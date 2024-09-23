Inside Stirling’s former Ministry of Defence building set to become major film studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Stirling’s former Ministry of Defence building set to become major film studio

Take a closer look at the Stirling Studios site, which hopes to bring big-budget Netflix and Amazon shows to the city, before works begin next year.

By Isla Glen
What was once an MOD site will become one of Scotland's biggest film studios. Image: Stirling Council
Stirling’s former Ministry of Defence site is set to be transformed into a major film studio campus as part of a million-pound deal.

The Forthside redevelopment, named Stirling Studios, will be one of the biggest in Scotland and will lead to more than 4,000 jobs being created in the industry over 25 years.

First announced in April, there are hopes that the development will bring big-budget Netflix and Amazon shows to the city.

A £6m procurement contract for building refurbishment, funded from the £19.1 million received from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund in March 2023, was approved by councillors last week.

Drone images

Works at the 34-acre Forthside site will begin in February 2025 and are expected to be finished by the following year.

The site at Forthside is 34 acres. Image: Stirling Council

While some buildings will be demolished, many will be retained and refurbished for the film and TV campus.

Investment will primarily go towards the studio’s main hub.

This will include roof and fabric repairs, the installation of thermal insulation, a new electricity substation, new fire alarm and security systems, improved ventilation systems and high speed fibre networks.

Other works – mechanical and electrical – will ensure buildings comply with current building standards regulations.

Stirling Council has released fresh drone pictures of the site ahead of the works commencing next year.

Inside one of the buildings that will be upgraded. Image: Stirling Council
Works will begin next year on the film and TV studio. Image: Stirling Council
Stirling Studios is part of the Forthside redevelopment. Image: Stirling Council
Stirling Council leader Margaret Brisley said the development will help Forthside become a “prime economic hub”. Image: Stirling Council
Other nearby investment includes £3 million for active travel infrastructure between Forthside, the city centre and surrounding areas. Image: Stirling Council
Stirling Council completed the £5m land purchase of former MoD in March. Image: Stirling Council
An aerial view of the site. Image: Stirling Council
Any buildings not used for the film studio are to be redeveloped. Image: Stirling Council
Other projects identified in the LUF bid, such as new roads, will be delivered by early 2026. Image: Stirling Council
Thousands of jobs will be created. Image: Stirling Council

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.

