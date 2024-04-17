Hopes big Netflix and Amazon hits can be filmed in Stirling as new studios launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hopes big Netflix and Amazon hits can be filmed in Stirling as new studios launched

"Transformational" Stirling Studios could also create more than 4,000 jobs over 25 years.

By Stephen Eighteen
Pictured at the former MoD land that will become Stirling Studios are (from left) Isabel Davis, Executive Director of Screen Scotland; UK government minister for Scotland John Lamont MP; Stirling Council Leader, Cllr Chris Kane; Stirling Council chief executive, Carol Beattie.
Pictured at the former MoD land that will become Stirling Studios are (from left) Isabel Davis, Executive Director of Screen Scotland; UK government minister for Scotland John Lamont MP; Stirling Council Leader, Cllr Chris Kane; Stirling Council chief executive, Carol Beattie. Image: Whyler Photos/Stirling Council

There are hopes that big-budget Netflix and Amazon shows will be filmed in Stirling after a major film studio campus was launched in the city.

The council has announced the creation of Stirling Studios, which will be one of the biggest film studio campuses in Scotland.

The development, on the former MoD land at Forthside, should pave the way for thousands of high-skilled jobs.

An independent economic impact assessment has estimated the project will create more than 4,000 jobs over 25 years.

Stirling Studios chief executive Carol Beattie said she knew from a previous role as director of creative industries for Scottish Development International of a demand for more production space in Scotland.

She added: “At that point, I spent time in London speaking to the British Film Commission and studio operators such as Pinewood, Three Mills and Warner Brothers to understand the specifications of a good site.

“When I saw the unique buildings and location at Forthside, I considered it to be a fantastic fit, which has since been confirmed through our close consultation with the industry, including Screen Scotland.”

Stirling Studios can be ‘transformational’

The land at Forthside has been transferred to the council through the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal – a £214 million partnership between Stirling and Clackmannanshire Councils, Stirling University and the UK and Scottish governments.

This ambitious project has been supported by repurposing a proportion of the £19m grant secured by the council from UK Government’s levelling up fund (LUF) for the redevelopment and regeneration of Forthside.

Drone image of the MoD land at Forthside.
Drone image of the MoD land at Forthside, where the studios are planned to be built. Image: Christopher Jackson Drone Videography

Stirling Council leader, Cllr Chris Kane, said: “Stirling Studios brings one of those rare moments in Stirling’s history which offers the potential to be truly transformational.

“We have an opportunity to embed an industry in our city which will bring thousands of high-skilled jobs, put us on a global creative map and deliver a significant economic boost to the region over many decades.

“By making innovative use of the existing buildings on a former military site, we are creating a studio campus that will provide everything film producers need to meet demand in a thriving sector.

“Students in our schools, our college and our university will be able to pursue creative careers right here in Stirling that in the past would have meant having to consider leaving to chase opportunities elsewhere.”

Site to take shape early next year

Rather than demolishing and clearing all existing buildings on the MoD land as previously intended, some will be retained and refurbished for the film and high-end TV campus.

This will accelerate the start of economic activity and job creation on the site to as early as this year, with the council currently investigating the best option for operating the facility.

Drone image of the MoD land at Forthside, Stirling.
There could be activity on the site as early as next year. Image: Christopher Jackson Drone Videography

The remainder of the land will be redeveloped and cleared in line with existing plans, including the buildings not suitable for reuse.

The other projects identified in the LUF bid, such as new roads, will still be delivered by early 2026.

Experts have assessed there is currently 100,000 sq ft of studio space and 110,000 sq ft for production, logistics and office space at the site.

This will enable Stirling Studios to fill current gaps in the market for TV and film production and support the rapid growth of the sector in Scotland and the UK.

The site has already been used as a filming location that will help inform future high-end productions.

Conversation