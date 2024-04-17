Eden Project Dundee could be five years away but will be worth the wait says council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eden Project Dundee could be five years away but will be worth the wait says council leader

John Alexander has highlighted a number of challenges with the site and expects the build to last for at least three years.

An artist's impression of how the Eden Project Dundee could look.
An artist's impression of how the Eden Project Dundee could look.
By Rob McLaren

Eden Project Dundee could be five or six years away from opening, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has predicted.

Mr Alexander has been involved in discussions around Eden Project opening an attraction in the city since before the pandemic.

Eden Project has selected the site of a former gas works on East Dock Street for its Dundee site.

It recently submitted a planning application for the project, which could cost around £130 million.

Challenges of Eden Project Dundee site

The council leader anticipates that challenges to do with the site will lead to a lengthy construction process.

He said: “A timeline has not been set but when Eden did its main Cornwall site it was three to four years from spades in the ground to opening.

“The Dundee site is different. It’s smaller but it’s complex.

The old gasworks at East Dock Street, Dundee. Image: Ben Hirst

“We need to physically move existing gas infrastructure that’s still in operation to the periphery of the site.

“The gas holder is full of water – which has helped to retain the structure.

“That needs to be taken out and will be contaminated. So, there’s a series of things that need to happen.”

Eden Project Dundee opening ‘five or six’ years away predicts council leader

Mr Alexander anticipates that the planning application might be debated by the council in May or June.

Before construction work starts, a significant amount of funding will need to be raised.

“I think in reality it will be five of six years away from opening,” said Mr Alexander.

“The commitment is there and everyone is driving it as hard as they can.

“We have been exploring lots of avenues in terms of the funding.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander gives a talk at an Eden Project Dundee engagement event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Of course, Scottish Government and UK Government funding will be required in terms of capital funding.

“We are also keeping the conversation alive with the shadow cabinet, which I think is sensible.”

Eden impact on the city

Mr Alexander said he was sure Eden Project would have a transformative effect on Dundee.

He said that, along with V&A Dundee, it will help to change people’s perceptions and bring inward investment.

He said: “This is a project that could be an emblem for the city.

“It won’t solve all the city’s problems but Eden will help us continue the journey of changing perceptions, which the V&A has already done to some degree.

“I think having Eden will unlock conversations for investment nationally and internationally.

“The business community is genuinely excited about what Eden could bring.

New CGI impressions of what the Dundee Eden Project could look like. Image: The Eden Project

“For city centre businesses, like retail and hospitality, the benefits of an additional 500,000 visitors to Dundee a year are obvious.

“But I also think businesses looking at international and national connections will use being based in the home of Eden and the V&A to their advantage.

“Eden will also create a lot of educational opportunities.

“If a city is seen to be thriving and growing, that also attracts things like housebuilders and a higher population.

“It’s all interconnected and I also hope the project will help some of the socio-economic challenges. If we create more jobs, that lifts people out of poverty.

Courier Business Conference

Mr Alexander will host a session as part of The Courier Business Conference next week which has the title of Eden Dundee: Growing a Climate Positive Economy.

He will lead a panel discussion which will also feature DC Thomson chief executive David Thomson, Scottish Canals chair and SportScotland vice chair Maureen Campbell and Eden Project Dundee engagement manager Caishlan Sweeney.

The council leader said: “At The Courier Business Conference I want to focus on what the opportunities are for local businesses. It’s a rallying call to say the project is here for you and get on board with it now.

Artist impressions of Eden Project Dundee. Image: Eden Project

“I also want to showcase how committed the city is to transformation. Dundee is on the up. We are making our own fortunes, setting our own path and nobody’s going to get in our way.”

The Courier Business Conference will take place at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on April 24.

Held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, the conference will be an opportunity for businesses to learn how they could get involved as a potential supplier or partner.

The keynote speaker is international attractions expert Pierre-Yves Gerbeau.

Tickets for the event are available at www.thecourierbusinessconference.com

