Could disgraced Angus Provost’s resignation create new local power struggle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Could disgraced Angus Provost’s resignation create new local power struggle?

Carnoustie Independent Brian Boyd is considering his future in SNP-led administration after stepping down as civic figurehead following controversy.

By Graham Brown

Disgraced Angus Provost Brian Boyd’s resignation may force Angus Council into a fresh battle for supremacy.

It comes as the Carnoustie Independent considers his future after falling on his sword earlier this month.

Mr Boyd stepped down after a recording of an outburst against Arbroath councillor Lois Speed was released.

His rant in the Forfar council chamber led to Ms Speed fleeing the June meeting in tears.

When it resumed Mr Boyd apologised to his colleague for going “over the score”.

Brian Boyd resigned after an outburst against Arbroath councillor Lois Speed.
Brian Boyd resigned after an outburst against Arbroath councillor Lois Speed. Image: DC Thomson

We can reveal the Carnoustie businessman is yet to decide on his future.

He has declined to say whether he will remain as part of the SNP-led Angus administration or even continue as a councillor.

And the question of who replaces him as Provost will remain unanswered until September.

What led to Brian Boyd’s resignation?

Mr Boyd shut down Ms Speed as she tried to raise a question early in the four-and-a-half hour meeting.

He told her: “When I stand up, everyone here sits down.”

Due to the general election, the recording of the June 20 meeting was not released until after July 4.

But it has now had more than 2,500 views – around ten times the average number for a full Angus Council meeting.

Non-administration councillors branded Mr Boyd’s treatment of his colleague as “disgusting” and “surreal”.

Montrose Conservative Iain Gall said it was a “dark day for democracy in Angus”.

Mr Boyd tended his resignation from the Provost’s role after the video was released.

He said he recognised the behaviour “fell below my own personal standards”.

But he is no stranger to council controversy. In 2019 Scotland’s council watchdog censured the Carnoustie member for comments in a bigotry row involving a town minister.

Why is Brian Boyd’s resignation significant for Angus Council?

Mr Boyd and fellow Carnoustie Independent David Cheape were council kingmakers at the 2022 local government elections.

In agreeing to join an SNP-led administration it allowed the nationalists to regain control from the previous Tory/Independent coalition.

And the SNP’s nomination of Mr Boyd to take the Provost’s chain was part of the power deal brokered at that time.

He called for an end to the “petty politics that have blighted Angus Council in its entirety”.

So if he either leaves – or is booted out – of the ruling group, it will leave Angus Council split on 14 administration and 14 non-administration councillors.

The SNP would remain the largest single group with 13 councillors – two shy of an outright majority.

Council leader Beth Whiteside.
Council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

When pressed on whether he planned to remain an administration councillor, Mr Boyd said he would not be making any comment at this stage.

He also declined to say if he was considering his future as a councillor.

Council leader Beth Whiteside also said she did not have anything to add to Mr Boyd’s previous statement.

“He’s taking a bit of time to decide on the way forward,” she said.

When will new Angus Provost be appointed?

The full Angus Council, currently in recess, will elect a new Provost.

And its next meeting is not scheduled until September 12.

Until then, Depute Provost and Forfar SNP councillor Linda Clark will fulfil any civic duties.

Depute Angus Provost Linda Clark.
Depute Angus Provost, Forfar councillor Linda Clark. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Council leader Ms Whiteside added: “The appointment of a new Provost has to be ratified at full council.

“So, while the administration group will be discussing our nomination very shortly, it won’t be confirmed until September.”

Angus also has an opposition group, led by Arbroath Conservative Derek Wann.

And there are also three non-aligned councillors – Monifieth and Sidlaws Labour figure Heather Doran, Brechin Independent Jill Scott and the victim of Mr Boyd’s outburst, Arbroath Independent Ms Speed.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Visualisations of the Angus Rural Mobility Hub. Image: Angus Council.
EXCLUSIVE: £6m Brechin green transport hub dropped in Angus Council Tay Cities U-turn
How the Clova Hotel barn extension would look.
Green light for 170-person function suite at Glen Clova Hotel
Alun Harris-Richards' funeral took place at Parkgrove Crematorium by Friockheim
Mourners say goodbye to security guard who died at Arbroath Asda
Owen Jamieson working to clear the devastation on the Caribbean island of Carriacou. Image: DART
Angus tree surgeon Owen at heart of Caribbean disaster effort in Hurricane Beryl clear-up
Helen Robb to retire after 44 years
Montrose florist to retire after 44 years of serving Angus town
Chris Golightly cycles part of the course he has created at Crombie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mountain biker's mission brings silver lining from Storm Arwen to Angus country park
9
A design images of the style of home planned for the Lour Road site. Image: Scotframe
Developer slashes Forfar housing bid from 50 affordable homes to 8 luxury properties
9
missing sheep angus
Drone called in to find nine sheep still missing in Angus after 24-hour search
Progress at Guthrie Port roundabout in A Place for Everyone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Drone footage reveals latest steps in Arbroath's £14m active travel project
14
Former naval officer Alex Coull who lives in Montrose, says information was removed to avoid arguments.
Scottish Government accused of withholding important information from report on Montrose coastal erosion
5

Conversation