Could disgraced Angus Provost’s resignation create new local power struggle?

Disgraced Angus Provost Brian Boyd’s resignation may force Angus Council into a fresh battle for supremacy.

It comes as the Carnoustie Independent considers his future after falling on his sword earlier this month.

Mr Boyd stepped down after a recording of an outburst against Arbroath councillor Lois Speed was released.

His rant in the Forfar council chamber led to Ms Speed fleeing the June meeting in tears.

When it resumed Mr Boyd apologised to his colleague for going “over the score”.

We can reveal the Carnoustie businessman is yet to decide on his future.

He has declined to say whether he will remain as part of the SNP-led Angus administration or even continue as a councillor.

And the question of who replaces him as Provost will remain unanswered until September.

What led to Brian Boyd’s resignation?

Mr Boyd shut down Ms Speed as she tried to raise a question early in the four-and-a-half hour meeting.

He told her: “When I stand up, everyone here sits down.”

Due to the general election, the recording of the June 20 meeting was not released until after July 4.

But it has now had more than 2,500 views – around ten times the average number for a full Angus Council meeting.

Non-administration councillors branded Mr Boyd’s treatment of his colleague as “disgusting” and “surreal”.

Montrose Conservative Iain Gall said it was a “dark day for democracy in Angus”.

Mr Boyd tended his resignation from the Provost’s role after the video was released.

He said he recognised the behaviour “fell below my own personal standards”.

But he is no stranger to council controversy. In 2019 Scotland’s council watchdog censured the Carnoustie member for comments in a bigotry row involving a town minister.

Why is Brian Boyd’s resignation significant for Angus Council?

Mr Boyd and fellow Carnoustie Independent David Cheape were council kingmakers at the 2022 local government elections.

In agreeing to join an SNP-led administration it allowed the nationalists to regain control from the previous Tory/Independent coalition.

And the SNP’s nomination of Mr Boyd to take the Provost’s chain was part of the power deal brokered at that time.

He called for an end to the “petty politics that have blighted Angus Council in its entirety”.

So if he either leaves – or is booted out – of the ruling group, it will leave Angus Council split on 14 administration and 14 non-administration councillors.

The SNP would remain the largest single group with 13 councillors – two shy of an outright majority.

When pressed on whether he planned to remain an administration councillor, Mr Boyd said he would not be making any comment at this stage.

He also declined to say if he was considering his future as a councillor.

Council leader Beth Whiteside also said she did not have anything to add to Mr Boyd’s previous statement.

“He’s taking a bit of time to decide on the way forward,” she said.

When will new Angus Provost be appointed?

The full Angus Council, currently in recess, will elect a new Provost.

And its next meeting is not scheduled until September 12.

Until then, Depute Provost and Forfar SNP councillor Linda Clark will fulfil any civic duties.

Council leader Ms Whiteside added: “The appointment of a new Provost has to be ratified at full council.

“So, while the administration group will be discussing our nomination very shortly, it won’t be confirmed until September.”

Angus also has an opposition group, led by Arbroath Conservative Derek Wann.

And there are also three non-aligned councillors – Monifieth and Sidlaws Labour figure Heather Doran, Brechin Independent Jill Scott and the victim of Mr Boyd’s outburst, Arbroath Independent Ms Speed.