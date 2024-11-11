Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven sales to Celtic explained as ex-Dundee United chief Stephen Thompson reveals how close Tangerines got to John McGinn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven sales to Celtic explained as ex-Dundee United chief Stephen Thompson reveals how close Tangerines got to John McGinn

Thompson discussed a swathe of topics on BBC Scotland's Off the Ball programme.

By Alan Temple
Stuart Armstrong, left, and Gary Mackay-Steven on their last day at Dundee United
Stuart Armstrong, left, and Gary Mackay-Steven on their last day at Dundee United. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson has described the contentious sales of Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven to Celtic as the biggest regret of his tenure at Tannadice.

The duo, who were pivotal to a Terrors side due to face the Hoops in the League Cup final a month later, were sold on transfer deadline day in 2015 for a combined fee totalling more than £2 million.

During an appearance on BBC’s Off the Ball programme, Thompson stated that the decision was made to plug an impending £500,000 gap in United’s budget.

But he now laments the controversial call, insisting it caused irreparable damage to his relationship with fans.

Stuart Armstrong, right, salutes Gary Mackay-Steven
Armstrong, right, salutes Gary Mackay-Steven. Image: SNS

The Tangerines were left with no time to properly replace the pair, lost 2-0 to Celtic in the Hampden showpiece and were relegated 18 months later, with many supporters tracking the start of the malaise back to the business done in that window.

Thompson: There was a ‘hole’ in cash flow

“We were going into a cup final, but the problem was that we had a hole in the cash flow of £400,000 to £500,000 coming up six weeks later,” explained Thompson.

“That’s the reason we did it.

“Do I regret it? It’s probably the one thing I do regret, because we had a good chance against Celtic in the final and we didn’t (win it).

“That’s where things changed for me with the fans, and it’s never been the same since.”

The sight no Dundee United fan wanted to see
The sight no United fan wanted to see. Image: SNS

He added: “The players can say what they want publicly but they were being offered eight times the salary; they were going to go.”

McGinn and Irvine overlooked

However, Thompson believes it was the summer of 2015 that “defined” United’s eventual relegation, including the decision not to sign John McGinn or eventual Australia star Jackson Irvine.

Instead, Rodney Sneijder arrived. He lasted a matter of weeks in Tayside.

While praising ex-United boss Jackie McNamara for playing the best football of any manager under his watch, Thompson places the blame for those huge transfer calls squarely at his door.

John McGinn has gone on to captain Aston Villa and be a Scotland talisman
John McGinn has gone on to captain Aston Villa and be a Scotland talisman. Image: SNS

He continued: “I was sitting in a hotel with Peter Lawwell and Gordon Strachan, and I got a call from a guy who works for me saying we had an offer of £60,000 in for John McGinn and do we want to up the bid?

“I said, “to what? About £150,000?”

“But I needed to phone the manager. I told the manager, and he said no, we didn’t want him anymore. So, I didn’t up the bid. 

“At the same meeting, Peter Lawwell said we could have Jackson Irvine for a 30% sell-on and, again, I phoned up and it was, “no, we don’t want him”. This is the summer before we got relegated, and Jackson Irvine is the captain of Australia now.

“There were a lot of decisions that happened that summer that defined us getting relegated that season.”

Manager cut ‘very common’ outside Scotland

Stephen Thompson during his tenure at Tannadice
Stephen Thompson during his tenure at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Quizzed on suggestions that McNamara profited from the departure of United players, Thompson added: “That’s common in England; very common in England.”

During the extended interview, Thompson announced that he has filed for bankruptcy and is seeking to return to football.

Conversation