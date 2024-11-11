Dundee Olympia pools and flumes to shut for 3 weeks

The leisure pool and flumes at Dundee’s Olympia are set to shut for three weeks.

The river rapids and toddler pool will also be unavailable as maintenance is carried out later this month.

The facilities will be closed from November 25 until mid-December as part of an annual programme of work.

It comes less than a year after the Olympia reopened following more than £6 million worth of repairs, which took more than two years to complete.

The pools were also forced to shut between February and May after further issues emerged, including a metal rod falling from the flumes structure.

Several other areas of the Olympia centre will also have reduced operating hours during the upcoming work.

Olympia competition pool and gym affected by maintenance work

The diving facilities will be open from 6am to 8pm daily, but the competition pool will close at 7.30pm to allow for contractors to start work at 8pm.

The gym and studio will close at 8pm daily.

Leisure and Culture Dundee says most of the work will take place outside of regular opening hours.

Alternative provision is available at swim and sport centres across the city.

A spokesperson said: “These works were agreed upon in the Dundee City Council recess sub-committee meeting on July 6 2022 as part of Olympia’s ongoing maintenance, which included periodic facility closures.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank everyone for their patience.”

Earlier this year, the council advertised a £700,000 contract for maintenance at the Olympia over the next three years.

February’s closure is set to be scrutinised at an inquiry, led by one of Scotland’s largest law firms – whose solicitors advised in high-profile inquiries including Grenfell and Manchester Arena.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the numbers behind the leisure centre’s problems.

We have also explored six controversies that have rocked Leisure and Culture Dundee in recent years.