Dundee Olympia pools and flumes to shut for 3 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia pools and flumes to shut for 3 weeks

Several facilities at the centre will be limited or unavailable during maintenance work.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Olympia features three flumes.
The flumes and leisure pool at Olympia will be out of use. Image: Alan Richardson

The leisure pool and flumes at Dundee’s Olympia are set to shut for three weeks.

The river rapids and toddler pool will also be unavailable as maintenance is carried out later this month.

The facilities will be closed from November 25 until mid-December as part of an annual programme of work.

It comes less than a year after the Olympia reopened following more than £6 million worth of repairs, which took more than two years to complete.

The pools were also forced to shut between February and May after further issues emerged, including a metal rod falling from the flumes structure.

Several other areas of the Olympia centre will also have reduced operating hours during the upcoming work.

Olympia competition pool and gym affected by maintenance work

The diving facilities will be open from 6am to 8pm daily, but the competition pool will close at 7.30pm to allow for contractors to start work at 8pm.

The gym and studio will close at 8pm daily.

Leisure and Culture Dundee says most of the work will take place outside of regular opening hours.

Alternative provision is available at swim and sport centres across the city.

A spokesperson said: “These works were agreed upon in the Dundee City Council recess sub-committee meeting on July 6 2022 as part of Olympia’s ongoing maintenance, which included periodic facility closures.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank everyone for their patience.”

The entrance to the Olympia. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, the council advertised a £700,000 contract for maintenance at the Olympia over the next three years.

February’s closure is set to be scrutinised at an inquiry, led by one of Scotland’s largest law firms – whose solicitors advised in high-profile inquiries including Grenfell and Manchester Arena.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the numbers behind the leisure centre’s problems.

We have also explored six controversies that have rocked Leisure and Culture Dundee in recent years.

More from Dundee

An ice rink will form part of Dundee's Christmas. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ticket prices revealed for Dundee's Christmas attractions including ice rink and Santa experience
John Kinloch
Rapist gets life sentence for vile sex crimes in Perth and Dundee
A previous Christmas event at City Square in Dundee, with fireworks going off
Dundee's Christmas: Full details about 2024 festive village
John Campbell, Tay bridge
Dundee man caught with £25k of cocaine on Tay road bridge
Barry Lynch
Dundee dad sentenced after stun gun for dog walk protection intercepted at Heathrow Airport
James McAvoy shooting scenes for California Schemin'
California Schemin': What we know so far about James McAvoy's Dundee hip-hop movie
Lee Murray and Emma Herd of Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch. Image: Channel 4
Four in a Bed: Past Tayside and Fife contestants - and where they are…
The latest care inspections include improvements at North Inch care home in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: Praise for Dundee day care and cleanliness improvements at Perth home
Dea McGill, Brassica
Former Dundee restaurant boss collapses in dock after £20k Brassica fraud and embezzlement verdict
Patryk Kulczynski
Violent attacker repeatedly raped woman in Dundee over years

Conversation