Ticket prices revealed for Dundee’s Christmas attractions including ice rink and Santa experience

Ticket prices have been revealed for attractions at Dundee’s Christmas village.

The City Square event starts next Thursday (November 21) and takes place over six weeks.

Alongside market stalls and food and drink vendors, visitors will also be able to enjoy an ice rink and a Santa Claus experience.

Entry to the village is free but tickets must be bought for the main attractions in advance, with prices depending on demand at certain times.

Ticket prices for Dundee’s Christmas Santa experience

The Santa Claus experience promises children an “immersive, interactive” event with a mixture of effects and theatre-quality staging, with actors leading families on a journey to the North Pole.

Children’s tickets for the 40-minute experience are priced at £16.50 (standard times) and £17.50 (peak times), plus a £1.61 or £1.68 booking fee.

Additional adult tickets cost £5 plus a 78p booking fee.

Dundee’s Christmas ice rink ticket prices confirmed

Meanwhile, visitors can take to the ice rink for 45-minute sessions.

Charges here also vary depending on entry times.

Ticket prices are divided into three categories: off-peak, standard and peak.

Tickets cost £8 (off-peak), £9 (standard) and £10 (peak), with costs the same for adults and children.

However, these tickets also come with a booking fee of at least £1.

Dundee’s Christmas will also feature a funfair, with tokens available to buy on the day.

