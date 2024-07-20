Aaron Essel: I begged Ghana club for St Johnstone move after Brugge dream died

Aaron Essel saw his dream move to Belgium’s serial champions, Club Brugge, die when a transfer fee proved to be the stumbling block.

So the Ghana under-23 international wasn’t too proud to beg Bechem United to make sure lightning didn’t strike twice with St Johnstone.

The 18-year-old has had his heart set on a transfer to Europe for years.

And following the disappointment of coming so close to making that happen a couple of years ago, he did everything in his power to make sure history didn’t repeat itself.

“I think the manager (Craig Levein) was impressed with what he saw in my trial at the end of last season,” said Essel.

“He had given me his word that he would try to sign me when I went back home.

“I trusted him and he made it happen.

“When I was younger I went on a trial to Club Brugge.

“Everything was set to move there – the coaches liked me and I had completed my medical.

“Unfortunately my club back home wanted to get more money.

“Everything collapsed.

“It was my first time in Europe and I really wanted to go there.

“They are one of the biggest clubs in Belgium (champions four of the last five years), with very good facilities.

“It would have been a very exciting move.”

‘Like a father’

Essel added: “This time I had to speak to the president of the club.

“He is like a father to me.

“Sometimes you have to beg to get what you want.

“I spoke to him like a father, for him to allow me to come here for my football career, to improve myself.

“They shouldn’t have to worry about the money just now.

“When the time comes for me to go to another club, they will get even more money.

“When I was here on trial I watched the boys play Livingston and Ross County. I wanted to help them then.

“Everything has now worked out perfectly – I am so pleased to be here.”

Brechin lesson

Essel hopes to make his second start for Saints in the Premier Sports Cup against Morton on Saturday, having impressed Levein with his discipline in the competition opener at Brechin.

“The first half at Brechin was tough because I was trying too hard to impress,” he said. “I had to calm down.

“Overall it was a good game but the second half was better than the first half.

“I got a yellow card but it was a 50/50. I should never have got a booking. The manager told me to be careful.”