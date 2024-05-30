Broughty Ferry Castle Green play park set to shut as £200k refurbishment project gets underway

The Castle Green play park in Broughty Ferry is set to shut for over a month as work begins on a £200,000 upgrade plan.

Dundee City Council have confirmed that work to refurbish equipment at the park will begin next week.

This will include replacement of the play equipment at the end of its life and introducing new accessible equipment catering for all ages and abilities.

The work will also complement the wider enhancements proposed for the area as part of the active travel and flood improvements scheme

The upgrades are scheduled to take six weeks to complete and the park will be shut for the duration to allow works to be undertaken safely.

Castle Green park will be reopened in phases over the course of the works as play items are complete.

Park first installed in 1950s

The play park has brought fun to generations of children in Broughty Ferry, having been a mainstay of the area for seven decades.

Plans for playground, rest garden, putting green, picnic area and flower garden at Castle Green costing £2,600 were first approved by the Dundee Corporation in 1954.

And the park remained largely unchanged for decades until anew play area opened in 2005.

This was made up of a number of different zones, with sand and safety surfaces to cater for children of all ages and abilities.

As well as installing the new towers, contractors also refurbished the paddling pool to include water jet features, such as a spray arch and sequenced “rolling” wave water jets.

Speaking on latest refurbishments, Councillor Heather Anderson said: “It’s great that we continue to invest in our play facilities and also make them as accessible as possible for everyone.

“These new facilities will be state-of-the-art for members of the public and their families to enjoy.”