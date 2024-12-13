Dundee Olympia pools set to reopen as maintenance work completed

The swimming pools at the Dundee Olympia centre are set to reopen following weeks of maintenance work.

The leisure pool, flumes, river rapids and toddler pool have all been out of action since November 25.

Work lasting about three weeks was scheduled as part of an annual programme of maintenance, aimed at preventing a repeat of the issues that forced the centre to shut for more than two years in 2021.

It has now been confirmed the pools will reopen this weekend.

A spokesperson for operator Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “All facilities including our leisure pool, toddler pool and flumes will be open tomorrow (Saturday December 14) and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Olympia over the festive period.

“Works are being completed today (Friday).”

An inquiry is set to take place examining the reasons behind the forced closure of the pools for three months earlier this year – less than two months after reopening.

The Courier has tracked the various closures affecting the Olympia in charts.