Angus Council resignations causing ‘clown car’ summer, opposition leader claims

Angus Council’s opposition group chief says the area is facing a “clown car summer with no-one at the wheel” after a brace of high-profile resignations.

On Monday, SNP ruling group leader Beth Whiteside made the surprise announcement she was stepping down from the role.

Ms Whiteside said “personal reasons” were behind the decision.

She became the council’s first female leader in 2022.

In May, the ruling group confirmed the Monifieth and Sidlaws member as leader at its AGM.

The same meeting saw Montrose councillors Bill Duff and Kenny Braes dropped as deputies.

And Ms Whiteside’s surprise announcement followed fury around the behaviour of former Provost Brian Boyd which led to him stepping down as the area’s civic figurehead.

He fell on his sword after admitting going “over the score” in a council meeting rant against Arbroath councillor Lois Speed.

Shocked members of the public watched the Arbroath Independent flee the Forfar chamber in tears after Mr Boyd’s outburst.

This week he said he plans to stay on as a councillor until the next elections in May 2026.

But his position in the administration remains uncertain.

He and fellow Carnoustie Independent were kingmakers in 2022 when they agreed to join an SNP-led administration.

But the nationalists’ power balance is on a knife-edge if Mr Boyd leaves – or is dropped – from the ruling group.

Double whammy for democracy

Opposition leader, Arbroath Conservative Derek Wann, claims the double whammy has left the council in crisis.

And he believes a summer of discontent could lead to a coup in the ruling ranks.

Mr Wann is concerned about the impact as Angus faces the prospect of bin strikes later this month.

He said: “The latest council rankings showed Angus slipping down the league table in 2024 – nearly to the bottom for finances.

“That’s a bad enough report card.

“Then, eyebrows were raised when councillors Braes and Duff were quietly and bloodlessly deposed from their positions.

“Then, everyone was appalled at the actions of the former Provost who got the job because of the SNP.

“But its now clear that a coup is going on at the top of the council administration.

“Where were the administration group when flooding hit Brechin and other parts of Angus? Now we are facing impending strike actions whilst we are looking for a leader.

“Over the summer, residents will be left looking at a clown car administration with no one at the wheel.”

When will the changes at the top happen?

Council depute leader George Meechan said the administration was facing “big decisions…at a very critical time”.

“We want to make sure we have fully discussed our options and to do that we have to have all the right people in the room,” he added.

“However, we also respect councillors’ need to have a break over the summer recess.

“We will wait to make our decisions which will be announced in due course.”

He said he had no comment to make on Mr Wann’s claims.

The election of a new Provost should take place at the next full meeting of the council on Thursday September 12.