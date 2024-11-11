Ticket prices revealed for Dundee’s Christmas attractions including ice rink and Santa experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Ticket prices revealed for Dundee’s Christmas attractions including ice rink and Santa experience

The event opens at City Square next week.

By Ben MacDonald
An ice rink will form part of Dundee's Christmas. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
An ice rink will form part of Dundee's Christmas. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Ticket prices have been revealed for attractions at Dundee’s Christmas village.

The City Square event starts next Thursday (November 21) and takes place over six weeks.

Alongside market stalls and food and drink vendors, visitors will also be able to enjoy an ice rink and a Santa Claus experience.

Entry to the village is free but tickets must be bought for the main attractions in advance, with prices depending on demand at certain times.

Ticket prices for Dundee’s Christmas Santa experience

The Santa Claus experience promises children an “immersive, interactive” event with a mixture of effects and theatre-quality staging, with actors leading families on a journey to the North Pole.

Children’s tickets for the 40-minute experience are priced at £16.50 (standard times) and £17.50 (peak times), plus a £1.61 or £1.68 booking fee.

Additional adult tickets cost £5 plus a 78p booking fee.

Dundee’s Christmas ice rink ticket prices confirmed

Meanwhile, visitors can take to the ice rink for 45-minute sessions.

Charges here also vary depending on entry times.

Ticket prices are divided into three categories: off-peak, standard and peak.

Tickets cost £8 (off-peak), £9 (standard) and £10 (peak), with costs the same for adults and children.

Dundee City Square lit up for Christmas.
Dundee’s Christmas will be held at City Square.

However, these tickets also come with a booking fee of at least £1.

Dundee’s Christmas will also feature a funfair, with tokens available to buy on the day.

The Courier has produced an all-you-need-to-know guide about Dundee’s Christmas 2024.

More from Dundee

The Olympia features three flumes.
Dundee Olympia pools and flumes to shut for 3 weeks
3
John Kinloch
Rapist gets life sentence for vile sex crimes in Perth and Dundee
A previous Christmas event at City Square in Dundee, with fireworks going off
Dundee's Christmas: Full details about 2024 festive village
John Campbell, Tay bridge
Dundee man caught with £25k of cocaine on Tay road bridge
Barry Lynch
Dundee dad sentenced after stun gun for dog walk protection intercepted at Heathrow Airport
James McAvoy shooting scenes for California Schemin'
California Schemin': What we know so far about James McAvoy's Dundee hip-hop movie
Lee Murray and Emma Herd of Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch. Image: Channel 4
Four in a Bed: Past Tayside and Fife contestants - and where they are…
The latest care inspections include improvements at North Inch care home in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: Praise for Dundee day care and cleanliness improvements at Perth home
Dea McGill, Brassica
Former Dundee restaurant boss collapses in dock after £20k Brassica fraud and embezzlement verdict
Patryk Kulczynski
Violent attacker repeatedly raped woman in Dundee over years

Conversation