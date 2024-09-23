Inside Stirling’s former Ministry of Defence building set to become major film studio

Stirling’s former Ministry of Defence site is set to be transformed into a major film studio campus as part of a million-pound deal.

The Forthside redevelopment, named Stirling Studios, will be one of the biggest in Scotland and will lead to more than 4,000 jobs being created in the industry over 25 years.

First announced in April, there are hopes that the development will bring big-budget Netflix and Amazon shows to the city.

A £6m procurement contract for building refurbishment, funded from the £19.1 million received from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund in March 2023, was approved by councillors last week.

Works at the 34-acre Forthside site will begin in February 2025 and are expected to be finished by the following year.

While some buildings will be demolished, many will be retained and refurbished for the film and TV campus.

Investment will primarily go towards the studio’s main hub.

This will include roof and fabric repairs, the installation of thermal insulation, a new electricity substation, new fire alarm and security systems, improved ventilation systems and high speed fibre networks.

Other works – mechanical and electrical – will ensure buildings comply with current building standards regulations.

Stirling Council has released fresh drone pictures of the site ahead of the works commencing next year.

