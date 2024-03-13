Expert who saved Disneyland Paris says Dundonians are underestimating Eden Project impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Expert who saved Disneyland Paris says Dundonians are underestimating Eden Project impact

Pierre-Yves Gerbeau, who also turned around the fortunes of the Millennium Dome, will speak at the Courier Business Conference in April.

By Rob McLaren
Impressions of how the Eden Project Dundee could look.
Eden Project will be a “game changer” for Dundee’s economy says international attractions expert Pierre-Yves Gerbeau — the man who saved Disneyland Paris from closure.

Mr Gerbeau, who has worked on major leisure projects in three continents, will come to Dundee to speak at The Courier Business Conference next month.

He is best known as the man who turned round the fortunes of struggling Euro Disney before being recruited to address disappointing attendance figures and a catalogue of problems at the Millennium Dome.

He has seen how major attractions can go wrong, but more importantly what is required for them to be successful.

Currently leading France’s bid to host the Winter Olympics in 2030, Mr Gerbeau will share the wisdom of a colourful career to business leaders in Dundee.

18 months in wheelchair after injury

Mr Gerbeau first made his name as an ice hockey star. Aged 24, he was captain of the French national team and tipped to be the flag bearer for the 1990 Winter Olympics but a devastating injury finished his career.

“It was a friendly game against Finland and my skate got stuck in a gutter between the board and the ice,” he recalls.

“An opposition player turned me around – I broke my hip, my knee, my shin in three places and my ankle did a 180 around the foot.

Pierre-Yves Gerbeau, the attractions expert speaking at Courier Business Conference in April.

“I spent 18 months in a wheelchair and six more months on crutches.”

At that time, he received a call from a friend-of-a-friend who was starting a consultancy business.

He was looking for a charismatic speaker to talk to executives about the qualities that led to sporting success and how they could transfer to business.

Within two years this business sold to Capgemini and Mr Gerbeau was approached by the then struggling Euro Disney.

Turning around theme park

There he was promoted six times to vice president and managed to help turnaround the attraction, which was renamed Disneyland Paris.

“Everything was an issue. Disney had a concept that worked in California and Florida to a place where it’s minus five degrees in the winter.

“All the signs were in English – they hadn’t considered that people talk other languages in Europe.

“And don’t get me started about them trying to impose American values on French people and the unions. That doesn’t work.”

He rose to prominence in Britain when appointed chief executive of the Millennium Dome in London in February 2000.

Britain’s Prime Minister Tony Blair meets Pierre-Yves Gerbeau the Millennium Dome boss during a farewell visit in December 2000. Image: John Stillwell/PA

With disappointing attendances and reviews, the attraction was in crisis, haemorrhaging money and goodwill.

“Public perception was all wrong,” he recalls.

“I creative a positive culture for staff and visitors. By the end of the year we’d had six million visits.”

Eden Project impact

Since then Mr Gerbeau says he has successfully completed nine major turnaround projects. He co-founded X-Leisure, which grew into a £1.2 billion business.

He is president of the French Ice Hockey Federation and a member of the French Olympic committee.

And he is full of thoughts on why Eden Project will be a major success for Dundee.

He said: “It’s a massive opportunity for Dundee and for the region and the whole country.

“What Eden Project has done with the first venue is incredible with its focus on sustainability and environmental issues, while also delivering activities that are a lot of fun.

An artist's impression of The Dundee Eden Project, which is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.
“The economic impact of Eden Project will be massive, with lots of direct and indirect employment.

“If anything, I think people underestimate the potential. It can be a game changer.”

But getting the right ingredients for success will be essential which comes down to the right management, vision and stakeholders.

He will describe ingredients required for Eden Project Dundee, expected to cost around £130 million, to be a success.

He adds: “It will be huge. Not just for the local economy in Dundee but for the overall brand and image of Scotland.”

The Courier Business Conference, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, will take place at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on April 24.

Tickets, priced £75 plus VAT, are available at www.thecourierbusinessconference.com.

Conversation