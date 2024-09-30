Stirling Planning Ahead: Fire-hit mansion’s pool reinstatement and Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel renovations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirling Planning Ahead: Fire-hit mansion’s pool reinstatement and Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel renovations

New proposals seek to reinstate the derelict garden pavilion and pool at Argaty House, near Doune, which was gutted by a tragic fire in 2011.

By Isla Glen
Plans have been lodged to reinstate Argaty House's pavilion and pool. Image: Stirling Council Planning/DC Thomson
Plans have been lodged to reinstate Argaty House's pavilion and pool. Image: Stirling Council Planning/DC Thomson

A new road at Stirling’s film studio site has been approved, a jetty proposal in Lochearnhead has been lodges and a city centre burger restaurant is one step closer to opening.

Welcome back to Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest planning proposals being considered or approved across Stirlingshire.

Argaty House, near Doune was gutted by a tragic fire in 2011.

Now, under new proposals, its derelict garden pavilion and pool could be brought back into use as part of a holiday accommodation.

And Sir Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel has received the go ahead to make alterations for new accommodation on the first floor.

Forthside Way road approved

A new road plan with junctions, draining and pedestrian crossings and footpaths at Forthside Way has been approved.

The proposals will meet the needs of the Skoda showroom and the film studio development.

Planning reference: 24/00424/FUL

Lochearnhead cottage hope to build jetty

Lavender Cottage jetty proposal. Image: Stirling Council Planning/Jill Thomson

A new loch deck and jetty could be built in Lochearnhead.

Jill Thomson of Lavender Cottage has submitted plans to add the platform to the car parking area of the house, with steps descending to above water level.

The jetty would enable the family to access the loch safely with a canoe and paddleboard as the banking is covered with rocks and brambles.

Planning reference: 2024/0233/DET

Chilo’s signage approved

Plans for the Chilo’s signage. Image: Skyline Architecture

A new burger restaurant in Stirling has been given the go ahead for signage.

Chilo’s, on Cowane Street, was granted permission to use “trough lighting” to illuminate the shop front.

The lighting method will, according to Stirling Council, ensure light is not shining onto the adjacent public road and ensure the safety of road users.

Planning reference: 24/00404/ADV

Changes to caravan park toilets approved

The toilet block building at Witches Craig Caravan and Camping Park will be altered and extended.

The plans include blocking up old windows and doors and installing new ones, as well as some changes to the walls.

Planning reference: 24/00437/FUL

Cromlix renovations approved

Sir Andy Murray has received the green light to begin works at the Cromlix Hotel.

The Victorian mansion, built on land near Kinbuck, was bought by the tennis star in 2013.

He and wife Kim took over the management of the hotel in 2023.

New works, which include filling stair voids, creating access for maintenance and removing four non-load bearing partition walls, have been given the go ahead.

Darin Campbell, head chef at Cromlix. Image: Cromlix Hotel Date

These changes will allow for new accommodation on the first floor and will remove access to a staircase on the ground floor level

The area is currently used as an office space.

Stirling Council approved the proposals, which had no objections, with conditions.

These are that, prior to installations, details of the new internal doors and elevation of the hatch must be approved by the planning authority.

Planning reference: 24/00481/LBC

Argaty pavilion and pool could receive new lease of life

A derelict garden pavilion and pool at Argaty House, near Doune, could be brought back into use under new plans.

In 2011, a fire left the 19th century country mansion 90% destroyed.

A new business, the Argaty Partnership, is working to renovate Argaty Lodge and its surrounding buildings. These will be used as holiday lets and work spaces for local companies.

Camilla Miller Mundy is seeking planning permission to bring the pavilion and pool back into use for personal use and for guests of the holiday lets.

Plans for the Argaty pool restoration. Image: Stirling Council Planning/Camilla Miller Mundy

The pool, which has not been used since the 1960s, is not watertight and may pose a safety risk.

Under the new proposals, it would become a natural swimming pool with an aquatic plant bed to filter the water naturally.

The pavilion would receive roof works and the installation of gutters, windows, doors, insulation, panelling, a wood burning stove and running water.

Both the were built in 1929 for the Bowser family, who occupied the house, to use for leisure.

Planning reference: 24/00542/LBC

You can see the plans here:

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from News

Police carried out raids in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Four people charged after Dundee drug raids
A Christmas event at City Square, Dundee, in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dates, times and venue revealed for Dundee Christmas village
Robbie Mill
Dundee offender on register for unlawful sexual activity with teens
Fans meet Lewis Capaldi at the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
8 of the biggest celebrities to play St Andrews Old Course
Missing Jamie Lyons from Fife.
New sighting in search for missing 19-year-old Fife man
The two empty units on Constitution Street could be transformed. Image: Google Street View
Another pizza takeaway planned for Dundee
The new Cotton Traders store in Perth.
Clothing chain Cotton Traders to hide free vouchers after opening on Perth High Street
A914 near Kettlebridge.
Man, 37, reported after Fife crash that left five people in hospital
Benvie Care Home in Dundee.
Under-fire Dundee care home staves off closure threat after latest inspection
Gurcharan Singh
Raging Perth landlord told tenants 'I'll burn this house down'

Conversation