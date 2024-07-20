Aaron Essel: I begged Ghana club for St Johnstone move after Brugge dream died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Aaron Essel: I begged Ghana club for St Johnstone move after Brugge dream died

The 18-year-old has become an instant fans' favourite at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Aaron Essel.
Aaron Essel. Image: PPA.

Aaron Essel saw his dream move to Belgium’s serial champions, Club Brugge, die when a transfer fee proved to be the stumbling block.

So the Ghana under-23 international wasn’t too proud to beg Bechem United to make sure lightning didn’t strike twice with St Johnstone.

The 18-year-old has had his heart set on a transfer to Europe for years.

And following the disappointment of coming so close to making that happen a couple of years ago, he did everything in his power to make sure history didn’t repeat itself.

“I think the manager (Craig Levein) was impressed with what he saw in my trial at the end of last season,” said Essel.

“He had given me his word that he would try to sign me when I went back home.

“I trusted him and he made it happen.

Aaron Essel pictured with manager Craig Levein after signing for St Johnstone.
Aaron Essel pictured with manager Craig Levein after signing for St Johnstone. Image PPA.

“When I was younger I went on a trial to Club Brugge.

“Everything was set to move there – the coaches liked me and I had completed my medical.

“Unfortunately my club back home wanted to get more money.

“Everything collapsed.

“It was my first time in Europe and I really wanted to go there.

“They are one of the biggest clubs in Belgium (champions four of the last five years), with very good facilities.

“It would have been a very exciting move.”

‘Like a father’

Essel added: “This time I had to speak to the president of the club.

“He is like a father to me.

“Sometimes you have to beg to get what you want.

“I spoke to him like a father, for him to allow me to come here for my football career, to improve myself.

Aaron Essel (right) with Adama Sidibeh.
Aaron Essel (right) with Adama Sidibeh. Image: PPA.

“They shouldn’t have to worry about the money just now.

“When the time comes for me to go to another club, they will get even more money.

“When I was here on trial I watched the boys play Livingston and Ross County. I wanted to help them then.

“Everything has now worked out perfectly – I am so pleased to be here.”

Brechin lesson

Essel hopes to make his second start for Saints in the Premier Sports Cup against Morton on Saturday, having impressed Levein with his discipline in the competition opener at Brechin.

“The first half at Brechin was tough because I was trying too hard to impress,” he said. “I had to calm down.

“Overall it was a good game but the second half was better than the first half.

“I got a yellow card but it was a 50/50. I should never have got a booking. The manager told me to be careful.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Aaron Essel pictured with manager Craig Levein after signing for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein open to more African signings, with Aaron Essel not…
Makenzie Kirk.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hopeful Makenzie Kirk will bring power, pace and goals…
Arran Cocks has signed for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone confirm Arran Cocks deal – and loan to Angus side
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein reveals new transfers rule at St Johnstone as squad-shaping continues
Fran Franczak and Taylor Steven are both highly thought of at St Johnstone.
Craig Levein on St Johnstone career plan for young stars Fran Franczak and Taylor…
Adam Webb has set-out his intentions as St Johnstone owners.
Adam Webb: What have St Johnstone fans learned about new era 10 days after…
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein shares new return timeframe for Uche Ikpeazu
Arran Cocks has signed for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone set to sign England schoolboy international Arran Cocks – then loan him…
New St Johnstone star Andre Raymond at McDiarmid Park. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone finalise Andre Raymond transfer as Trinidad and Tobago star hails 'great' Perth…
Paul Sturrock, Fran Franczak and Eve Muirhead are all from Highland Perthshire.
5 pillars of St Johnstone's history with Highland Perthshire

Conversation