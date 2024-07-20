Broughty Ferry attractions remain shut over summer prompting calls for council to ‘get its act together’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry attractions remain shut over summer prompting calls for council to ‘get its act together’

The go-karting and crazy golf facilities at Castle Green have failed to open over the summer holidays.

By Laura Devlin
The crazy golf at Castle green.
The crazy golf at Castle green has not opened over summer. Image: Steve MacDougal/DC Thomson.

A Broughty Ferry councillor has hit out at the continuing closure of play facilities as staff shortages see attractions shut over summer.

The go-karting and crazy golf facilities at Castle Green have failed to open over the summer holidays due to what council chiefs have called “long-term staff absence”.

It comes after the play park at Castle Green was also shut during Broughty Ferry gala week whilst £200,000 worth of refurbishment works were carried out.

The timing of the work, and the continuing closure of the once popular go karts and crazy golf, has drawn criticism from Liberal Democrat councillor Craig Duncan.

Closure ‘ridiculous’

He said: “What makes the crazy golf and karting closure all the more ridiculous is that they bring in an income stream when open – they are hardly going to make any money sitting closed.

“Broughty Ferry is a lovely area and it continues to attract many tourists.

The go karting track has remained unused over the summer period. Image: Councillor Craig Duncan.

“It is therefore vital that the council gets its act together to ensure the offer to both tourists and the local community are maximised, not sitting closed.”

He added: “With thanks to the Gala Committee, last month we had another superb Broughty Ferry Gala Week.

“The council should be supporting the effort to promote our area and leaving attractions shut is hardly the way to do that.”

Timing of closures questioned

Steve James, chairman of the Broughty Ferry Traders Association, has also called on the council to maximise the availability of the play areas.

“At the end of the day, you really want people to benefit from what they are trying to achieve”, he said.

“Surely they would want (the refurbishments) in place for the beginning of summer and definitely for when the schools are off to give the kids something to do.

The closure has been criticised. Image: Councillor Craig Duncan.
The Castle Green play park.
The Castle Green play park was shut for a period whilst refurbishment works were carried out. Image: Martell Maxwell.

“It did seem a bit strange timing-wise. You don’t want people coming to Broughty Ferry and the Castle Green is covered in Heras fencing.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Due to operational reasons, it has unfortunately not been possible to open the kiddy cars and crazy golf facilities at this time.

“We appreciate this will be disappointing to many, however we are working to explore new ideas for the facilities going forward and on how to potentially alleviate these issues.”

More from Dundee

Smoke belching into the air in the communal car park of Lochee's Elders Court.
Dundee residents rush to move their vehicles as 'wilful' car fire spreads
Travellers camp at Drumgeith football pirches
Council taking legal action after Travellers with horses plot up at Dundee football pitches
4
Elders Court, Dundee.
Police treating two vehicle fires in Dundee as 'wilful'
Rangers stars Cyriel Dessers, Leon Balogun (left and right) and ex Newcastle forward Papiss Cisse (centre) with Ahmad Drammeh.
Dundee barber, 22, has Rangers, Celtic, Dee and United stars clamouring for a trim
William Barr
Ex-Dundee councillor and Black Watch Association stalwart convicted of belt attacks on boys
Nanado's at Dundee's Nethergate and the historic gates next to it.
Nando's forced to remove gates from historic Dundee close
St Ronans Care Home
Dundee carer shouted 'shut up you c***' at resident's granddaughter
Robi MacBain
Dundee man convicted of cruel child 'punishments'
Ormiston Crescent, Whitfield, Dundee.
Two charged after £250k worth of drugs recovered from Dundee property
Fairmuir branch of the Bank of Scotland in Clepington Road.
Former Dundee Bank of Scotland branch hits the market

Conversation