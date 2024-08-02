Angus Council resignations causing ‘clown car’ summer, opposition leader claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council resignations causing ‘clown car’ summer, opposition leader claims

Angus is seeking a new council leader and Provost following a brace of recent shocks within the authority.

By Graham Brown
Angus opposition group leader Derek Wann and former administration leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus opposition group leader Derek Wann and former administration leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus Council’s opposition group chief says the area is facing a “clown car summer with no-one at the wheel” after a brace of high-profile resignations.

On Monday, SNP ruling group leader Beth Whiteside made the surprise announcement she was stepping down from the role.

Ms Whiteside said “personal reasons” were behind the decision.

She became the council’s first female leader in 2022.

In May, the ruling group confirmed the Monifieth and Sidlaws member as leader at its AGM.

The same meeting saw Montrose councillors Bill Duff and Kenny Braes dropped as deputies.

And Ms Whiteside’s surprise announcement followed fury around the behaviour of former Provost Brian Boyd which led to him stepping down as the area’s civic figurehead.

He fell on his sword after admitting going “over the score” in a council meeting rant against Arbroath councillor Lois Speed.

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed
Arbroath councillor Lois Speed was on the receiving end of an outburst by Brian Boyd which led him to leave the Provost’s role. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Shocked members of the public watched the Arbroath Independent flee the Forfar chamber in tears after Mr Boyd’s outburst.

This week he said he plans to stay on as a councillor until the next elections in May 2026.

But his position in the administration remains uncertain.

He and fellow Carnoustie Independent were kingmakers in 2022 when they agreed to join an SNP-led administration.

But the nationalists’ power balance is on a knife-edge if Mr Boyd leaves – or is dropped – from the ruling group.

Double whammy for democracy

Opposition leader, Arbroath Conservative Derek Wann, claims the double whammy has left the council in crisis.

And he believes a summer of discontent could lead to a coup in the ruling ranks.

Mr Wann is concerned about the impact as Angus faces the prospect of bin strikes later this month.

Bin collection could be affected if the strikes go ahead in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Fife and Stirling
Angus bin collections could be affected if the strikes go ahead. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He said: “The latest council rankings showed Angus slipping down the league table in 2024 – nearly to the bottom for finances.

“That’s a bad enough report card.

“Then, eyebrows were raised when councillors Braes and Duff were quietly and bloodlessly deposed from their positions.

“Then, everyone was appalled at the actions of the former Provost who got the job because of the SNP.

“But its now clear that a coup is going on at the top of the council administration.

“Where were the administration group when flooding hit Brechin and other parts of Angus? Now we are facing impending strike actions whilst we are looking for a leader.

“Over the summer, residents will be left looking at a clown car administration with no one at the wheel.”

When will the changes at the top happen?

Council depute leader George Meechan said the administration was facing “big decisions…at a very critical time”.

“We want to make sure we have fully discussed our options and to do that we have to have all the right people in the room,” he added.

“However, we also respect councillors’ need to have a break over the summer recess.

“We will wait to make our decisions which will be announced in due course.”

He said he had no comment to make on Mr Wann’s claims.

The election of a new Provost should take place at the next full meeting of the council on Thursday September 12.

