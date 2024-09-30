Stirling Planning Ahead: Fire-hit mansion’s pool reinstatement and Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel renovations

A new road at Stirling’s film studio site has been approved, a jetty proposal in Lochearnhead has been lodges and a city centre burger restaurant is one step closer to opening.

Argaty House, near Doune was gutted by a tragic fire in 2011.

Now, under new proposals, its derelict garden pavilion and pool could be brought back into use as part of a holiday accommodation.

And Sir Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel has received the go ahead to make alterations for new accommodation on the first floor.

Forthside Way road approved

A new road plan with junctions, draining and pedestrian crossings and footpaths at Forthside Way has been approved.

The proposals will meet the needs of the Skoda showroom and the film studio development.

Planning reference: 24/00424/FUL

Lochearnhead cottage hope to build jetty

A new loch deck and jetty could be built in Lochearnhead.

Jill Thomson of Lavender Cottage has submitted plans to add the platform to the car parking area of the house, with steps descending to above water level.

The jetty would enable the family to access the loch safely with a canoe and paddleboard as the banking is covered with rocks and brambles.

Planning reference: 2024/0233/DET

Chilo’s signage approved

A new burger restaurant in Stirling has been given the go ahead for signage.

Chilo’s, on Cowane Street, was granted permission to use “trough lighting” to illuminate the shop front.

The lighting method will, according to Stirling Council, ensure light is not shining onto the adjacent public road and ensure the safety of road users.

Planning reference: 24/00404/ADV

Changes to caravan park toilets approved

The toilet block building at Witches Craig Caravan and Camping Park will be altered and extended.

The plans include blocking up old windows and doors and installing new ones, as well as some changes to the walls.

Planning reference: 24/00437/FUL

Cromlix renovations approved

Sir Andy Murray has received the green light to begin works at the Cromlix Hotel.

The Victorian mansion, built on land near Kinbuck, was bought by the tennis star in 2013.

He and wife Kim took over the management of the hotel in 2023.

New works, which include filling stair voids, creating access for maintenance and removing four non-load bearing partition walls, have been given the go ahead.

These changes will allow for new accommodation on the first floor and will remove access to a staircase on the ground floor level

The area is currently used as an office space.

Stirling Council approved the proposals, which had no objections, with conditions.

These are that, prior to installations, details of the new internal doors and elevation of the hatch must be approved by the planning authority.

Planning reference: 24/00481/LBC

Argaty pavilion and pool could receive new lease of life

A derelict garden pavilion and pool at Argaty House, near Doune, could be brought back into use under new plans.

In 2011, a fire left the 19th century country mansion 90% destroyed.

A new business, the Argaty Partnership, is working to renovate Argaty Lodge and its surrounding buildings. These will be used as holiday lets and work spaces for local companies.

Camilla Miller Mundy is seeking planning permission to bring the pavilion and pool back into use for personal use and for guests of the holiday lets.

The pool, which has not been used since the 1960s, is not watertight and may pose a safety risk.

Under the new proposals, it would become a natural swimming pool with an aquatic plant bed to filter the water naturally.

The pavilion would receive roof works and the installation of gutters, windows, doors, insulation, panelling, a wood burning stove and running water.

Both the were built in 1929 for the Bowser family, who occupied the house, to use for leisure.

Planning reference: 24/00542/LBC

