firewood Express fuel Image: Firewood Express
Angus fuel provider offers OAP discount on wood after winter fuel payment cut
The crematorium site is north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google Maps
Farmer disappointed after red tape delays Angus crematorium planning appeal hearing
David Duncan
Bid to storm Dundee court dock as paedophile, 77, appears
Inch Cape. Image: Supplied
Giant Angus wind farm to give half its electricity to SSE following deal
The crash happened on the B9134 near Aberlemno.
Crash closes Angus road as police and firefighters attend scene
Serena Cowdy is running to become an SNP MP. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee SNP veteran Stewart Hosie reacts to Angus councillor wife's shock party resignation
3
The Spitfire in the skies over Perthshire.
Iconic Spitfire to return to the skies of Montrose this weekend
Cotton of Lownie campaigners fought the Lairds plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar concrete firm appeals solar farm bid blocked by Angus Council
5
A Kirriemuir farm steading house conversion features on the latest Angus planning list. Image: @architects Scotland
Angus Planning Ahead: Newtyle butcher shop flats and Kirrie steading conversion
David Reid
Angus family man had computers full of child abuse files

Conversation