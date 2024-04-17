Eden Project Dundee could be five years away but will be worth the wait says council leader

Eden Project Dundee could be five or six years away from opening, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has predicted.

Mr Alexander has been involved in discussions around Eden Project opening an attraction in the city since before the pandemic.

Eden Project has selected the site of a former gas works on East Dock Street for its Dundee site.

It recently submitted a planning application for the project, which could cost around £130 million.

Challenges of Eden Project Dundee site

The council leader anticipates that challenges to do with the site will lead to a lengthy construction process.

He said: “A timeline has not been set but when Eden did its main Cornwall site it was three to four years from spades in the ground to opening.

“The Dundee site is different. It’s smaller but it’s complex.

“We need to physically move existing gas infrastructure that’s still in operation to the periphery of the site.

“The gas holder is full of water – which has helped to retain the structure.

“That needs to be taken out and will be contaminated. So, there’s a series of things that need to happen.”

Mr Alexander anticipates that the planning application might be debated by the council in May or June.

Before construction work starts, a significant amount of funding will need to be raised.

“I think in reality it will be five of six years away from opening,” said Mr Alexander.

“The commitment is there and everyone is driving it as hard as they can.

“We have been exploring lots of avenues in terms of the funding.

“Of course, Scottish Government and UK Government funding will be required in terms of capital funding.

“We are also keeping the conversation alive with the shadow cabinet, which I think is sensible.”

Eden impact on the city

Mr Alexander said he was sure Eden Project would have a transformative effect on Dundee.

He said that, along with V&A Dundee, it will help to change people’s perceptions and bring inward investment.

He said: “This is a project that could be an emblem for the city.

“It won’t solve all the city’s problems but Eden will help us continue the journey of changing perceptions, which the V&A has already done to some degree.

“I think having Eden will unlock conversations for investment nationally and internationally.

“The business community is genuinely excited about what Eden could bring.

“For city centre businesses, like retail and hospitality, the benefits of an additional 500,000 visitors to Dundee a year are obvious.

“But I also think businesses looking at international and national connections will use being based in the home of Eden and the V&A to their advantage.

“Eden will also create a lot of educational opportunities.

“If a city is seen to be thriving and growing, that also attracts things like housebuilders and a higher population.

“It’s all interconnected and I also hope the project will help some of the socio-economic challenges. If we create more jobs, that lifts people out of poverty.

Courier Business Conference

Mr Alexander will host a session as part of The Courier Business Conference next week which has the title of Eden Dundee: Growing a Climate Positive Economy.

He will lead a panel discussion which will also feature DC Thomson chief executive David Thomson, Scottish Canals chair and SportScotland vice chair Maureen Campbell and Eden Project Dundee engagement manager Caishlan Sweeney.

The council leader said: “At The Courier Business Conference I want to focus on what the opportunities are for local businesses. It’s a rallying call to say the project is here for you and get on board with it now.

“I also want to showcase how committed the city is to transformation. Dundee is on the up. We are making our own fortunes, setting our own path and nobody’s going to get in our way.”

The Courier Business Conference will take place at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on April 24.

Held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, the conference will be an opportunity for businesses to learn how they could get involved as a potential supplier or partner.

The keynote speaker is international attractions expert Pierre-Yves Gerbeau.

Tickets for the event are available at www.thecourierbusinessconference.com