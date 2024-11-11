‘Superb’ Stirling campsite named Scotland’s best at prestigious awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Superb’ Stirling campsite named Scotland’s best at prestigious awards

It is the second time the 'extremely well-presented' park has received the award.

By Ben MacDonald
Witches Craig is in Blairlogie, east of Stirling. Image: Speed Communications
A Stirlingshire campsite has been named the best in Scotland by the AA.

Blairlogie site Witches Craig was voted Campsite of the Year at the AA Caravan and Camping Awards.

It is the second time the site, which has been serving visitors for more than 45 years, has received the award.

An AA Inspector said: “In an attractive setting, this extremely well-presented park stands at the foot of the dramatic Ochil Hills, which form an impressive backdrop to the park.

“Witches Craig has been tastefully developed by the Dewar family.

“The mature landscaping and beautifully maintained grounds continue to impress.

“The terrific displays of colourful shrubs and plants are all lovingly cared for by Veda Dewar.

“Attention to detail across the park is superb, especially within the immaculate toilet block.

“This continues with the quirky metal statues and themed carvings from tree trunks that stand around the park.

“The touring pitches are all on large hard standings and set in small areas to provide a feeling of seclusion.

“Tents are in a large, well-drained field to the rear of the site, replete with cooking shelters and picnic benches.

The inspector praised the maintained grounds. Image: Witches Craig Caravan + Camping Park/Facebook

“First-time visitors or campers that have been visiting the site since childhood, as many customers have, are guaranteed a warm and friendly welcome from Veda and her staff.

“A regular local bus service to Stirling passes the site entrance and many of the historical sites are just a short drive away.

“This is a very popular family-owned park that attracts customers on a regular basis to this stunning area.”

Owners delighted with award win

Veda Dewar, owner of Witches Craig, said: “This announcement came as a huge surprise.

“I would like to thank the AA for recognising our hard work and dedication over the years, together with a massive thank you to all of our customers.

“We are currently closed for the winter but are very much looking forward to the 2025 season.”

Witches Craig campsite in Stirlingshire
The owners were shocked to discover they had won. Image: Speed Communications

Witches Craig will feature in the 2025 edition of the AA Caravan & Camping Guide.

The campsite has recently had plans to extend the toilet block building approved by the council.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a dad of two has shared his terrifying ordeal after falling almost 100 feet down Ben More.

Conversation