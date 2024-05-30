Broughty Ferry Castle Green play park set to shut as £200k refurbishment project gets underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry Castle Green play park set to shut as £200k refurbishment project gets underway

Dundee City Council have confirmed that work to refurbish equipment at the park will begin next week.

By Laura Devlin
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council have confirmed that work will begun next week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Castle Green play park in Broughty Ferry is set to shut for over a month as work begins on a £200,000 upgrade plan.

Dundee City Council have confirmed that work to refurbish equipment at the park will begin next week.

This will include replacement of the play equipment at the end of its life and introducing  new accessible equipment catering for all ages and abilities.

The work will also complement the wider enhancements proposed for the area as part of the active travel and flood improvements scheme

The upgrades are scheduled to take six weeks to complete and the park will be shut for the duration to allow works to be undertaken safely.

Castle Green park will be reopened in phases over the course of the works as play items are complete.

Park first installed in 1950s

The play park has brought fun to generations of children in Broughty Ferry, having been a mainstay of the area for seven decades.

Plans for playground, rest garden, putting green, picnic area and flower garden at Castle Green costing £2,600 were first approved by the Dundee Corporation in 1954.

Castle Green play park in 1977, which remains at the heart of Broughty Ferry life. Image: DC Thomson.

And the park remained largely unchanged for decades until anew play area opened in 2005.

This was made up of a number of different zones, with sand and safety surfaces to cater for children of all ages and abilities.

As well as installing the new towers, contractors also refurbished the paddling pool to include water jet features, such as a spray arch and sequenced “rolling” wave water jets.

Castle Green play park pictured in August 1990 during a sunny day. Image: DC Thomson.

Speaking on latest refurbishments, Councillor Heather Anderson said: “It’s great that we continue to invest in our play facilities and also make them as accessible as possible for everyone.

“These new facilities will be state-of-the-art for members of the public and their families to enjoy.”

Conversation