‘Superb’ Stirling campsite named Scotland’s best at prestigious awards

A Stirlingshire campsite has been named the best in Scotland by the AA.

Blairlogie site Witches Craig was voted Campsite of the Year at the AA Caravan and Camping Awards.

It is the second time the site, which has been serving visitors for more than 45 years, has received the award.

An AA Inspector said: “In an attractive setting, this extremely well-presented park stands at the foot of the dramatic Ochil Hills, which form an impressive backdrop to the park.

“Witches Craig has been tastefully developed by the Dewar family.

“The mature landscaping and beautifully maintained grounds continue to impress.

“The terrific displays of colourful shrubs and plants are all lovingly cared for by Veda Dewar.

“Attention to detail across the park is superb, especially within the immaculate toilet block.

“This continues with the quirky metal statues and themed carvings from tree trunks that stand around the park.

“The touring pitches are all on large hard standings and set in small areas to provide a feeling of seclusion.

“Tents are in a large, well-drained field to the rear of the site, replete with cooking shelters and picnic benches.

“First-time visitors or campers that have been visiting the site since childhood, as many customers have, are guaranteed a warm and friendly welcome from Veda and her staff.

“A regular local bus service to Stirling passes the site entrance and many of the historical sites are just a short drive away.

“This is a very popular family-owned park that attracts customers on a regular basis to this stunning area.”

Owners delighted with award win

Veda Dewar, owner of Witches Craig, said: “This announcement came as a huge surprise.

“I would like to thank the AA for recognising our hard work and dedication over the years, together with a massive thank you to all of our customers.

“We are currently closed for the winter but are very much looking forward to the 2025 season.”

Witches Craig will feature in the 2025 edition of the AA Caravan & Camping Guide.

The campsite has recently had plans to extend the toilet block building approved by the council.

